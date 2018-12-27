Crypto Party

Party like it’s 1984 ! Bring your mobile devices (laptop / mobile phone).

This will be an unConference > https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unconference

So if you’ve already set up your full disk encryption, pgp and only send encrypted messages, all the more reason to come !

This will be the first in a series.

https://www.cryptoparty.in/



What is a CryptoParty ?



CryptoParties are free and open for everyone, but especially ​those without prior knowledge, who haven’t yet attended one.

CryptoParty is a decentralized movement with events happening all over the world. The goal is to pass on knowledge about protecting yourself in the digital space. This can include encrypted communication, preventing being tracked while browsing the web, and general security advice regarding computers and smartphones.

To try the tools and apps directly at the CryptoParty, bring your laptop or smartphone.

Most of the content on cryptoparty.in uses the english language, and it is a wiki so you can help by editing it.

For (a lot) more information :

https://www.cryptoparty.in/learn/handbook

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CryptoParty

https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/CryptoParty

https://github.com/cryptoparty/handbook