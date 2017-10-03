((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
RSS articles
Français  | 
Nederlands
Contacter le collectif Contacter le collectif
Agenda
mardi 3 octobre 2017
17h30 - Theo Francken niet welkom posté le 03/10/17 - Agenda
mercredi 4 octobre 2017
18h30 - Table d’hôte au Centre Social Anarchiste posté le 01/10/17 - Agenda
jeudi 5 octobre 2017
19h00 - Debate on gentrification & temporary use posté le 18/09/17 - Agenda
19h00 - Soirée antispéciste - bouffe / projection posté le 01/10/17 - Agenda - 1 commentaire
samedi 7 octobre 2017
14h00 - Festijn d’Automne posté le 08/09/17 - Agenda
dimanche 8 octobre 2017
17h30 - Café-Projection Ciné Palestinien posté le 01/10/17 - Agenda
lundi 9 octobre 2017
18h30 - Serge Halimi - Conférence d’ouverture de l’Université d’Automne posté le 23/09/17 - Agenda
mardi 10 octobre 2017
19h30 - Usul en Conférence à l’ULB posté le 23/09/17 - Agenda
jeudi 12 octobre 2017
19h00 - Festival Alimenterre 2017 posté le 01/09/17 - Agenda
samedi 14 octobre 2017
13h30 - Journée contre les Grands Projets Nuisibles et Imposés posté le 28/09/17 - Agenda
mardi 17 octobre 2017
18h00 - On a une trop bonne idée ! posté le 26/09/17 - Agenda
20h30 - L’Héritage de Gaëtan faucer posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
samedi 21 octobre 2017
09h00 - Formation Think & Do it Yourself posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
20h00 - NO-G20 Soirée de soutient aux inculpés de Hambourg posté le 26/09/17 - Agenda - 1 commentaire
samedi 4 novembre 2017
10h00 - Salon littéraire AuvelaisLIVRES posté le 06/09/17 - Agenda
mardi 14 novembre 2017
20h00 - La Disparition des Lucioles posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
mercredi 15 novembre 2017
20h00 - La Disparition des Lucioles posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
jeudi 16 novembre 2017
20h00 - La Disparition des Lucioles posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
vendredi 17 novembre 2017
20h00 - La Disparition des Lucioles posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
samedi 18 novembre 2017
20h00 - La Disparition des Lucioles posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda

1 | 2

Voir tout l'agenda
Agenda
Theo Francken niet welkom
posté le 03/10/17
mardi 3 octobre 2017 17:30
lieu : Station Leuven
adresse : Martelarenplein, Leuven, 3000
Mots-clés  action  solidarité  sans-papiers  répression / contrôle social  luttes sociales  antifa 

(English below)

Op 3 oktober komt Theo Francken, staatssecretaris voor asiel en migratie, spreken in Leuven. Franckens rechtse retoriek is een onderdeel van de opkomst van uiterst rechts over de hele wereld. Als een echte conservatieve/neoliberale politicus, juichte hij de politierazzia’s en het verjagen van migranten rond Brussel Noord toe. Hij had het over “opkuisen” en vergeleek daarmee mensen met afval. Recent nodigde hij zelfs de NISS (Soedanese geheime dienst) uit om Soedanese vluchtelingen te identificeren. Veel van deze mensen sloegen net op de vlucht voor vervolging door dit regime. De ironie is dat ze hier aankomen om een Theo Francken te vinden die collaboreert met dezelfde geheime diensten die hen vervolgden in Soedan.

Wij roepen op tot protest omdat we als groep tegen deze politiek van uitsluiting en racisme zijn. Voor ons zijn mensen geen afval en we geloven niet in de opdeling van mensen in eerste- en tweederangsburgers. We voelen ons meer verbonden met gewone mensen van overal ter wereld dan met “onze” Belgische politici. We verklaren ons solidair met alle migranten en mensen die een betere toekomst zoeken. We vragen niets van politici, maar vechten voor een beter leven voor alle mensen, van onderuit.

Opkuisen doe je met afval, niet met mensen. Om deze reden roepen we op om samen te komen op het Martelarenplein voor het station, om 17u30. Van hier trekken we samen naar de Pieter De Somer aula, waar Francken komt spreken.

