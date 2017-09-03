’’Fuck it, wipe out Gaza’’, says spokesman for new EU campaign/Letter to EU delegation in Israel

’’FUCK IT, WIPE OUT GAZA’’, SAYS SPOKESMAN FOR NEW

EU CAMPAIGN/LETTER TO THE EU DELEGATION IN ISRAEL

TO THE DELEGATION OF THE EUROPEAN UNION

TO ISRAEL

Mr Lars Faaborg-Andersen

Head of the Delegation

Subject :

Your unacceptable EU-Israel ’’promotion’’ campaign and

the choice of your promotion advocate, mr Avishai Ivri.

Dear Mr Faaborg-Andersen,

’’Here’s a strategy that hasn’t be tried out yet :

1000 Arabs killed for each one of our people killed.

I think they owe us 5.000 last week’’ [1]

When I read those words, I smell but one thing :

An incitement to fascist hatred and genocide.

It may be obvious that people, who ventilate that sort

of horrible thoughts have to be condemned and avoided

by any civilized person and certainly by an organization as

the EU, which boasts of its human rights treaties.

See your own EU Charter of Human Rights and the

Treaty of Lisbon. [2]

Yet you hired the man, mr Avishai Ivri, who uttered those words,

for a video campaign to present the EU more

’’positively’’ for the Israeli public.

Before taking you to the cleaners about this, first something

about your EU ’’promotion’’ campaign for the Israeli public.

I say it straight :

Your ’’making the Israeli public falling in love with the EU’’

allows Mr Avishai Ivri to open with the following sentence

’’“The EU – you think it’s anti-Israeli, right ? Let me surprise you.” [3]

Ivri notes that EU is a huge market, and runs through the trade cooperation advantages. He mentions that 1/3 of the Israeli export reaches EU (worth about $13 billion annually). “They love the Israeli export – and we love theirs !” he says. He notes that Israel imports goods for $21 billion. He then notes the touristic value for ‘us and them.’

“You thought EU doesn’t agree with us on anything ?” he asks, then describes the ‘open skies’ agreement : “We gave them free access to our airports, and they gave us free access to theirs – they have 500 of them !” [4]

He notes that every year 2 million tourists come to Israel and leave $2 billion in Israel. He says Europeans love the Israeli agricultural export ; 80 percent of Israel’s fresh agricultural export goes to Europe, worth about 1 million Euros a year, including of course the cherry tomatoes and tahini. Then Ivri moves on to technology – high-tech – drones (which are of course battle-tested against Palestinians), moving on to irrigation, cyber-security etc.

Having cited all these advantages, Ivri concludes,

“It also doesn’t hurt for us to be identified by technological innovation, rather than by other things… So the next time you hear about the EU, remember – they are the best neighbors we’ve got !” [5]

I can’t believe you have the guts to promote this untasteful propaganda,

completely ignoring the fact, that Israel is no average State, but a

50 years occupation power, with as a consequence war-crimes, human

rights violations and crimes against humanity.

What else you would describe the starvation of the population

of the people of Gaza, called the Gaza Blockade ? [6]

And there is more to it :

Israel’s bloody military operations, especially

in Gaza :

In operation ’’Protective Edge’’ in 2014, thousands of Palestinians

have been killed, from who one third children. [7]

Schools and hospitals were destroyed, numerous wounded

people !

And then the humanitarian consequences in the aftermath. [8]

There is more, much more :

The policy of apartheid, charactarized by the different law systems,

in Israel the ’’normal’’ law, in the occupied Palestinian territories

the ’’military law. [9] For civilians.

The continuing expansion of the illegal settlements [10],

as the EU itself stated [11] the

water theft with the Palestinians as humanitarian victims. [12]

The humanitarian consequences of the illegal Wall. [13]

And so on :

AND WHAT DOES THE EU ?

Nothing but talk and worse, promoting a positive Israeli-EU

relation at the moment you should not only

condemn Israel, but draw the consequences to reconsider or

make an end to the EU Association with Israel.

You have a human rights clausule [14]

Use it !

YOUR GENOCIDAL VIDEO PRESENTATOR MR AVISHAI IVRI’

The presentator you hired for your ’’making love to the Israeli

public’’ stuntvideo, mr Avishai Ivri is an evil one.

Not a word I use lightly, but this man is

I quote some of his statements :

In an Israeli News debate

’’“You’re always asking [us] ‘what’s your solution ? What’s your solution ? Hello ?? We don’t shout ‘Death to the Arabs’ because it rhymes !” “We shout it because it’s our solution ! We fucking write it with spray on the wall ! How secret do you think we keep our solution ?” [15]

’’’’Here’s a strategy that hasn’t be tried out yet :

1000 Arabs killed for each one of our people killed.

I think they owe us 5.000 last week’ [16]

A week earlier he had a more effective solution :

“Fuck it, wipe out Gaza”, he wrote. [17]

Sadly for you, the last criminal statement of Ivri became news

and went around the world ! [18]

That’s why I heard about it.

For me, it was nearly Kafka. [19]

Not only you, the EU delegation, didn’t promote measures

against the continuing Israeli crimes, you actually promoted

a feel good video for the Israeli public.

Hereby you actually ENCOURAGED the Israeli State and military

to continue their policy of terror, oppression and murder !

AND you made use of a man, who openly promotes genocide !

Just when I thought, that the EU couldn’t sink deeper.

Listen to me well, mr Faaborg-Andersen :

By giving the Israeli public and government the signal that

the EU is not ’’anti Israel’’ [you mean : anti the Israeli policy

of terror and oppression, because that’s what Israel is], you

are complicit in the Israeli occupation and all its crimes.

By hiring a racist and genocidal guy to pronounce your

’’EU is not anti Israel’’ message, you behave disgustingly.

HERE IS MY DEMAND

USE YOUR LEGAL WEAPON AND RECONSIDER OR END

THE EU ISRAEL ASSOCIATION TREATY, AS LONG AS ISRAEL

DOESN’T MEET ITS OBLIGATIONS OF INTERNATIONAL

LAW TO WITHDRAW FROM THE PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES,

DISMANTLE ALL ILLEGAL SETTLEMENTS, TEAR DOWN THE ILLEGAL WALL

AND RECOGNIZE THE PALESTINIAN RIGHT OF RETURN !

It is high time the EU makes the only possible stand :

That is fulfilling the International Law tregarding the Israeli

Palestinian conflict !

If you don’t you are responsible for ALL civilian victims in the

conflicts, Palestinian and Israeli and will be thrown on the garbage

dump of history.

So simple is that.

So do your duty and finally show, that you have a conscience !

Kind greetings

Astrid Essed

Amsterdam

The Netherlands

