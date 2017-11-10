((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
vendredi 10 novembre 2017
14h00 - Table d’hôte + Projection "Projekt A" posté le 05/11/17 - Agenda
20h00 - [Conférence gesticulée] NOmade in Belgium posté le 07/11/17 - Agenda
samedi 11 novembre 2017
16h00 - Niemand is illegaal - Bal des migrants - Benefit party posté le 10/11/17 - Agenda
17h00 - Contre le colloque international transhumaniste posté le 09/11/17 - Agenda
dimanche 12 novembre 2017
14h00 - Manifestation Nationale 12/11- Régularisation Des Sans Papiers posté le 03/10/17 - Agenda
lundi 13 novembre 2017
18h00 - AG publique du Centre Social Anarchiste posté le 09/11/17 - Agenda
mardi 14 novembre 2017
19h30 - CHE : ses idées politiques et économiques posté le 06/11/17 - Agenda - 1 commentaire
20h00 - La Disparition des Lucioles posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
mercredi 15 novembre 2017
08h00 - Procès des "6" - rassemblement de soutien posté le 30/10/17 - Agenda
18h30 - Atelier de pensée collective - LA NON-INNOCENCE - bis posté le 06/11/17 - Agenda
20h00 - La Disparition des Lucioles posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
jeudi 16 novembre 2017
20h00 - La Disparition des Lucioles posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
20h00 - [Projection] Paying the price for peace + débat posté le 02/11/17 - Agenda
vendredi 17 novembre 2017
14h00 - Table d’hôte + Projection "Defamation" posté le 05/11/17 - Agenda
19h00 - Pays dans un pays posté le 06/11/17 - Agenda
19h30 - [Ciné-repas] OLTREMARE, colonie fasciste posté le 07/11/17 - Agenda
20h00 - La Disparition des Lucioles posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
20h00 - [Projection + débat] Le RoundUp face à ses juges posté le 03/11/17 - Agenda
samedi 18 novembre 2017
14h00 - Masse critique pour le climat posté le 30/10/17 - Agenda
14h00 - [Projection + débat] Fuocoammare, par-delà Lampedusa posté le 03/11/17 - Agenda

Niemand is illegaal - Bal des migrants - Benefit party
posté le 10/11/17
samedi 11 novembre 2017 16:00
lieu : Barlok
adresse : Avenue du port 53B, Bruxelles
Mots-clés  sans-papiers  projection / débat / concert  No Border 

Yearly benefit for the people without borders.
Last year the benefit gathered more than 1500€ for several Collectives without papers. This year we’ll be doing the same !

Artists :
CAPTAIN HERO
JAY MNG
RENO
FLASHBLASTER Solo
THE END OF ERNIE
CHIBIDA
RASASAWT رَصاصوّت
...
More TBC
Dj’s : Marla J, Rebel up, Riot Porn, Ilia Selecta,...

Doors : 16H
Entrance : Free contribution
Barlok : 53b Avenue Du port, 1000 Bruxelles

Day after (PM us for sleeping options) : https://www.facebook.com/events/278224326027968

No Borders, No Nations, No Facism, No Rascism, No Sexism, No Homophobia

Niemand is illegaal . No one is illegal . Personne n’est illegal
Community
NIEMAND IS ILLEGAAL
PERSONNE N’EST ILLEGAL
NOBODY IS ILLEGAL
KEIN MENSCH IST ILLEGAL
NADIE ES ILEGAL


