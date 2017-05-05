((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
RSS articles
Français  | 
Nederlands
Contacter le collectif Contacter le collectif
Local
Urgent centre fermé Caricole posté le 05/05/17 - Local - 1 commentaire
Manifestation surprise devant les centres fermés à Steenokkerzeel ce dimanche 30/04/2017 posté le 03/05/17 - Local
Deux tracts contre la vidéosurveillancce posté le 02/05/17 - Local
Liste noire contre le patriarcat posté le 25/04/17 - Local - 1 commentaire
Pourquoi ? Pourquoi pas ? posté le 24/04/17 - Local - 2 commentaires
METHODES PARTICULIERES DE RECHERCHE : une femme ou un homme averti.e ... posté le 21/04/17 - Local - 2 commentaires
La synergie face aux contrôles de la stib posté le 20/04/17 - Local
Retour sur une journée de lutte paysanne posté le 18/04/17 - Local
Solidarité émeutière posté le 17/04/17 - Local - 1 commentaire
Vol Spécial militaire vers Conakry et Kinshasa ce 19/04/2017 posté le 13/04/17 - Local - 2 commentaires

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10

Local
Revenir en haut
Global
Paraphysique de la prostitution posté le 07/05/17 - Global
CODE ROOD calls for mass civil disobedience in port of Amsterdam posté le 06/05/17 - Global
Amants posté le 05/05/17 - Global
Tourisme de masse, pollution de masse posté le 05/05/17 - Global
L’anarchie une illusion religieuse posté le 05/05/17 - Global - 1 commentaire
★ La foi électorale : sous la rationalité démocratique, une illusion quasi-religieuse. posté le 05/05/17 - Global - 2 commentaires
Le terrorisme d’État et la terreur irrationnelle - (1951) posté le 05/05/17 - Global

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | ... | 15

Global
Revenir en haut
On the web
Marx philosophe des imbéciles posté le 07/05/17 - On the web
Michel Foucault (cours 1976 - 1984, mp3) posté le 07/05/17 - On the web
Comment Israël traite les prisonniers politiques palestiniens en grève de la faim posté le 07/05/17 - On the web
L’homme est-il mort ? posté le 06/05/17 - On the web
Stirner vs Marx 2017 posté le 06/05/17 - On the web - 4 commentaires
L’individualisme subversif des femmes à Barcelone, années 1930 posté le 05/05/17 - On the web
- Privilège et intersectionnalité pour les nul-le-s posté le 04/05/17 - On the web - 32 commentaires

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | ... | 163

On the web
Revenir en haut
Global
CODE ROOD calls for mass civil disobedience in port of Amsterdam
posté le 06/05/17 Mots-clés  environnement  action 

Code Rood [Code Red] is calling for a mass disobedience action to protect our collective future. On the 24th of June, the second anniversary of the historic victory against the Dutch government in the Urgenda Climate Case, we will draw a red line against climate change in the port of Amsterdam, the largest gasoline harbour in the world and 2nd largest coal harbour in Europe (after Rotterdam).

Action Day : Saturday 24th of June, port of Amsterdam
Climate Camp : Thursday 22nd-Monday 26th of June, port of Amsterdam
Mobilisation video & facebook event

From Thursday June 22nd until Monday June 26th there will also be an informal climate camp in the port of Amsterdam, on biking distance from Sloterdijk train station. The exact location will be announced at the very last moment. Please plan to come as early as possible to the camp – if possible from 22nd of June - to build and secure the camp together, and to be well prepared for the action on the 24th of June.

There is no time to lose. While climate is already visibly changing and politicians politicians allow for continued record breaking greenhouse gas emissions we are building a militant climate movement that makes a switch from mass protest to mass disobedience. We are calling for everybody to join us in this collective struggle. When we join forces we can break the power of the fossil fuel industry !

Join us !
Code Red is a grassroots action collective made up of individuals who dedicate their free time in order to build a movement for a just transition and against the fossil fuel industry. The more we are, the stronger we get. Participation in this action does not require any specific experience. Everybody can make a valuable contribution !

