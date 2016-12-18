CHRISTMAS 2016/BIRTH IN ASIA/NEGLECTED TRAGEDY

SEE ALSO

http://www.astridessed.nl/christmas-2016birth-in-asianeglected-tragedy/

Staggering powers in the Universe swing us through the centuries.

From Continent to Continent.

From time to time.

From birth to birth.

A family to be starts its journey.

A man and his pregnant wife.

Refugees, hunted by the violence of war.

The violence of murderers, who want to kill

them, yo torment and rape.

They hide.

The man takes care for his wife and unborn child, with

danger to his own life.

For that’s what husbands and fathers do.

Because they have their hopes, expactations and fears,

just as eveybody else.

They, who started their lives together and hope to be

reunited untill death do them part.

Their only wish is a good life without violence or persecution,

where they can live and see their children grow up.

A firstborn child.

Exciting !

E new phase in their life together.

What will it be ?

A boy ?

A girl ?

What will it be.

A King, merchant, craftsman, a scientist ?

It matters not.

If only it is sound and happy !

There was a time they grew up, in the village.

Met each other at the harvest feast, walked together.

Declared each other their love, under the star bound

sky.

Married and their expectations were fullfilled.

A child !

Then fate stroke them, not for the first time in

the history of their people.

Soldiers of the government, incited by fanatics,

calling themselves ’’priests’’, stroke with violence.

They killed, pillaged, burned, raped.

And nobody lifted a finger to stop it.

As usual, the world just stood by and looked.

The powerful who COULD do something,

did NOTHING.

The powerless, who WOULD do something,

just COULD NOT.

The press was complicit.

Because they stayed silent.

And did nothing to broadcast this monstrous tragedy.

Why ?

Because those persecuted belonged to a group,

that was not popular in the world ?

Whi shall say.

It’s going on and on !

The army, incied by a monk, ’’inspired’’ by a hatemonger

from the Netherlands [1], comes nearer.

The man, father to be, throws the bread to the cave, where his

wife hides.

Is shot, but crawls to the cave, dying.

Saying to his horrified wife :

’’My love, save yourself, save our child.

Tell it about me, it’s father......

Be happy........’’

And dies in her ams.

How she managed, I don’t know.

But she did.

The child is born.

And grows up in freedom.

What does he become ?

A King, who will revenge his father ?

A merchant, who will give his family the things he

never had ?

A craftsman, who earns good bread for his family,

living in freedom ?

A scholar, who makes name and pub ;lishes about

the atrocities to his people ?

A writer, who stands up against this injustice,

by writing about it ?

The story doesn’t tell this.

What this story DOES tell is that Christmas is a

Feast, that wants to destroy exculsion.

That asks justice for EVERYONE.

An acquaintance send me a beautiful story about

Syrian refugees.

FINE, that there is attention for this.

BUT WHO TELLS ABOUT THE SUFFERING OF THE ROHINGYA

REFUGEES, ABOUT WHO THIS STORY IS ABOUT ?

A muslim minority in Burma [Myanmar], since 2012 victims of :

Mass murders.

Rapes.

Ethnic cleansings.

Arson.

Committed by the army.

Incited by socalled ’’Buddhist’’ monks.

People, who are clean outside and rotten inside,

See about Rohingya’s :

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Rohingya_people

Human Rights Watch reports ethnic cleansings, rapes,

burned villages :

Read, please :

https://www.hrw.org/news/2016/ 11/13/burma-massive-destructio n-rohingya-villages

https://www.hrw.org/news/2016/ 12/13/burma-military-burned-vi llages-rakhine-state

https://www.hrw.org/news/2016/ 12/21/burma-rohingya-recount-k illings-rape-and-arson

Read about ethnic cleansings :

https://www.hrw.org/report/201 3/04/22/all-you-can-do-pray/cr imes-against-humanity-and-ethn ic-cleansing-rohingya-muslims

Read about the indifference of a Burmese Nobelprize

winner vor Peace, who are supposed to work for

’’human rights’’

NOT for the rights of Rohingya, however.....

https://www.hrw.org/news/2016/ 12/16/burma-denial-over-atroci ties-against-rohingya

https://www.amnesty.org/en/press-releases/2016/09/suu-kyi-visits-un-and-us/

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/rohingya-muslims-burma-myanmar-aung-san-suu-kyi-legitimising-genocide-a7439151.html

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/may/19/why-is-aung-san-suu-kyi-silent-on-the-plight-of-the-rohingya-people

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aung_San_Suu_Kyi#Response_to_violence_against_Rohingya_Muslims_and_refugees

Source

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aung_San_Suu_Kyi

http://www.independent.co.uk/n ews/world/asia/aung-san-suu-ky i-rohingya-muslims-burma-human itarian-crisis-a7371626.html

THAT’S WHY I WRITE ABOUT THIS !

On Christmas Eve, beginning of Christmas Day.

To ask attention for this tragedy

Not comfottable, for your Christmas dinner and all

the joys about Christmas celebration ?

Realize then, that that’s where Christmas is all about :

To take care that no one is excluded.

Happy Christmas Days.

Astrid Essed

Amsterdam

The Netherlands

[1]

THE GENOCIDAL MONK WIRATU USES A SPEECH OF

WILDERS FROM 2009, HELD IN THE USA, TO

PROMOTE HIS AGENDA OF HATRED AGAINST THE

ROHINGYA PEOPLE

YOUTUBE.COM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tkjk42ry_I

SEE THE ARTICLE, WHICH QUOTES THIS YOUTUBE FILM

JOOP.NL

GENOCIDALE MONNIK GROOT FAN VAN

GEERT WILDERS

20 MEI 2016

[Translated :

GENOCIDAL MONK BIG FAN

OF GEERT WILDERS]

http://www.joop.nl/videos/genocidale-monnik-groot-fan-van-geert-wilders