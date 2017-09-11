((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
RSS articles
Français  | 
Nederlands
Contacter le collectif Contacter le collectif
Local
Réaction à « 10 mythes sur la lutte non-violente » posté le 11/09/17 - Local
Déclaration de guerre posté le 11/09/17 - Local
Traitements inhumains au Parc Maximilien : plainte contre Francken et autres posté le 08/09/17 - Local
VIOLENCES POLICIERES ET IMPUNITE : un mal belge ? posté le 07/09/17 - Local - 2 commentaires
Soudanais in closed centre !!!! posté le 05/09/17 - Local
Appel à solidarité avec les roms avant expulsion imminente ! posté le 03/09/17 - Local
Palais Royal Occupé posté le 03/09/17 - Local - 4 commentaires
Rencontre des Mauritaniens le 3 septembre 2017 posté le 29/08/17 - Local
Radicalisering bij kleuters/Brief aan doorgeslagen Belgische kleuterscholen in Ronse posté le 28/08/17 - Local
Namur : la lutte des mendiant.e.s et sans-abris contre la répression bourgeoise d’état. posté le 21/08/17 - Local - 1 commentaire

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10

Local
Revenir en haut
Global
Palestinian human rights activist arrested over a Facebook post/Letter to the Palestinian mission in the Hague posté le 11/09/17 - Global
Huis Thierry Baudet beklad door anarchistische actiegroep/Adhesiebetuiging posté le 08/09/17 - Global
[Vienne] - [Autriche] : Banderoles anticarcérales sur l’église votive posté le 04/09/17 - Global
Hambourg : De l’habituelle répression post-contre-sommet… posté le 04/09/17 - Global
SALAH HAMOURI : le devoir de résistance posté le 03/09/17 - Global - 16 commentaires
North Korea : The Israeli Connection posté le 03/09/17 - Global
MARX versus STIRNER posté le 01/09/17 - Global - 2 commentaires

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | ... | 15

Global
Revenir en haut
On the web
Condamner l’occupation israélienne ne suffit pas posté le 10/09/17 - On the web
La France veut développer son business avec Israël posté le 08/09/17 - On the web - 2 commentaires
À propos de l’opportunisme identitaire. Red Guards Austin sur le postmodernisme et l’identity politics posté le 07/09/17 - On the web - 9 commentaires
Comment ne pas construire un discours scientifique Note exploratoire sur les « épistémologies féministes » du point de vue posté le 07/09/17 - On the web
Retour sur Ende Gelande posté le 04/09/17 - On the web
Wittgenstein, cadre du Parti Imaginaire. Philosophie de la prise de parti posté le 04/09/17 - On the web - 1 commentaire
La sociobiologie racialiste ou l’art des spéculations ad hoc posté le 04/09/17 - On the web - 23 commentaires

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | ... | 189

On the web
Revenir en haut
Global
Palestinian human rights activist arrested over a Facebook post/Letter to the Palestinian mission in the Hague
posté le 11/09/17 par Astrid Essed Mots-clés  réflexion / analyse 

PALESTINIAN HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST ARRESTED OVER
A FACEBOOK POST/LETTER TO THE PALESTINIAN MISSION
IN THE HAGUE

SEE ALSO

https://www.astridessed.nl/palestinian-human-rights-activist-issa-amro-arrested-over-a-facebook-postletter-to-the-palestinian-mission-in-the-hague/

TO THE PALESTINIAN MISSION IN THE HAGUE/THE NETHERLANDS

Mrs Rawan Sulaiman, ambassador

Subject : The arrest of mr Issa Amro by the security troops of
the Palestinian Authority

’’Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression ; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.’’

ARTICLE 19, UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

http://www.ohchr.org/EN/UDHR/Documents/UDHR_Translations/eng.pdf

Dear mrs Rawan Suleiman,

It’s with great indignation that I write to you about the arrest of
human rights defender and founder of Youth Against Settlements, mr Issa Amro by
security troops of the Palestinian Authority on 3 september 2017..
His ’’crime’’ ?
Using his fundamental right on freedom of expression.

According to my sources, mr Amro has been arrested by
Palestinian security forces after he had criticised the arrest of the Palestinian journalist, Ayman Naeem Qawasmi in a Facebook post. [1]
I’m glad to have learnt, that Mr Ayman Naeem Qawasmi
has been released now. [2]

But referring to mr Amro I ask you :
Since when is criticizing someone’s arrest in a Facebook
post a criminal offense ?
It is mr Amro’s basic right to state his opinion and your government
should be deeply ashamed for acting like this !

This scandalous act of your government is no isolated incident,
but stems directly from a new "electronic crimes" law that limits freedom of expression online, [3] violating the basic right,
to say or write what you think.

My source [Al Jazeera] further states, that under the
’’electronic crimes law’’, anyone found guilty of acts online that disturb what is called "social harmony" faces up to 15 years of hard labour. [4]
To say it frankly :
This is crazy, dangerous and dictatorial and must stop
at once !

