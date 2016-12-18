((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
Global
Polish Airlines complicity with the deportation of a handicaped man to Armenia/Letter to Polish Airlines
posté le 19/12/16 par Astrid Essed Mots-clés  sans-papiers 

POLISH AIRLINES COMPLICITY WITH THE
DEPORTATION OF A HANDICAPED YOUNG MAN
TO ARMENIA/LETTER TO POLISH AIRLINES

SEE ALSO

http://www.astridessed.nl/polish-airlines-complicity-with-the-deportation-of-a-handicaped-man-to-armenialetter-to-polish-airlines/

TO POLISH AIRLINES

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
MANAGEMENT

URGENT REQUEST TO CANCEL THE
DEPORTATION OF A HEAVILY PHISICALLY
HANDICAPED ARMENIAN
YOUNG MAN
AT MONDAY 19TH DECEMBER TO ARMENIA

REASON
HORRIBLE HEALTH CARE SITUATION IN ARMENIA

Dear Board of Directors
Dear Management

I write to you to prevent your complicity
to a serious crime :
The deportation of an Armenian young man with a
progressive illness AND seriously handicaped. [1]

Therefore an urgent appeal to you, not to co operate
with this deportation.

Deportation date/19 december 2016
Time/5.25
Flight number/LO 234 19h25

If you decide to ignore my request and to cooperate with this deportation, know, that you are complicit to this crime !

It should not have been necessary to write you this letter, because,
since you are the transport company, it is your duty to check
the facts first.
Yet I give you some information :

Not only the human rights situation in Armenia is very bad
[reason not to cooperate to any deportations to Armenia] [2],
the health care situation is very worriying, because it is simply
inexpensive and even totally absent in some areas.
See the Bulletin of the World Health Organization ![3]

If that applies to norman health situations, let alone
the desperate health situation, this young man is in !

So refuse cooperation and cancel the deportation !

Don’t try to h ide behind excuses as that you
’’act in order of the authorities’’, as Dutch air company KLM often
does [4]

Because with all respect :
That’s nonsens and no excuse at all !

It´s your own company policy and choice, to cooperate
with the government policy of deportations or not and
so you are co responsible, might the refugee be harmed
after deportation.

Can you live with that ?

EPILOGUE

However, I don’t know, whether this letter reaches you before
the deportation is a fact, but that matters not.
It is YOUR duty to investigate the circumstances
regarding a deportation BEFORE the deportation
takes place, not mine to reach you in time, although I
hope I do !

But if the letter DO reach you in time :

Do the only decent thing and don’t cooperate to the deportation
of this young man or any other to countries with a bad human
rights situation like Armenia !

You have the moral duty not to deport to countries with
a bad human rights situation, war situation or bad health situation.
Or to poverty stricken countries.

If you deport neverheless, you are complicit to a crime.

So either you read this letter in time and shouldcancel the
deportation.
Or you read this letter too late and never cooperate again to a deportation
again to countries with
a bad human rights situation, war situation or bad health situation.
Or to poverty stricken countries.

I hope I can rely on your cooperation

Kind greetings

Astrid Essed
Amsterdam
The Netherlands

www.astridessed.nl

NOTES FOR YOUR INFORMATION :

[1]

ACTION AGAINST THE DEPORTATION OF A HANDICAPED
MAN TO ARMENIA ON 19/12/2016

http://www.gettingthevoiceout. org/action-against-the- deportation-of-a-handicaped- man-to-armenie-on-19122016/

[2]

BAD HUMAN RIGHTS SITUATION IN ARMENIA

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH’
ARMENIA

https://www.hrw.org/europe/ central-asia/armenia

AMBTSBERICHT DUTCH GOVERNMENT ABOUT ARMENIA
RIJKSOVERHEID AMBTSBERICHT ARMENIE

https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/d ocumenten/ambtsberichten/2016/ 04/25/armenie-2016-04-25

[3]

”In the Communist era, Armenia enjoyed one of the best health-care systems of all the Soviet republics, delivering comprehensive care on a centralized basis. Since then the system has fragmented along partially free-market lines and is today failing the majority of the people it is supposed to serve. Skewed towards expensive hospital interventions that swallow up more than 50% of the national health budget, the Armenian health system falters at the local community level and is often totally absent from rural areas.”

BULLETIN OF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
ARMENIANS STRUGGLE FOR HEALTH CARE AND MEDICINES

http://www.who.int/bulletin/ volumes/87/7/09-010709/en/

[4]

KLM COMPLICITY WITH THE DEPORTATION OF A REFUGEE TO
UNSAFE SOMALIA/REACTION ON LETTER KLM
ASTRID ESSED
4 JANUARY 2015

http://www.astridessed.nl/klm- complicity-with-the- deportation-of-mr-f-m-amiri- to-unsafe-afghanistanletter- to-klm/

(TRANSLATION IN ENGLISH
REACTION KLM

Dear Mrs Essed,
Thank you very much for your message.
We appreciate your concern. Out of privacy and security reasons
we can´t confirm, whether this person is travelling with us.
However, it´s not unusual, that aircraft companies transport
passengers at order of the authorities.
KLM forms no execption.
For questions and remarks concerning government policy
we refer to the authorities.
Further I will not react on the content of your mail.
I trust to have informed you rightly.

Kind greetings
PASSENGER BUSINESS

Mw. T.van der Linde
Customer Care
KLM Nederland

See

(ENGLISH TRANSLATION
KLM COMPLICITY WITH THE DEPORTATION OF A REFUGEE TO
UNSAFE SOMALIA/REACTION ON LETTER KLM)

KLM MEDEPLICHTIGHEID AAN UITZETTING VLUCHTELING NAAR ONVEILIG
SOMALIE/REACTIE OP BRIEF KLM
ASTRID ESSED

http://www.astridessed.nl/klm- medeplichtigheid-aan- uitzetting-somalische- vluchtelingreactie-op-brief- klm-2/

REACTIE KLM

Onze referentie:6397669001
Geachte mevrouw Essed,
Vriendelijk dank voor uw bericht. We waarderen uw bezorgdheid. Vanwege privacy en veiligheidsredenen kunnen we niet bevestigen dat deze persoon met ons reist. Het is overigens niet ongebruikelijk dat luchtvaartmaatschappijen in opdracht van de autoriteiten passagiers vervoeren. KLM is daar geen uitzondering op. Voor vragen en opmerkingen over het overheidsbeleid verwijzen we naar de autoriteiten.
Verder zal ik niet inhoudelijk ingaan op uw email.
Ik vertrouw erop u hiermee voldoende geïnformeerd te hebben.

Met vriendelijke groet,
PASSENGER BUSINESS
Mw. T.van der Linde
Customer Care
KLM Nederland

Zie
KLM MEDEPLICHTIGHEID AAN UITZETTING VLUCHTELING NAAR ONVEILIG
SOMALIE/REACTIE OP BRIEF KLM
ASTRID ESSED

http://www.astridessed.nl/klm- medeplichtigheid-aan- uitzetting-somalische- vluchtelingreactie-op-brief- klm-2/


posté le 19 décembre 2016  par Astrid Essed  Alerter le collectif de modération à propos de la publication de cet article. Imprimer l'article
