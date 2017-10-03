Theo Francken niet welkom

(English below)

Op 3 oktober komt Theo Francken, staatssecretaris voor asiel en migratie, spreken in Leuven. Franckens rechtse retoriek is een onderdeel van de opkomst van uiterst rechts over de hele wereld. Als een echte conservatieve/neoliberale politicus, juichte hij de politierazzia’s en het verjagen van migranten rond Brussel Noord toe. Hij had het over “opkuisen” en vergeleek daarmee mensen met afval. Recent nodigde hij zelfs de NISS (Soedanese geheime dienst) uit om Soedanese vluchtelingen te identificeren. Veel van deze mensen sloegen net op de vlucht voor vervolging door dit regime. De ironie is dat ze hier aankomen om een Theo Francken te vinden die collaboreert met dezelfde geheime diensten die hen vervolgden in Soedan.

Wij roepen op tot protest omdat we als groep tegen deze politiek van uitsluiting en racisme zijn. Voor ons zijn mensen geen afval en we geloven niet in de opdeling van mensen in eerste- en tweederangsburgers. We voelen ons meer verbonden met gewone mensen van overal ter wereld dan met “onze” Belgische politici. We verklaren ons solidair met alle migranten en mensen die een betere toekomst zoeken. We vragen niets van politici, maar vechten voor een beter leven voor alle mensen, van onderuit.

Opkuisen doe je met afval, niet met mensen. Om deze reden roepen we op om samen te komen op het Martelarenplein voor het station, om 17u30. Van hier trekken we samen naar de Pieter De Somer aula, waar Francken komt spreken.

English :

The 3rd of October Theo Francken is coming to speak in Leuven. He is the state secretary of asylum and migration for the right-wing party N-VA. His far-right rhetoric is part of the rise of the right wing across the world. As a true conservative/ neo-liberal politician he applauded the police raids and the removal of migrants and asylum seekers around the area of Brussels North station. He called it “cleaning up”, comparing human beings to trash. Lately his political activities include inviting the NISS (Sudanese secret services) to Brussels in order to identify Sudanese refugees. A lot of these people fled from Sudan’s government prosecution. The irony is that here they found Theo Francken collaborating with the same secret service that prosecuted them in Sudan.

We are protesting/ calling for protest because, as a group, we are opposed to this policy of exclusion and racism. For us, human beings are not trash, and we don’t believe in the division in first and second class citizens. We feel more connected with ordinary people from all around the world than with “our” Belgian politicians. We express our solidarity with all migrants and people trying to find a better future. We stand together against these policies. We are not asking for anything from these politicians, but we are fighting towards a better life for the people from below.

Cleaning up is for trash, not for human beings.