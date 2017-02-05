NL FR EN Kapmachtiging voor GGO-populieren//Permis d’abattage pour peupliers OGM// Licence to cut for GE Poplars

FR ci-⁠dessous

EN below

Beste veldbevrijd(st)ers,

Beste wensen voor het nieuwe jaar, hopelijk vol vruchtbaar verzet !

Na de actie aan het eind van vorig jaar om de gevaren en nutteloosheid van de "slappe” genetisch gemanipuleerde populieren in Wetteren in de verf te zetten, nodigen wij u van harte uit om mee te doen met de volgende stappen van de actie, en om informatie verder te verspreiden mbv enkele media die we hebben voorbereid.

AANVRAAG TOT OFFICIËLE KAPVERGUNNING

Tijdens de actie tegen de veldproef met GGO-bomen aan het ILVO in Wetteren, verleenden we onze eigen "kapmachtiging" aan de Vlaamse minister van Leefmilieu - Joke Schauvliege, de minister die verantwoordelijk is voor het planten van de bomen.

We hebben nu ook een officiëel verzoek tot kapvergunning gemaakt voor het Vlaamse "Agentschap voor Natuur en Bos"

Doe mee en dien je eigen exemplaar in van het verzoek, om de druk op Schauvliege levend te houden en te laten zien dat er een sterke weerstand is tegen valse klimaatoplossingen en GGO’s.

Je kan je eigen officieel verzoek om een “kapmachtiging” aan te vragen sturen door ons je naam, adres, en de reden waarom je de GGO-populieren omgehakt wil zien te geven. Wij vullen de rest van het formulier in voor je en sturen het op.

Je kan je gegevens online hier in vullen : http://www.fieldliberation.org/2016/11/20/stuur-ook-een-kapmachtiging-aan-joke/

We hopen dat we in staat zijn om massa’s verzoeken te sturen in de komende weken, dus stuur ons je gegevens, of vul het formulier vandaag zelf in. Je kan ook bijdragen door deze oproep te verder verspreiden !

We houden jullie verder op de hoogte van de volgende stappen.

BEKIJK EN DEEL/⁠VERSPREID ONZE GRAPPIGE PRATENDE POPULIEREN VIDEO

Wil je meer te weten over de “slappe” GGO-populieren, of wil je informatie verspreiden, zie hier de grappige “pratende populieren” video :

In het Nederlands, Engels ondertiteld : https://youtu.be/uX6OPyOQkVQ

In het Nederlands met Franse ondertitels : https://youtu.be/EkZ4FLhL-3I

Je kan hier ook links voor het delen en het inbedden van de video vinden.

Er zijn ook enkele fijne video’s van de recente ACTIE die je kan bekijken en delen !

In het Engels : https://youtu.be/zFBPcS26sAM

In het Nederlands : https://www.facebook.com/DeWereldMorgen/videos/10154532054095469/

In het Frans : https://youtu.be/f95Mbm6no0I

RADIO -⁠ PODCAST

Na de actie in Wetteren, waren er enkele interviews in het Frans op Brusselse radio’s :

Het interview op Radio Panik kan je hier herbeluisteren : http://www.radiopanik.org/emissions/panik-sur-la-ville/field-liberation-movement-le-retour/

Als je geïnteresseerd bent om deel te nemen aan de komende FLM-acties om de de “slappe” populieren en andere GGO’s te stoppen- of als je op een andere manier wil steunen- laat het ons weten !

Strijbare groetjes

FLM

********************************************

FR

Chers et chères faucheurs.euses

Bonne année, pleine de résistance fertile !

À la suite de l’action menée à la fin de l’année dernière pour souligner les dangers des peupliers « faibles » génétiquement modifiés de Wetteren, nous vous invitons chaleureusement à participer aux prochaines étapes de l’action et à diffuser les infos avec certaines des ressources qui nous avons préparées.

SOLLICITATION D’UN PERMIS D’ABATTAGE OFFICIEL

Lors de l’action contre le champ expérimental de peupliers génétiquement modifiés de l’ILVO à Wetteren, nous avons accordé notre propre « permis d’abattage » au ministre flamand de l’Environnement - Joke Schauvliege, la ministre responsable de la plantation des arbres.

Nous avons également fait une demande à l’agence flamande "Agentschap voor Natuur en Bos", pour un permis officiel de couper les arbres.

Rejoignez-nous et ontroduisez une demande de permis d’abattage, afin de maintenir la pression sur Schauvliege et de montrer qu’il existe une forte résistance contre les fausses solutions climatiques et les OGM.