Spread the message !
Moreover, we need all your help to spread the message about the action. Invite your friends, family, colleagues and other contacts by talking to them, writing an email or spread information via social media to come to our info events, trainings and most importantly the camp and the action itself. If you would like to receive posters, flyers and stickers to help with the mobilization in your area or during important events send an email to coderood-mobilisatie@lists.riseup.net

For more information on Code Rood : http://code-rood.org/ en https://www.facebook.com/CodeRood.org/


posté le 6 mai 2017 Alerter le collectif de modération à propos de la publication de cet article. Imprimer l'article
Liste des documents liés à la contribution
facebook-event-c(...).png

Commentaires
  • Aucun commentaire

Avertissement commentaires

Les commentaires ont pour objectif de compléter l’information donnée dans l’article, argumenter, apporter une interrogation ou un questionnement par rapport au sujet de la contribution. Les avis personnels qui n’apportent rien de plus à l’article pourront être considérés comme discussion de forum ne répondant pas aux objectifs pré-cités.Tout commentaire ne répondant pas à ces objectifs, ou étant contraire aux règles éditoriales sera supprimé définitivement du site.

Lien vers la politique éditoriale du collectif


Saisissez votre commentaire

Pour créer des paragraphes, laissez simplement des lignes vides.

www.indymedia.org
africa
Ambazonia Canarias estrecho / madiaq Kenya Nigeria South Africa
canada
London, Ontario Maritimes Montreal Ontario Ottawa Quebec Thunder Bay Vancouver Victoria Windsor
east asia
burma Jakarta Japan Korea Manila QC Saint-Petersburg
europe
Abruzzo Alacant Andorra Antwerpen Armenia Athens Austria Barcelona Belarus Belgium belgrade Bristol Brussels Bulgaria Calabria Croatia Cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq Euskal Herria Galiza Germany grenoble Hungary Ireland Istanbul Italy La Plana Liege liguria Lille linksunten lombardia London Madrid Malta Marseille Nantes Napoli Netherlands Nice Northern England Norway Nottingham Oost-Vlaanderen Paris/Île-de-France Patras Piemonte Poland Portugal Roma Romania Russia Sardegna Scotland Sverige Switzerland Torun Toscana Toulouse Ukraine United Kingdom Valencia
latin america
Argentina Bolivia Chiapas Chile Chile Sur CMI Brasil CMI Sucre Colombia Ecuador Mexico Peru Puerto Rico Qollasuyu Rosario santiago Tijuana Uruguay Valparaiso Venezuela
oceania
Aotearoa Brisbane burma darwin Jakarta Manila Melbourne Perth QC Sydney
south asia
India Mumbai
united states
Arizona Arkansas Asheville Atlanta Austin Austin Indymedia Baltimore Big Muddy Binghamton Boston Buffalo Charlottesville Chicago Cleveland Colorado Columbus DC Hawaii Houston Hudson Mohawk Kansas City LA Madison Maine Miami Michigan Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New Orleans North Carolina North Texas NYC Oklahoma Philadelphia Pittsburgh Portland Richmond Rochester Rogue Valley Saint Louis San Diego San Francisco San Francisco Bay Area Santa Barbara Santa Cruz, CA Sarasota Seattle Tampa Bay Tennessee Urbana-Champaign Vermont Western Mass Worcester
west asia
Armenia Beirut Israel Palestine
process
FBI/Legal Updates Mailing Lists Process & IMC Docs Tech Volunteer
projects
Print Radio Satellite TV Video
regions
United States
topics
Biotech

copyleft Copyleft Indymédia (Independent Média Center). Sauf au cas où un auteur ait formulé un avis contraire, les documents du site sont libres de droits pour la copie, l'impression, l'édition, etc, pour toute publication sur le net ou sur tout autre support, à condition que cette utilisation soit NON COMMERCIALE.

RSS articlesRSS articles |  Site réalisé avec spip 3.1.3 [23214]
Top