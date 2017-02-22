ISRAELISCH PARLEMENT NEEMT OMSTREDEN KOLONISATIEWET

AAN/OPSCHORTING EU ASSOCIATIEVERDRAG HET ANTWOORD

http://www.astridessed.nl/israelisch-parlement-neemt-omstreden-kolonisatiewet-aanopschorting-eu-associatieverdrag-het-antwoord/

AAN DE FRACTIELEIDERS VAN DE TWEEDE KAMERPARTIJEN

EN BUITENLANDWOORDVOERDERS

Onderwerp

Israelische ´´regularisatiewet´´ met betrekking tot de

nederzettingen

Uw inzet

Opschorting van het Associatieverdrag totdat Israel het Internationaal

Recht respecteert

”Relations between the Parties, as well as all the provisions of the Agreement itself, shall be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles, which guides their internal and international policy and constitutes an essential element of this Agreement.”

Artikel 2, EU-Israel Associatieverdrag

http://trade.ec.europa.eu/docl ib/docs/2010/april/tradoc_1460 89.pdf

Geachte dames en heren,

Vorig jaar, december, nam de VN Veiligheidsraad VN Resolutie 2334 aan,

waarin, loud and clear, de illegaliteit van de in bezet Palestijns gebied

gebouwde Israelische nederzettingen is bevestigd EN, even loud and

clear, van Israel werd geeeist, alle uitbreiding van die nederzettingen te stoppen. ¨(1)

De reactie van Israel kent u inmiddels

De parlementaire aanname van de zogenaamde ´´regularisatiewet´´ (2),

ook wel (en terecht) ´´landroofwet´´ (3) genoemd.

Ook de Israelische krant ´´The Haaretz´´ duidt de wet als zodanig

aan ! (4)

Want wat houdt die wet in :

U weet het neem ik aan al, maar ik herhaal het nog maar eens,

om u, voor zover nodig, te doordringen van het schaamteloze ervan :

De wet autoriseert (delen van) Israëlische nederzettingen en “buitenposten” die gebouwd zijn zonder toestemming van de Israëlische autoriteiten op privegrond van Palestijnen.

Met deze wet kan die grond met terugwerkende kracht

worden onteigend. (5)

In gewone mensentaal gezegd :

Gelegaliseerde diefstal.

De Israelische mensenrechtenorganisatie Btselem drukt

het mooi uit

´´A semblance of legality to ongoing plunder´´ (6)

Natuurlijk was de hele nederzettingenpolitiek al diefstal

to begin with, maar nu nogeens gelegaliseerd, dus. (7)

Veroordelingen

Gelukkig zijn deze keer de veroordelingen niet van de lucht :

Zo stelde de EU de voor 28 februari geplande bijeenkomst van de Europees-Israëlische Associatieraad uit, Hoge Vertegenwoordiger voor Buitenlandse Zaken Federica Mogherini leverde harde kritiek op Israel,

de VN coördinator voor het Vredesproces in het Midden-Oosten,

Nicolai Mladenov leverde felle kritiek, kritiek kwam van VN Secretaris-Generaal Antonio Guteress. (8)

Mensenrechtenorganisaties Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Btselem en een koepel van Palestijnse mensenrechtenorganisaties veroordeelden de landroofwet fel. (9)

Bondskanselier Merkel annuleerde de Duits Israelische top uit protest.

(10)

Zelfs de Israelische krant The Haaretz protesteerde in een redactioneel commentaar. (11)

Een storm van protest dus, met name van de zijde van de EU

en haar politici, die doorgaans aan kritiek op Israel geen

consequenties verbinden.

Een goed begin dus.

Maar lang niet genoeg !

NU IS HET TIJD OM TE HANDELEN !

En dat ligt voor een belangrijk deel in uw handen !

Het wordt u zelfs makkelijk gemaakt door al die protesten :

Geachte buitenlandwoordvoerders en fractieleiders :

Dring er fel bij de regering op aan, er in de EU voor te pleiten

en met NADRUK, dat de EU meer doet dan het opschorten

van de voor 28 februari geplande bijeenkomst van de Europees-Israëlische Associatieraad.

De enige aanvaardbare stap is, na deze openlijke,

gelegaliseerde Israelische landroof, is het OPSCHORTEN van het

Associatieverdrag met Israel !

Immers, dit Associatieverdrag heeft een mensenrechtenclausule

in artikel 2 [12], waarvan dankbaar gebruik kan worden gemaakt.

TENSLOTTE

Deze ’’landroofwet’’, hoe ernstig ook, staat niet op zichzelf,

maar is de resultante van [dit jaar] 50 jaar keiharde Israelische

bezetting, waaraan inherent onderdrukking, bloedige militaire invallen

in Gaza met een tol aan mensenlevens [13] en die jarenlange landdiefstal,

die ’’nederzettingenpolitiek heet.

Talloze keren in VN Resoluties en EU statements [14] veroordeeld

als illegaal, in strijd met artikel 49 van de 4e Conventie van Geneve en

het Haags Verdrag van 1907 ! [15]

En iedere keer komt Israel ermee weg, veroordeelt de EU wel verbaal,

maar heeft het geen consequenties !

Iedere keer toont Israel opnieuw, lak te hebben aan het Internationaal

Recht, aan de VN Resoluties[16], nu ook weer aan VN Veiligheidsraadsresolutie 2334.

Hoe lang gaat dat nog door.

Hoe lang kan Israel nog ongestraft zijn gang gaan ?

Laat dat nu de laatste keer zijn, treedt nu eindelijk

op en dring er bij de regering op aan, Geachte parlementariers,

het Associatieverdrag met Israel op te schorten !

En wanneer Israel blijft persisteren het Internationaal Recht te schenden,

en daar heeft het wel veel van weg, dan is het aan u, erop aan

te dringen, dat Associatieverdrag definitief op te zeggen.

En zich hard te maken voor economische sancties.

Dat eis ik van u !

En deze sancties moeten voortduren, zolang Israel de bezetting niet

opheft, de illegale nederzettingen [ALLE nederzettingen dus] niet

ontmantelt, de illegale Muur [17] niet afbreekt en het Palestijnse

recht op terugkeer niet erkent.

Zet u niet in op deze druk op Israel, dan beschouw ik u zowel

politiek als moreel, medeplichtig aan en medeverantwoordelijk

voor de Israelische onderdrukking van het Palestijnse volk.

Ik reken op u !

Vriendelijke groeten

Astrid Essed

Amsterdam

