Actions Contre la Maxi-Prison de Bruxelles ! (fr-nl-en)

English and nederlands below---------------

Actions contre la Maxi-Prison de Bruxelles !

Février-mars 2019.

Chemin du Keelbeek, Bruxelles (Zad de Haren).

Après 9 ans de résistance, l’Etat belge et les entreprises s’obstinent en fixant les dates du début des travaux de la Maxi-Prison de Bruxelles. Fondations fin février et construction au printemps 2019. Ils peuvent planifier le début du chantier, ça ne signifie pas la fin de la lutte !

Ceci est un appel à intensifier la résistance, à tout type d’actions sur le chantier et contre les acteurs participant à ce projet de Maxi-Prison. On les mettra sous pression jusqu’à ce qu’ils arrêtent ce projet destructeur du social, de la nature et de toute perspective d’avenir appartenant au peuple !

Février 2019

Appel à actions contre le début des travaux. Le chantier se trouve au chemin du Keelbeek, 1000 Bruxelles (Haren). Si vous voulez vous joindre aux actions prévues ou/et pour plus d’infos : actionsagainstprisons@riseup.net.

Mars 2019

Festival anti-carcéral et mobilisation contre les acteurs (Etat belge et consortium Cafasso) participant à la construction de cette Maxi-Prison et pour les alternatives ! Du 22 au 27 mars, mobilisation, concerts, discussions, accueil prévu. Adresse de contact : alerte-keelbeek@riseup.net.

No prison, not in Haren, not anywhere !

Le projet de Maxi-Prison est né en 2008, au sein du conseil des ministres belges, assemblée opaque de centralisation de pouvoir. Il prévoit de détruire 19 hectares de terre arable, dernier poumon vert du nord de Bruxelles. Cette Maxi-Prison permettrait l’incarcération de 1200 personnes et, située en périphérie de Bruxelles, de les isoler loin de la ville, loin de la collectivité. Le chantier est commandé par l’Etat belge et est exécuté par Cafasso, un consortium d’entreprises abritant les multinationales les plus pourries, entre autres spécialistes de l’évasion fiscale. Aujourd’hui, le budget prévu est de plus de 3 milliards d’euros !

Contre cette Maxi-Prison, et contre toutes les taules ! Le système carcéral est un fléau !

Dans la vie quotidienne des détenu.e.s, il n’est que violence des matons, déshumanisation, isolement, stigmatisation et suppression de perspectives d’avenir.

Il nous arnaque car il fait croire qu’il règlera tous les problèmes sous un discours de sécurité, il est lâche car il impute une responsabilité individuelle lorsque nous sommes collectivement responsables, il n’est que vengeance car il obéit aux principes de punitions douloureuses.

Il s’agit d’une arme de guerre sociale, en s’attaquant à la même classe sociale, aux racisé.e.s, aux personnes refusant le formatage prévu par le système de domination et de production mis en place.

Lorsque l’on voit la répression grandissante face aux gilets jaunes, face à toute personne essayant de faire entendre sa voix, nous ne pouvons pas laisser cette prison se construire et se préparer à museler toutes les personnes désireuses de défendre leur droit !

Nous appelons à la résistance et aux actions contre la Maxi-Prison et contre toute forme de détention ! Février-mars 2019 !

NEDERLANDS--------------------

Acties tegen de Mega-Gevangenis van Brussel !

Februari-maart 2019

Keelbeekweg, Brussel (ZAD van Haren).

Door het vastleggen van de data voor de aanvang van de werken, blijven de Belgische Staat en de ondernemers halsstarrig vastklampen aan de bouw van de Mega-Gevangenis en dit na 9 jaar weerstand. De funderingen worden gepland in februari en de bouw in de lente van 2019.

Het begin van de werken worden gepland, maar de strijd is zeker niet gestreden !

Dit is een oproep tot intensifiëren van de weerstand, tot elk type actie op de werf en tegen degenen die deelnemen aan dit project van Mega-Gevangenis. We zullen de druk opvoeren tot zij dit project van sociale vernietiging, vernietiging van de natuur en van elk toekomstperspectief voor de bevolking afvoeren !

Februari 2019

Oproep tot acties tegen de aanvang van de werken. De werf bevindt zich op de Keelbeekweg, 1000 Brussel (Haren). Indien jullie ons willen komen versterken en/of meer info willen : actionsagainstprisons@riseup.net.

Maart 2019

Anti-gevangenis Festival en mobilisatie tegen degenen die deelnemen aan de bouw van deze Mega-Gevangenis (de Belgische Staat en het consortium Cafasso) en VOOR alternatieven !

