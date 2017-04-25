((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
LA GUILLOTINE AU TRAVAIL Vol. 1 : la contre-révolution léniniste
posté le 28/04/17 par Grigori Maksimov 

Originally published in 1940 in two parts, this is the (partly eyewitness) account of the Leninist terror inflicted upon Russia during the revolution after 1917.

Exiled, he wrote this incredible volume. Over the course of nearly 400 pages, he recounts not only the Leninist terror and reaction against the popular revolution, but shows how the actions of Stalin followed deliberately in his master, and mentor’s footsteps.

Attach below is both an original version PDF, published by the Alexander Berkman Fund, and a PDF of the Cienfuegos Press version.

https://libcom.org/library/guillotine-work-volume-1-leninist-counter-revolution-gregori-maximoff


cover_45.jpg

copyleft Copyleft Indymédia (Independent Média Center). Sauf au cas où un auteur ait formulé un avis contraire, les documents du site sont libres de droits pour la copie, l'impression, l'édition, etc, pour toute publication sur le net ou sur tout autre support, à condition que cette utilisation soit NON COMMERCIALE.

