Agenda
dimanche 26 février 2017
10h00 - Formation à l’action directe non-violente posté le 12/01/17 - Agenda
11h00 - Chantier et bouffe à midi collective tous les dimanches posté le 19/02/17 - Agenda
19h00 - Bouffe mensuelle de soutient à la Qizinne Mobile + Projection "La stratégie de l’Escargot". posté le 19/02/17 - Agenda
lundi 27 février 2017
12h00 - Stage vidéo - photo - Expression pour jeunes posté le 07/02/17 - Agenda
20h00 - La mémoire de la Nakba en Israël posté le 14/02/17 - Agenda
mercredi 1er mars 2017
08h30 - SHOWMEYOUROPE posté le 03/02/17 - Agenda
14h00 - Super Direct ! Fous de théâtre ! le 01/03 de 14h00 à 15h00 au PointCulture ULB Ixelles posté le 23/02/17 - Agenda
19h00 - Soirée de solidarité avec les inculpés de l’affaire de la maquette de la maxi-prison posté le 21/02/17 - Agenda
jeudi 2 mars 2017
18h00 - Bruselas Flamenco Festival posté le 16/02/17 - Agenda
vendredi 3 mars 2017
16h00 - Allume ton bédot, c’est pour la lutte posté le 15/02/17 - Agenda
20h00 - chroniques de Gaza, mai/juin 2016 posté le 14/02/17 - Agenda
samedi 4 mars 2017
19h00 - Soirée en soutien au collectif Piratons-Bxl et à la manif du 21/03 ! posté le 20/02/17 - Agenda
dimanche 5 mars 2017
10h00 - Systema Sunday : journée de découverte art martial russe ouverte à tous.tes. posté le 24/02/17 - Agenda
vendredi 10 mars 2017
17h00 - Difficile d’en sortir ! posté le 22/02/17 - Agenda - 1 commentaire
20h00 - Cabaret féministe, 2ème édition ! posté le 17/01/17 - Agenda
samedi 11 mars 2017
14h00 - Difficile d’en sortir ! posté le 22/02/17 - Agenda - 1 commentaire
lundi 20 mars 2017
20h00 - Together or divided. Europe, a safe haven ? posté le 15/02/17 - Agenda
mardi 21 mars 2017
18h00 - 21 Mars 2017 Manif logements pour toutes et tous ! (II) posté le 08/01/17 - Agenda
18h00 - Apéro d’info SCI Projets Internationaux posté le 21/02/17 - Agenda

1 | 2

Together or divided. Europe, a safe haven ?
posté le 15/02/17
lundi 20 mars 2017 20:00
lieu : Espace Senghor
adresse : 366, Chaussée de Wavre, Bruxelles
02 230 31 40
reservation@senghor.be
Mots-clés  luttes sociales 

Following the success of last year’s edition, the students of the Executive Master in Communication and European Policy from IHECS Academy together with SHOW ME YOUROPE are pleased to announce the second edition of SHOW ME YOUROPE ARTS.
This year the contest has been remodelled. We concentrate on photography (professional or amateur) and on one specific topic : the arrival of refugees in Europe.
In 2015, more than one million migrants and refugees have crossed the European borders and have undeniably had an impact on our society and our lives.

SHOW ME YOUROPE wants to examine the current issue by giving the opportunity to citizens and artists to express and illustrate their personal views, concerns, hopes and fears regarding this issue.

The title : Together or divided. Europe, a safe haven ?

The winner of the competition will receive a prize of €500 euros. (A jury will decide who will be the winner)

Join us from 8pm on the 20th of March at the Espace Senghor n°366 Chaussée de Wavre 1040 (Etterbeek) Brussels, Bus 34, 59, 60, 80, - Metro : Schuman or Maelbeek
(±10 minutes by walk).


posté le 15 février 2017
