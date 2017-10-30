((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
lundi 30 octobre 2017
17h30 - Rassemblement contre l’extrême-droite à Liège posté le 26/10/17 - Agenda
mercredi 1er novembre 2017
17h00 - Appel : 1er novembre 17H PLACE DU JEU DE BALLE « NON A LA LOI ANTISQUAT : Des maisons pas des matons ! » posté le 27/10/17 - Agenda
21h00 - Concert Decolonize America ! - Water Is Life posté le 29/10/17 - Agenda - 2 commentaires
jeudi 2 novembre 2017
16h00 - Espoirs, utopies et héritages de LA RÉVOLUTION RUSSE posté le 05/10/17 - Agenda - 4 commentaires
19h30 - [Projection] Tambien la lluvia posté le 14/10/17 - Agenda
vendredi 3 novembre 2017
09h00 - Espoirs, utopies et héritages de LA RÉVOLUTION RUSSE posté le 05/10/17 - Agenda
samedi 4 novembre 2017
09h00 - Espoirs, utopies et héritages de LA RÉVOLUTION RUSSE posté le 05/10/17 - Agenda
10h00 - Salon littéraire AuvelaisLIVRES posté le 06/09/17 - Agenda
19h00 - Octobre 17, une révolution artistique et littéraire posté le 27/10/17 - Agenda
jeudi 9 novembre 2017
12h30 - Procès des animaux -dierenproces ELNZ versus Monsanto & co posté le 27/10/17 - Agenda
19h00 - Conférence/débat : « Visages des féminismes (décolonisons le féminisme) » posté le 12/10/17 - Agenda - 1 commentaire
dimanche 12 novembre 2017
14h00 - Manifestation Nationale 12/11- Régularisation Des Sans Papiers posté le 03/10/17 - Agenda
mardi 14 novembre 2017
20h00 - La Disparition des Lucioles posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
mercredi 15 novembre 2017
20h00 - La Disparition des Lucioles posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
jeudi 16 novembre 2017
20h00 - La Disparition des Lucioles posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
vendredi 17 novembre 2017
20h00 - La Disparition des Lucioles posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
samedi 18 novembre 2017
20h00 - La Disparition des Lucioles posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
dimanche 19 novembre 2017
14h00 - Présentation-discussion autour de l’ouvrage "Red Petrograd" sur la révolution russe de 1917 posté le 16/10/17 - Agenda
vendredi 24 novembre 2017
19h00 - Révolution sociale au Rojava ? posté le 12/10/17 - Agenda
samedi 25 novembre 2017
14h00 - Manif contre les violences faites au femmes posté le 24/10/17 - Agenda

Révolution sociale au Rojava ?
posté le 12/10/17 par rojava.xyz
vendredi 24 novembre 2017 19:00
lieu : Sacco-Vanzetti
adresse : 54 Chaussée de Forest, 1060 Bruxelles
srapapc@gmail.com
Mots-clés  féminisme  luttes sociales  répression / contrôle social  solidarité  veiligheids / terrorisme  projection / débat / concert 

Conférence avec deux intervenant.e.s de “We Are Plan C”, structure anticapitaliste au Royaume-Uni qui a organisé plusieurs voyages au Rojava, la partie occidentale/syrienne du Kurdistan. Les intervenant.e.s ont pu réaliser plusieurs interviews d’habitants et de femmes au sujet de la vie politique et sociale sur place. Organisé par la ‘Campagne de Soutien aux internationalistes du Rojava’ (http://rojava.xyz/)

Conference with two members of Plan C, an anticapitalist structure in United Kingdom that organized several journeys to Rojava, the West/Syrian part of Kurdistan. They were able to make several interviews with inhabitants and women about the social and political life. The event is organized by the Solidarity Campaign for Rojava Internationalists. (http://en.rojava.xyz/)

L’évenement sera en anglais traduit en français.
The event will be in English translated to French.


posté le 12 octobre 2017  par rojava.xyz  Alerter le collectif de modération à propos de la publication de cet article. Imprimer l'article
Liste des documents liés à la contribution
fr-1.jpg

Commentaires
  • Aucun commentaire

