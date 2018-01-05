((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
RSS articles
Français  | 
Nederlands
Contacter le collectif Contacter le collectif
Agenda
vendredi 5 janvier 2018
12h30 - Rassemblement de soutien à la lutte des peuples d’Iran posté le 03/01/18 - Agenda
samedi 6 janvier 2018
16h00 - Épifurie ! La fête sans roi ! En soutien à Piratons-Bxl ! posté le 15/12/17 - Agenda - 2 commentaires
19h00 - Soirée d’info et de soutien à la lutte des peuples d’Iran posté le 03/01/18 - Agenda
mardi 9 janvier 2018
19h30 - Décoloniser les richesses et les consciences posté le 29/12/17 - Agenda
vendredi 12 janvier 2018
20h00 - Conférence gesticulée "Arrête ton cinéma !" posté le 21/12/17 - Agenda
mardi 16 janvier 2018
20h00 - La Compatibilité du Caméléon posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
mercredi 17 janvier 2018
20h00 - La Compatibilité du Caméléon posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
jeudi 18 janvier 2018
20h00 - La Compatibilité du Caméléon posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
20h00 - "Irrintzina, le cri de la génération climat" (avant-première belge) [cinéAttac] posté le 22/12/17 - Agenda
20h00 - Anti-Imperialist armed struggle in the USA (Only in English) posté le 04/01/18 - Agenda
vendredi 19 janvier 2018
19h00 - “Sebben che siamo donne” (Solo in italiano) posté le 04/01/18 - Agenda
20h00 - La Compatibilité du Caméléon posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
samedi 20 janvier 2018
19h00 - Histoire du mouvement révolutionnaire en Italie (Uniquement en Français) posté le 04/01/18 - Agenda
20h00 - La Compatibilité du Caméléon posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
mardi 23 janvier 2018
20h00 - La Compatibilité du Caméléon posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
mercredi 24 janvier 2018
20h00 - La Compatibilité du Caméléon posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
jeudi 25 janvier 2018
20h00 - La Compatibilité du Caméléon posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
vendredi 26 janvier 2018
20h00 - La Compatibilité du Caméléon posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
samedi 27 janvier 2018
20h00 - La Compatibilité du Caméléon posté le 29/09/17 - Agenda
jeudi 1er février 2018
10h00 - Dirk Braeckman posté le 11/12/17 - Agenda

1 | 2

Voir tout l'agenda
Agenda
Anti-Imperialist armed struggle in the USA (Only in English)
posté le 04/01/18 par Secours Rouge
jeudi 18 janvier 2018 20:00
lieu : Sacco-Vanzetti
adresse : 54 Chaussée de Forest, 1060 Bruxelles
srapapc@gmail.com
Mots-clés  histoire / archive  luttes sociales  répression / contrôle social  solidarité  veiligheids / terrorisme  projection / débat / concert 

Conference with Silvia Baraldini. ONLY IN ENGLISH

Silvia Baraldini is an Italian militant who participated in Black struggles in the USA from the late 60’s until her arrest in 1982.

She was sentenced to 43 years in prison for armed robbery, for the escape of Assata Shakur, leader of the Black Liberation Army.

She was transfered to serve the end of her sentence in Italy in 1999. She was eventualy released on September 26th 2006.


posté le 4 janvier 2018  par Secours Rouge  Alerter le collectif de modération à propos de la publication de cet article. Imprimer l'article
Liste des documents liés à la contribution
20180118_journee(...).jpg

Commentaires
  • Aucun commentaire

Avertissement

Les commentaires ont pour objectif de compléter l’information donnée dans l’article, argumenter, apporter une interrogation ou un questionnement par rapport au sujet de la contribution. Les avis personnels qui n’apportent rien de plus à l’article pourront être considérés comme discussion de forum ne répondant pas aux objectifs pré-cités.Tout commentaire ne répondant pas à ces objectifs, ou étant contraire aux règles éditoriales sera supprimé définitivement du site.

Lien vers la politique éditoriale du collectif


Saisissez votre commentaire

Pour créer des paragraphes, laissez simplement des lignes vides.

www.indymedia.org
africa
Ambazonia Canarias estrecho / madiaq Kenya Nigeria South Africa
canada
London, Ontario Maritimes Montreal Ontario Ottawa Quebec Thunder Bay Vancouver Victoria Windsor
east asia
burma Jakarta Japan Korea Manila QC Saint-Petersburg
europe
Abruzzo Alacant Andorra Antwerpen Armenia Athens Austria Barcelona Belarus Belgium belgrade Bristol Brussels Bulgaria Calabria Croatia Cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq Euskal Herria Galiza Germany grenoble Hungary Ireland Istanbul Italy La Plana Liege liguria Lille linksunten lombardia London Madrid Malta Marseille Nantes Napoli Netherlands Nice Northern England Norway Nottingham Oost-Vlaanderen Paris/Île-de-France Patras Piemonte Poland Portugal Roma Romania Russia Sardegna Scotland Sverige Switzerland Torun Toscana Toulouse Ukraine United Kingdom Valencia
latin america
Argentina Bolivia Chiapas Chile Chile Sur CMI Brasil CMI Sucre Colombia Ecuador Mexico Peru Puerto Rico Qollasuyu Rosario santiago Tijuana Uruguay Valparaiso Venezuela
oceania
Aotearoa Brisbane burma darwin Jakarta Manila Melbourne Perth QC Sydney
south asia
India Mumbai
united states
Arizona Arkansas Asheville Atlanta Austin Austin Indymedia Baltimore Big Muddy Binghamton Boston Buffalo Charlottesville Chicago Cleveland Colorado Columbus DC Hawaii Houston Hudson Mohawk Kansas City LA Madison Maine Miami Michigan Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New Orleans North Carolina North Texas NYC Oklahoma Philadelphia Pittsburgh Portland Richmond Rochester Rogue Valley Saint Louis San Diego San Francisco San Francisco Bay Area Santa Barbara Santa Cruz, CA Sarasota Seattle Tampa Bay Tennessee Urbana-Champaign Vermont Western Mass Worcester
west asia
Armenia Beirut Israel Palestine
process
FBI/Legal Updates Mailing Lists Process & IMC Docs Tech Volunteer
projects
Print Radio Satellite TV Video
regions
United States
topics
Biotech

copyleft Copyleft Indymédia (Independent Média Center). Sauf au cas où un auteur ait formulé un avis contraire, les documents du site sont libres de droits pour la copie, l'impression, l'édition, etc, pour toute publication sur le net ou sur tout autre support, à condition que cette utilisation soit NON COMMERCIALE.

RSS articlesRSS articles |  Site réalisé avec spip 3.1.7 [23768]
Top