Yearly benefit for the people without borders.
Last year the benefit gathered more than 1500€ for several Collectives without papers. This year we’ll be doing the same !
Artists :
CAPTAIN HERO
JAY MNG
RENO
FLASHBLASTER Solo
THE END OF ERNIE
CHIBIDA
RASASAWT رَصاصوّت
...
More TBC
Dj’s : Marla J, Rebel up, Riot Porn, Ilia Selecta,...
Doors : 16H
Entrance : Free contribution
Barlok : 53b Avenue Du port, 1000 Bruxelles
Day after (PM us for sleeping options) : https://www.facebook.com/events/278224326027968
No Borders, No Nations, No Facism, No Rascism, No Sexism, No Homophobia
Niemand is illegaal . No one is illegal . Personne n’est illegal
Community
NIEMAND IS ILLEGAAL
PERSONNE N’EST ILLEGAL
NOBODY IS ILLEGAL
KEIN MENSCH IST ILLEGAL
NADIE ES ILEGAL
