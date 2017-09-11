PALESTINIAN HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST ARRESTED OVER

A FACEBOOK POST/LETTER TO THE PALESTINIAN MISSION

IN THE HAGUE

TO THE PALESTINIAN MISSION IN THE HAGUE/THE NETHERLANDS

Mrs Rawan Sulaiman, ambassador

Subject : The arrest of mr Issa Amro by the security troops of

the Palestinian Authority

’’Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression ; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.’’

ARTICLE 19, UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

http://www.ohchr.org/EN/UDHR/Documents/UDHR_Translations/eng.pdf

Dear mrs Rawan Suleiman,

It’s with great indignation that I write to you about the arrest of

human rights defender and founder of Youth Against Settlements, mr Issa Amro by

security troops of the Palestinian Authority on 3 september 2017..

His ’’crime’’ ?

Using his fundamental right on freedom of expression.

According to my sources, mr Amro has been arrested by

Palestinian security forces after he had criticised the arrest of the Palestinian journalist, Ayman Naeem Qawasmi in a Facebook post. [1]

I’m glad to have learnt, that Mr Ayman Naeem Qawasmi

has been released now. [2]

But referring to mr Amro I ask you :

Since when is criticizing someone’s arrest in a Facebook

post a criminal offense ?

It is mr Amro’s basic right to state his opinion and your government

should be deeply ashamed for acting like this !

This scandalous act of your government is no isolated incident,

but stems directly from a new "electronic crimes" law that limits freedom of expression online, [3] violating the basic right,

to say or write what you think.

My source [Al Jazeera] further states, that under the

’’electronic crimes law’’, anyone found guilty of acts online that disturb what is called "social harmony" faces up to 15 years of hard labour. [4]

To say it frankly :

This is crazy, dangerous and dictatorial and must stop

at once !

Mrs Sulaiman, you doubtless know, that I am not alone in my indignation about the arrest of Mr Amro !

Human rights organization Amnesty International

has called the arrest ’’a shameless attack on freedom of expression’’

[5]

As I wrote earlier, your government’s violating of free seech is no isolated

incident :

In june 2017, at least 11 websites were blocked [6] and in august

2017, Amnesty International concluded an alarming attack

in the freedom of expression since the start of 2017 [7] :

Journalists and activists were arbitrarily arrested, violent

interrogations took place as physical assaults. [8]

Mrs Sulaiman, I think I have made my point clear enough :

Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, as

stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and

the international treaties and the Palestinian Authority

has the obligation to respect and maintain that right.

So I urge you to put pressure on your government, not

only to release mr Issa Amro immediately, but to stop

harrassing journalists, revoke the ’’electronic crimes law’’

and maintain human rights.

The Palestinian people don’t fight the brutal

Israeli occupation and all its injustices that hard, to become

oppressed by their ’’own’’ Palestinian government !

End the oppression of journalisst and fullfil your

international obligations !

That’s what I demand from your government.

I expect your cooperation.

Kind greetings

Astrid Essed

Amsterdam

The Netherlands

NOTES

