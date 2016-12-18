Polish Airlines complicity with the deportation of a handicaped man to Armenia/Letter to Polish Airlines

POLISH AIRLINES COMPLICITY WITH THE

DEPORTATION OF A HANDICAPED YOUNG MAN

TO ARMENIA/LETTER TO POLISH AIRLINES

TO POLISH AIRLINES

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MANAGEMENT

URGENT REQUEST TO CANCEL THE

DEPORTATION OF A HEAVILY PHISICALLY

HANDICAPED ARMENIAN

YOUNG MAN

AT MONDAY 19TH DECEMBER TO ARMENIA

REASON

HORRIBLE HEALTH CARE SITUATION IN ARMENIA

Dear Board of Directors

Dear Management

I write to you to prevent your complicity

to a serious crime :

The deportation of an Armenian young man with a

progressive illness AND seriously handicaped. [1]

Therefore an urgent appeal to you, not to co operate

with this deportation.

Deportation date/19 december 2016

Time/5.25

Flight number/LO 234 19h25

If you decide to ignore my request and to cooperate with this deportation, know, that you are complicit to this crime !

It should not have been necessary to write you this letter, because,

since you are the transport company, it is your duty to check

the facts first.

Yet I give you some information :

Not only the human rights situation in Armenia is very bad

[reason not to cooperate to any deportations to Armenia] [2],

the health care situation is very worriying, because it is simply

inexpensive and even totally absent in some areas.

See the Bulletin of the World Health Organization ![3]

If that applies to norman health situations, let alone

the desperate health situation, this young man is in !

So refuse cooperation and cancel the deportation !

Don’t try to h ide behind excuses as that you

’’act in order of the authorities’’, as Dutch air company KLM often

does [4]

Because with all respect :

That’s nonsens and no excuse at all !

It´s your own company policy and choice, to cooperate

with the government policy of deportations or not and

so you are co responsible, might the refugee be harmed

after deportation.

Can you live with that ?

EPILOGUE

However, I don’t know, whether this letter reaches you before

the deportation is a fact, but that matters not.

It is YOUR duty to investigate the circumstances

regarding a deportation BEFORE the deportation

takes place, not mine to reach you in time, although I

hope I do !

But if the letter DO reach you in time :

Do the only decent thing and don’t cooperate to the deportation

of this young man or any other to countries with a bad human

rights situation like Armenia !

You have the moral duty not to deport to countries with

a bad human rights situation, war situation or bad health situation.

Or to poverty stricken countries.

If you deport neverheless, you are complicit to a crime.

So either you read this letter in time and shouldcancel the

deportation.

Or you read this letter too late and never cooperate again to a deportation

again to countries with

a bad human rights situation, war situation or bad health situation.

Or to poverty stricken countries.

I hope I can rely on your cooperation

Kind greetings

Astrid Essed

Amsterdam

The Netherlands

www.astridessed.nl

NOTES FOR YOUR INFORMATION :

[1]

ACTION AGAINST THE DEPORTATION OF A HANDICAPED

MAN TO ARMENIA ON 19/12/2016

http://www.gettingthevoiceout. org/action-against-the- deportation-of-a-handicaped- man-to-armenie-on-19122016/

[2]

BAD HUMAN RIGHTS SITUATION IN ARMENIA

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH’

ARMENIA

https://www.hrw.org/europe/ central-asia/armenia

AMBTSBERICHT DUTCH GOVERNMENT ABOUT ARMENIA

RIJKSOVERHEID AMBTSBERICHT ARMENIE

https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/d ocumenten/ambtsberichten/2016/ 04/25/armenie-2016-04-25

[3]

”In the Communist era, Armenia enjoyed one of the best health-care systems of all the Soviet republics, delivering comprehensive care on a centralized basis. Since then the system has fragmented along partially free-market lines and is today failing the majority of the people it is supposed to serve. Skewed towards expensive hospital interventions that swallow up more than 50% of the national health budget, the Armenian health system falters at the local community level and is often totally absent from rural areas.”

BULLETIN OF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

ARMENIANS STRUGGLE FOR HEALTH CARE AND MEDICINES

http://www.who.int/bulletin/ volumes/87/7/09-010709/en/

[4]

KLM COMPLICITY WITH THE DEPORTATION OF A REFUGEE TO

UNSAFE SOMALIA/REACTION ON LETTER KLM

ASTRID ESSED

4 JANUARY 2015

http://www.astridessed.nl/klm- complicity-with-the- deportation-of-mr-f-m-amiri- to-unsafe-afghanistanletter- to-klm/

(TRANSLATION IN ENGLISH

REACTION KLM

Dear Mrs Essed,

Thank you very much for your message.

We appreciate your concern. Out of privacy and security reasons

we can´t confirm, whether this person is travelling with us.

However, it´s not unusual, that aircraft companies transport

passengers at order of the authorities.

KLM forms no execption.

For questions and remarks concerning government policy

we refer to the authorities.

Further I will not react on the content of your mail.

I trust to have informed you rightly.

Kind greetings

PASSENGER BUSINESS

Mw. T.van der Linde

Customer Care

KLM Nederland

See

(ENGLISH TRANSLATION

KLM COMPLICITY WITH THE DEPORTATION OF A REFUGEE TO

UNSAFE SOMALIA/REACTION ON LETTER KLM)

KLM MEDEPLICHTIGHEID AAN UITZETTING VLUCHTELING NAAR ONVEILIG

SOMALIE/REACTIE OP BRIEF KLM

ASTRID ESSED

http://www.astridessed.nl/klm- medeplichtigheid-aan- uitzetting-somalische- vluchtelingreactie-op-brief- klm-2/

REACTIE KLM

Onze referentie:6397669001

Geachte mevrouw Essed,

Vriendelijk dank voor uw bericht. We waarderen uw bezorgdheid. Vanwege privacy en veiligheidsredenen kunnen we niet bevestigen dat deze persoon met ons reist. Het is overigens niet ongebruikelijk dat luchtvaartmaatschappijen in opdracht van de autoriteiten passagiers vervoeren. KLM is daar geen uitzondering op. Voor vragen en opmerkingen over het overheidsbeleid verwijzen we naar de autoriteiten.

Verder zal ik niet inhoudelijk ingaan op uw email.

Ik vertrouw erop u hiermee voldoende geïnformeerd te hebben.

Met vriendelijke groet,

PASSENGER BUSINESS

Mw. T.van der Linde

Customer Care

KLM Nederland

Zie

KLM MEDEPLICHTIGHEID AAN UITZETTING VLUCHTELING NAAR ONVEILIG

SOMALIE/REACTIE OP BRIEF KLM

ASTRID ESSED

http://www.astridessed.nl/klm- medeplichtigheid-aan- uitzetting-somalische- vluchtelingreactie-op-brief- klm-2/