Vous pouvez envoyer votre propre demande officielle pour un « permis d’abattage » en nous envoyant votre nom, adresse et la raison pour laquelle vous voulez que les peupliers OGM soient coupés. Nous allons remplir le reste du formulaire pour vous et l’envoyer.

Vous pouvez remplir vos coordonnées en ligne ici : http://www.fieldliberation.org/2016/11/20/stuur-ook-een-kapmachtiging-aan-joke/

Nous espérons être en mesure d’envoyer des tonnes de demandes dans les prochaines semaines, alors envoyez-nous vos données, ou remplissez le formulaire aujourd’hui, et/ou diffusez cet appel pour un permis d’abattage aussi largement que possible !

Nous vous tiendrons au courant des prochaines étapes de la campagne.

VOIR ET PARTAGER NOTRE VIDEO RIGOLO DES PEUPLIERS PARLANTS

Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur les peupliers OGM ou si vous voulez informer d’autres personnes, vous pouvez regarder et partager la vidéo des « peupliers parlants » :

En néerlandais avec sous-⁠titres anglais : https://youtu.be/uX6OPyOQkVQ

En néerlandais avec sous-titres en français : https://youtu.be/EkZ4FLhL-3I

Vous y trouverez aussi des liens pour le partage et l’intégration de la vidéo.

Il y a aussi des chouettes vidéos de l’ACTION que vous pouvez également regarder et partager !

En anglais : https://youtu.be/zFBPcS26sAM

En néerlandais : https://www.facebook.com/DeWereldMorgen/videos/10154532054095469/

En français : https://youtu.be/f95Mbm6no0I

RADIO -⁠ PODCAST

Suite à l’action de Wetteren, il y a eu quelques interviews sur des radios bruxelloises en français :

Vous pouvez ré-écouter l’interview sur Radio Panik ici : http://www.radiopanik.org/emissions/panik-sur-la-ville/field-liberation-movement-le-retour/

Si vous êtes intéressé(e) à vous joindre aux prochaines actions FLM pour arrêter les peupliers et autres OGM - ou si vous voulez soutenir d’une autre manière – prenez contact avec nous !

En lutte !

FLM

***********************************

EN

Dear faucheurs, Field liberators

Greetings for the new year, which we hope will be full of fertile resistance !

Following the action at the end of last year to highlight the dangers of the “floppy poplar” genetically engineered trees in Wetteren, we warmly invite you to join in the next steps of the action, and to spread the word with some of the resources that we’ve produced.

REQUEST AN OFFICIAL LICENCE TO CUT

During the action against the field trial of GE trees at ILVO in Wetteren, we granted our own “licence to cut” to Flemish Minister of Environment – Joke Schauvliege, the minister responsible for planting the trees.

We’ve now also made a request to the Flemish “Agentschap voor Natuur en Bos”, for an official "license to cut the tree".

Join us and submit your own copy of the request, to maintain the pressure on Schauvliege and show that there is a strong resistance against false climate solutions and GMOs.

You can send your own official request for a “license to cut” by sending us your name, address, and the reason you want the GE floppy poplar trees to be cut. We’ll fill in the rest of the form for you, and send it in.

You can fill in your details online here : http://www.fieldliberation.org/2016/11/20/stuur-ook-een-kapmachtiging-aan-joke/

We hope to be able to send tons of requests requests in the next couple of weeks, so send us your details, or fill in the form today, and please help us to spread this call for a licence to cut as widely as possible !

We’ll keep you up to date with the next steps in the campaign.

WATCH AND SHARE OUR FUNNY TALKING POPLAR VIDEO

If you want to find out more about the floppy poplar GE trees, or if you want to inform other people, you can watch and share the funny “talking poplar” video :

In Dutch with English subtitles : https://youtu.be/uX6OPyOQkVQ

In Dutch with French subtitles : https://youtu.be/EkZ4FLhL-3I

There is also a nice VIDEO of the ACTION which you can also watch and share !

In English : https://youtu.be/zFBPcS26sAM

In Dutch : https://www.facebook.com/DeWereldMorgen/videos/10154532054095469/

In French : https://youtu.be/f95Mbm6no0I

RADIO – PODCAST

Following the action in Wetteren, there were a couple of interviews on Brussels’ radio in French :

You can listen to the interview on Radio Panik here : http://www.radiopanik.org/emissions/panik-sur-la-ville/field-liberation-movement-le-retour/

If you’re interested in joining the upcoming FLM actions to stop the floppy poplar trees and other GMOs- or if you want to offer support in any other way- please let us know !

In solidarity

FLM

www.fieldliberation.org