Mrs Sulaiman, you doubtless know, that I am not alone in my indignation about the arrest of Mr Amro !

Human rights organization Amnesty International
has called the arrest ’’a shameless attack on freedom of expression’’
[5]

As I wrote earlier, your government’s violating of free seech is no isolated
incident :
In june 2017, at least 11 websites were blocked [6] and in august
2017, Amnesty International concluded an alarming attack
in the freedom of expression since the start of 2017 [7] :
Journalists and activists were arbitrarily arrested, violent
interrogations took place as physical assaults. [8]

Mrs Sulaiman, I think I have made my point clear enough :

Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, as
stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and
the international treaties and the Palestinian Authority
has the obligation to respect and maintain that right.

So I urge you to put pressure on your government, not
only to release mr Issa Amro immediately, but to stop
harrassing journalists, revoke the ’’electronic crimes law’’
and maintain human rights.

The Palestinian people don’t fight the brutal
Israeli occupation and all its injustices that hard, to become
oppressed by their ’’own’’ Palestinian government !

End the oppression of journalisst and fullfil your
international obligations !

That’s what I demand from your government.

I expect your cooperation.

Kind greetings

Astrid Essed
Amsterdam
The Netherlands

NOTES

https://www.astridessed.nl/palestinian-human-rights-activist-issa-amro-arrested-over-a-facebook-postletter-to-the-palestinian-mission-in-the-hague/

OR

http://community.dewereldmorgen.be/blog/astridessed/2017/09/11/palestinian-human-rights-activist-issa-amro-arrested-over-a-facebook-postletter-to-the-palestinian-mission-in-the-hague


posté le 11 septembre 2017  par Astrid Essed  Alerter le collectif de modération à propos de la publication de cet article. Imprimer l'article
Commentaires
  • Aucun commentaire

Avertissement commentaires

Les commentaires ont pour objectif de compléter l’information donnée dans l’article, argumenter, apporter une interrogation ou un questionnement par rapport au sujet de la contribution. Les avis personnels qui n’apportent rien de plus à l’article pourront être considérés comme discussion de forum ne répondant pas aux objectifs pré-cités.Tout commentaire ne répondant pas à ces objectifs, ou étant contraire aux règles éditoriales sera supprimé définitivement du site.

Lien vers la politique éditoriale du collectif


Saisissez votre commentaire

Pour créer des paragraphes, laissez simplement des lignes vides.

www.indymedia.org
africa
Ambazonia Canarias estrecho / madiaq Kenya Nigeria South Africa
canada
London, Ontario Maritimes Montreal Ontario Ottawa Quebec Thunder Bay Vancouver Victoria Windsor
east asia
burma Jakarta Japan Korea Manila QC Saint-Petersburg
europe
Abruzzo Alacant Andorra Antwerpen Armenia Athens Austria Barcelona Belarus Belgium belgrade Bristol Brussels Bulgaria Calabria Croatia Cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq Euskal Herria Galiza Germany grenoble Hungary Ireland Istanbul Italy La Plana Liege liguria Lille linksunten lombardia London Madrid Malta Marseille Nantes Napoli Netherlands Nice Northern England Norway Nottingham Oost-Vlaanderen Paris/Île-de-France Patras Piemonte Poland Portugal Roma Romania Russia Sardegna Scotland Sverige Switzerland Torun Toscana Toulouse Ukraine United Kingdom Valencia
latin america
Argentina Bolivia Chiapas Chile Chile Sur CMI Brasil CMI Sucre Colombia Ecuador Mexico Peru Puerto Rico Qollasuyu Rosario santiago Tijuana Uruguay Valparaiso Venezuela
oceania
Aotearoa Brisbane burma darwin Jakarta Manila Melbourne Perth QC Sydney
south asia
India Mumbai
united states
Arizona Arkansas Asheville Atlanta Austin Austin Indymedia Baltimore Big Muddy Binghamton Boston Buffalo Charlottesville Chicago Cleveland Colorado Columbus DC Hawaii Houston Hudson Mohawk Kansas City LA Madison Maine Miami Michigan Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New Orleans North Carolina North Texas NYC Oklahoma Philadelphia Pittsburgh Portland Richmond Rochester Rogue Valley Saint Louis San Diego San Francisco San Francisco Bay Area Santa Barbara Santa Cruz, CA Sarasota Seattle Tampa Bay Tennessee Urbana-Champaign Vermont Western Mass Worcester
west asia
Armenia Beirut Israel Palestine
process
FBI/Legal Updates Mailing Lists Process & IMC Docs Tech Volunteer
projects
Print Radio Satellite TV Video
regions
United States
topics
Biotech

copyleft Copyleft Indymédia (Independent Média Center). Sauf au cas où un auteur ait formulé un avis contraire, les documents du site sont libres de droits pour la copie, l'impression, l'édition, etc, pour toute publication sur le net ou sur tout autre support, à condition que cette utilisation soit NON COMMERCIALE.

RSS articlesRSS articles |  Site réalisé avec spip 3.1.3 [23214]
Top