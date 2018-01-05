Anti-Imperialist armed struggle in the USA (Only in English)

1 | 2
Conference with Silvia Baraldini. ONLY IN ENGLISH
Silvia Baraldini is an Italian militant who participated in Black struggles in the USA from the late 60’s until her arrest in 1982.
She was sentenced to 43 years in prison for armed robbery, for the escape of Assata Shakur, leader of the Black Liberation Army.
She was transfered to serve the end of her sentence in Italy in 1999. She was eventualy released on September 26th 2006.
