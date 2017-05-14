KENYA AIRWAYS COMPLICITY WITH THE

DEPORTATION OF A REFUGEE TO UNSAFE SUDAN/LETTER

TO KENYA AIRWAYS

TO KENYA AIRWAYS

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MANAGEMENT

URGENT REQUEST TO CANCEL THE

DEPORTATION OF A SUDANESE REFUGEE

AT TUESDAY 16TH MAY TO KARTHOUM

REASON

HAD HUMAN RIGHTS SITUATION IN WAR STRICKEN

SUDAN AND THE PERSONAL RISKS FOR THE REFUGEE

BELONGING TO THE NUBA POPULATION.

Dear Board of Directors

Dear Management

I write to you to prevent your complicity

to the deportation of a Sudanese refugee because of

the personal danger he is risking.

Therefore an urgent appeal to you, not to co operate

with this deportation.

Deportation date :

16th may 2017

Time : 23.10

Flight number : KL 4202, to Karthoum, after handing over to

you by KLM, which I also wrote a letter [1]

You may NOT cooperate to this deportation, because of

the extreme human rights situation in Sudan in general

and the risks for this refugee in particular.

Hereby I give you the following information :

HUMAN RIGHTS SITUATION IN SUDAN/IN GENERAL :

The human rights situation in Sudan is for some decades,

very, very bad :

Unfair trials

Torture

Extrajudicial executions

Suppression of the freedom of speech [2]

As you’ll know, the yearlong conflict in Darfur, with warcrimes, massrape

and ethnic cleansings [3], untill now [4], resulted in

an International Criminal Court warrant against prsident and dictator mr Omar al-Bashir,

accused from alleged crimes, warcrimes, crimes against humanity

and genocide. [5]

Untill today, this president is not handed over to the International

Criminal Court [6],

and is continuing his crimes ! [7]

It may be obvious, that no refugee should be deported

to a country, which so gravely violates human rights.

HUMAN RIGHTS SITUATION TO BE DEPORTED

REFUGEE/YOUR CONTRIBUTION

Yet apart from this generally dangerous situation,

the specific human rights situation of this

refugee is very urgent !

Because he belongs to the Nuba population,

living in the Nuba Mountains, in South Kordofan.

Those people were and still are the human targets

of bombings by the Sudanese military, which caused AND still

causes many civilian victims. [8]

And of course I don’t have to tell you, that military attacks

on civilians and civilian goals are forbidden, being

warcrimes. [9]

This must be for you reason enough not to cooperate

to the deportation of this refugee to Sudan.

EPILOGUE

I have shown you what you already knew :

The dangerous human rights situation in Sudan,

confirmed by human rights organisations Amnesty International

and Human Rights Watch. [10]

That the president of Sudan, who is warranteed by the International

Criminal Court, is still in function and continues his crimes, proves

the danger of the situation.

Therefore it is your moral duty, NOT to cooperate

with the deportation of this refugee.

Or to cooperate to the deportation of ANY refugee, to

unsafe countries like Sudan.

It is not too late yet !

You can still cancel his deportation by not taking him with you

to Karthoum !

I hope I can count on your cooperation.

Kind greetings

Astrid Essed

Amsterdam

The Netherlands

