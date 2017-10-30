Révolution sociale au Rojava ?

Conférence avec deux intervenant.e.s de “We Are Plan C”, structure anticapitaliste au Royaume-Uni qui a organisé plusieurs voyages au Rojava, la partie occidentale/syrienne du Kurdistan. Les intervenant.e.s ont pu réaliser plusieurs interviews d’habitants et de femmes au sujet de la vie politique et sociale sur place. Organisé par la ‘Campagne de Soutien aux internationalistes du Rojava’ (http://rojava.xyz/)

Conference with two members of Plan C, an anticapitalist structure in United Kingdom that organized several journeys to Rojava, the West/Syrian part of Kurdistan. They were able to make several interviews with inhabitants and women about the social and political life. The event is organized by the Solidarity Campaign for Rojava Internationalists. (http://en.rojava.xyz/)

L’évenement sera en anglais traduit en français.

The event will be in English translated to French.