English :
The 3rd of October Theo Francken is coming to speak in Leuven. He is the state secretary of asylum and migration for the right-wing party N-VA. His far-right rhetoric is part of the rise of the right wing across the world. As a true conservative/ neo-liberal politician he applauded the police raids and the removal of migrants and asylum seekers around the area of Brussels North station. He called it “cleaning up”, comparing human beings to trash. Lately his political activities include inviting the NISS (Sudanese secret services) to Brussels in order to identify Sudanese refugees. A lot of these people fled from Sudan’s government prosecution. The irony is that here they found Theo Francken collaborating with the same secret service that prosecuted them in Sudan.

We are protesting/ calling for protest because, as a group, we are opposed to this policy of exclusion and racism. For us, human beings are not trash, and we don’t believe in the division in first and second class citizens. We feel more connected with ordinary people from all around the world than with “our” Belgian politicians. We express our solidarity with all migrants and people trying to find a better future. We stand together against these policies. We are not asking for anything from these politicians, but we are fighting towards a better life for the people from below.

Cleaning up is for trash, not for human beings.


posté le 3 octobre 2017 Alerter le collectif de modération à propos de la publication de cet article. Imprimer l'article
Commentaires
  • Aucun commentaire

Avertissement commentaires

Les commentaires ont pour objectif de compléter l’information donnée dans l’article, argumenter, apporter une interrogation ou un questionnement par rapport au sujet de la contribution. Les avis personnels qui n’apportent rien de plus à l’article pourront être considérés comme discussion de forum ne répondant pas aux objectifs pré-cités.Tout commentaire ne répondant pas à ces objectifs, ou étant contraire aux règles éditoriales sera supprimé définitivement du site.

Lien vers la politique éditoriale du collectif


Saisissez votre commentaire

Pour créer des paragraphes, laissez simplement des lignes vides.

www.indymedia.org
africa
Ambazonia Canarias estrecho / madiaq Kenya Nigeria South Africa
canada
London, Ontario Maritimes Montreal Ontario Ottawa Quebec Thunder Bay Vancouver Victoria Windsor
east asia
burma Jakarta Japan Korea Manila QC Saint-Petersburg
europe
Abruzzo Alacant Andorra Antwerpen Armenia Athens Austria Barcelona Belarus Belgium belgrade Bristol Brussels Bulgaria Calabria Croatia Cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq Euskal Herria Galiza Germany grenoble Hungary Ireland Istanbul Italy La Plana Liege liguria Lille linksunten lombardia London Madrid Malta Marseille Nantes Napoli Netherlands Nice Northern England Norway Nottingham Oost-Vlaanderen Paris/Île-de-France Patras Piemonte Poland Portugal Roma Romania Russia Sardegna Scotland Sverige Switzerland Torun Toscana Toulouse Ukraine United Kingdom Valencia
latin america
Argentina Bolivia Chiapas Chile Chile Sur CMI Brasil CMI Sucre Colombia Ecuador Mexico Peru Puerto Rico Qollasuyu Rosario santiago Tijuana Uruguay Valparaiso Venezuela
oceania
Aotearoa Brisbane burma darwin Jakarta Manila Melbourne Perth QC Sydney
south asia
India Mumbai
united states
Arizona Arkansas Asheville Atlanta Austin Austin Indymedia Baltimore Big Muddy Binghamton Boston Buffalo Charlottesville Chicago Cleveland Colorado Columbus DC Hawaii Houston Hudson Mohawk Kansas City LA Madison Maine Miami Michigan Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New Orleans North Carolina North Texas NYC Oklahoma Philadelphia Pittsburgh Portland Richmond Rochester Rogue Valley Saint Louis San Diego San Francisco San Francisco Bay Area Santa Barbara Santa Cruz, CA Sarasota Seattle Tampa Bay Tennessee Urbana-Champaign Vermont Western Mass Worcester
west asia
Armenia Beirut Israel Palestine
process
FBI/Legal Updates Mailing Lists Process & IMC Docs Tech Volunteer
projects
Print Radio Satellite TV Video
regions
United States
topics
Biotech

copyleft Copyleft Indymédia (Independent Média Center). Sauf au cas où un auteur ait formulé un avis contraire, les documents du site sont libres de droits pour la copie, l'impression, l'édition, etc, pour toute publication sur le net ou sur tout autre support, à condition que cette utilisation soit NON COMMERCIALE.

RSS articlesRSS articles |  Site réalisé avec spip 3.1.3 [23214]
Top