Van 22 tot 27 maart voorzien we mobilisaties, concerten, gesprekken, onthaal, ...

Contact : alerte-keelbeek@riseup.net.



Geen gevangenis, niet in Haren en nergens niet !

Het project voor de Mega-Gevangenis is geboren in 2008, in de Belgische raad van ministers, een gesloten vergadering van gecentraliseerde macht. Het project voorziet de vernietiging van 19 hectare vruchtbare grond en de laatste groene long in het Noorden van Brussel. Deze Mega-Gevangenis zou de detentie van 1200 personen toelaten die, vermits ze gesitueerd is in de rand van Brussel, hen zou isoleren van de rest van de stad, ver van de gemeenschap.

De opdracht voor de werf werd gegeven door de Belgische Staat en wordt uitgevoerd door Cafasso, een consortium van ondernemingen waaronder de meest verdorven multinationals, gespecialiseerd in oa belastingontduiking. Op dit moment is een budget voorzien van 3 milliard euro !

Tegen deze Mega-Gevangenis en tegen alle gevangenissen ! Het gevangenissysteem is een plaag ! Het dagelijkse leven van de gedetineerden bestaat enkel uit geweld van bewakers, deshumanisatie, isolement, stigmatisatie en elke hoop op toekomstperspectief wordt hen afgenomen. Dit systeem bedriegt ons, want het doet ons geloven dat het alle problemen zal oplossen door middel van een discours van ‘veiligheid’. Het is laf want het legt persoonlijke fout ten laste, terwijl we collectief verantwoordelijk zijn. Het gaat enkel om wraak, want het past het principe toe van pijnlijke straffen.

Het is een wapen in een sociale oorlog, het valt telkens dezelfde klasse aan, viseert telkens dezelfde origines en de mensen die zich niet willen neerleggen bij een conditionering door het geïnstalleerde systeem van dominantie en productie. Wanneer we de groeiende repressie vaststellen, zoals tegen de Gele Hesjes en tegen ieder persoon die zijn/haar stem wil laten horen, kunnen we de bouw van deze gevangenis niet toelaten en ook niet de voorbereiding om iedereen het zwijgen op te leggen die haar/zijn rechten wil verdedigen !

We roepen op tot weerstand en tot actie tegen de Mega-Gevangenis en tege elke vorm van detentie ! Februari-maart 2019 !

ENGLISH-----------------------

Actions against the Brussels Maxi-Prison !

February-March 2019.

Chemin du Keelbeek, Brussels (Zad de Haren).

After 9 years of resistance, the Belgian state and the companies still insist on starting work on the Brussels Maxi-Prison and have set themselves a date : to lay the foundations by the end of February and to start construction in the spring of 2019. They may plan to start building, but that does not mean the end of the fight !

This is a call to intensify the resistance through any type of actions on the building site and against the actors participating in this Maxi-Prison project. We will pressure them until they stop this project which undermines society and nature along with any prospect of a future belonging to the people !

February 2019

Call for action against the start of the construction site. The construction site is at Keelbeek Road, 1000 Brussels (Haren). If you want to join the planned actions and / or for more info : actionsagainstprisons@riseup.net.

March 2019

Anti-prison festival and mobilization against the actors (Belgian State and Cafasso consortium) participating in the construction of this Maxi-Prison and for alternatives ! From March 22 to 27, mobilization, concerts, discussions, reception planned. Contact address : alert-keelbeek@riseup.net.



No prison, not in Haren, not anywhere !

The project of a Maxi-Prison was born in 2008, in the Belgian Council of Ministers, an opaque assembly of centralized power. It plans to destroy 19 hectares of arable land, the last green lung in the north of Brussels, in order to imprison 1,200 people, far from the city, in isolation from the community. The site is commissioned by the Belgian State and is executed by Cafasso, a consortium of companies housing some of the worst multinationals, specialists in tax evasion amongst other crimes. Today, the budget is over 3 billion euros !

Against this Maxi-Prison, and against all prisons ! The prison system is a scourge !

In the daily life of the detainees, there is only violence, dehumanization, isolation, stigmatization and suppression of future prospects.

It is a scam, because it acts like more security will solve the problem, it is cowardly because it imputes individual responsibility when we are collectively responsible, it installs a system built on revenge through its obedience to the principles of painful punishment.

It is a weapon of social war, always attacking the same social classes, people of race and those who refuse the format provided by the current system of domination and production.

When we see the growing repression facing yellow jackets, or indeed anyone trying to make their voices heard, we cannot let this prison be built and muzzle all those who want to defend their rights !

We call for resistance and actions against the Maxi-Prison and against any form of detention ! February-March 2019 !