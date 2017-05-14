KENYA AIRWAYS COMPLICITY WITH THE
DEPORTATION OF A REFUGEE TO UNSAFE SUDAN/LETTER
TO KENYA AIRWAYS
SEE ALSO
https://www.astridessed.nl/kenya-airways-complicity-with-the-deportation-of-a-refugee-to-unsafe-sudanletter-to-kenya-airways/
TO KENYA AIRWAYS
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
MANAGEMENT
URGENT REQUEST TO CANCEL THE
DEPORTATION OF A SUDANESE REFUGEE
AT TUESDAY 16TH MAY TO KARTHOUM
REASON
HAD HUMAN RIGHTS SITUATION IN WAR STRICKEN
SUDAN AND THE PERSONAL RISKS FOR THE REFUGEE
BELONGING TO THE NUBA POPULATION.
Dear Board of Directors
Dear Management
I write to you to prevent your complicity
to the deportation of a Sudanese refugee because of
the personal danger he is risking.
Therefore an urgent appeal to you, not to co operate
with this deportation.
Deportation date :
16th may 2017
Time : 23.10
Flight number : KL 4202, to Karthoum, after handing over to
you by KLM, which I also wrote a letter [1]
You may NOT cooperate to this deportation, because of
the extreme human rights situation in Sudan in general
and the risks for this refugee in particular.
Hereby I give you the following information :
HUMAN RIGHTS SITUATION IN SUDAN/IN GENERAL :
The human rights situation in Sudan is for some decades,
very, very bad :
Unfair trials
Torture
Extrajudicial executions
Suppression of the freedom of speech [2]
As you’ll know, the yearlong conflict in Darfur, with warcrimes, massrape
and ethnic cleansings [3], untill now [4], resulted in
an International Criminal Court warrant against prsident and dictator mr Omar al-Bashir,
accused from alleged crimes, warcrimes, crimes against humanity
and genocide. [5]
Untill today, this president is not handed over to the International
Criminal Court [6],
and is continuing his crimes ! [7]
It may be obvious, that no refugee should be deported
to a country, which so gravely violates human rights.
HUMAN RIGHTS SITUATION TO BE DEPORTED
REFUGEE/YOUR CONTRIBUTION
Yet apart from this generally dangerous situation,
the specific human rights situation of this
refugee is very urgent !
Because he belongs to the Nuba population,
living in the Nuba Mountains, in South Kordofan.
Those people were and still are the human targets
of bombings by the Sudanese military, which caused AND still
causes many civilian victims. [8]
And of course I don’t have to tell you, that military attacks
on civilians and civilian goals are forbidden, being
warcrimes. [9]
This must be for you reason enough not to cooperate
to the deportation of this refugee to Sudan.
EPILOGUE
I have shown you what you already knew :
The dangerous human rights situation in Sudan,
confirmed by human rights organisations Amnesty International
and Human Rights Watch. [10]
That the president of Sudan, who is warranteed by the International
Criminal Court, is still in function and continues his crimes, proves
the danger of the situation.
Therefore it is your moral duty, NOT to cooperate
with the deportation of this refugee.
Or to cooperate to the deportation of ANY refugee, to
unsafe countries like Sudan.
It is not too late yet !
You can still cancel his deportation by not taking him with you
to Karthoum !
I hope I can count on your cooperation.
Kind greetings
Astrid Essed
Amsterdam
The Netherlands
SEE FOR NOTES
https://www.astridessed.nl/kenya-airways-complicity-with-the-deportation-of-a-refugee-to-unsafe-sudanletter-to-kenya-airways/
OR
http://community.dewereldmorgen.be/blog/astridessed/2017/05/15/kenya-airways-complicity-with-the-deportation-of-a-refugee-to-unsafe-sudanletter-to-kenya-airways
Les commentaires ont pour objectif de compléter l’information donnée dans l’article, argumenter, apporter une interrogation ou un questionnement par rapport au sujet de la contribution. Les avis personnels qui n’apportent rien de plus à l’article pourront être considérés comme discussion de forum ne répondant pas aux objectifs pré-cités.Tout commentaire ne répondant pas à ces objectifs, ou étant contraire aux règles éditoriales sera supprimé définitivement du site.