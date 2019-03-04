((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
Manifestation de solidartité avec les migrant.e.s soudanais.es
posté le 03/03/19
samedi 9 mars 2019 14:00
lieu : Ambassade du Soudan
adresse : 134 avenue Franklin Roosevelt 1050 Bruxelles, Bruxelles
Mots-clés  luttes sociales  répression / contrôle social  sans-papiers  solidarité  action  No Border 

[plus d’infos sur FB]

Solidarité avec les migrants soudanais se trouvant en centre fermé et soutien aux manifestations au Soudan contre le régime en place

Nous vous invitons à manifester devant l’ambassade du Soudan le samedi 09/03/2019 à Bruxelles à 14h00 afin d’exprimer notre solidarité avec les manifestation actuelles au Soudan et de dénoncer la crise et la situation des migrants soudanais en Belgique.

Ces dernières semaines, de nombreux Soudanais ont été arrêtés et détenus dans des centres fermés en Belgique. Ils ont entamé une grève de la faim pour protester contre la violence utilisée pour les forcer à donner leurs empreintes digitales. S’en est suivi une importante répression (isolement, transfert vers d’autres centres,...)

Tant en Belgique qu’au Soudan, les Soudanais résistent et luttent pour leurs droits, contre la dictature de plus en plus violente, contre la répression des migrants.

Non aux centres fermés ! Non à la répression des migrants ! non à la dictature !

Soutien à la résistance organisée au Soudan et en Belgique !

****************************************************************************
Release from initiative of solidarity of Sudanese asylum seekers in close centers in Belgium

We invite you for demonstration in front of Sudanese embassy Saturday 09 / 03 / 2019 in Brussels at 14h00 o’clock in order to express your solidarity with the current Sudanese uprising and shed light of Sudanese refugees crisis in Belgium and also shed light for the worst situation of Sudanese refugees in close center in Belgium.

In fact, these past weeks, many Sudanese have been arrested and detained in closed centers in Belgium. They went on hunger strike to protest against violence used to force some of them to give their fingerprints. This strike was then highly repressed (deportation to other center, isolation,...).

Both in Belgium and in Sudan, Sudanese resist and fight for their rights, against the increasingly violent dictatorship, against the repression of migrants.

No to closed centres ! No to repression of migrants ! No to dictatorship !
Support for the resistance that is organised in Sudan and in Belgium !
****************************************************************************
بيان من مبادرة دعم طالبي اللجوء السودانيين المحتجزين بالمراكز المغلقة ببلجيكا

في الأسابيع الأخيرة تم اعتقال العديد من السودانيين ووضعهم في مراكز مغلقة في بلجيكا. وهم الان ينفذون إضراب عن الطعام مع معتقلين آخرين للاحتجاج على العنف الذي تعرضوا له ووضعهم في مراكز مغلقة بدون مراعاة حقوقهم الأساسية بوضعهم في ظروف صعبه دون الاتصال بالمحامين ودون معرفة الرأي العام عن أوضاعهم العامة والصحية سواء في السودان أو بلجيكا.
لذا فهم يواجهون وضعاً مشابها للقمع والديكتاتورية ببلجيكا كما في السودان ، كما أن قمع طالبي اللجوء السودانيين داخل المراكز المغلقة ببلجيكا يعتبر أقوى لذلك
يدعوكم عدد من نشطاء حقوق الإنسان البلجيك والسودانيين لدعم المبادرة بالحضور والتضامن مع الشعب السوداني وقضية طالبي اللجوء السودانيين ببلجيكا والمشاركة في المظاهرة المقرر لها أمام السفارة السودانية ببروكسل يوم السبت الموافق 9 مارس 2019 في تمام الساعة الثانية بعد الظهر ولنقلها معا
لا للمراكز المغلقة لا لقمع المهاجرين وطالبين اللجؤ والمواطنين السودانيين ببلجيكا أو السودان. هذا بالإضافة لدعم المقاومة والانتفاضة السلمية القائمة حاليا بالسودان التي ترفع شعار حرية سلام وعدالة والثورة خيار الشعب التي من أجلها حتى الآن قتل عشرات المحتجين السلميين في الخرطوم وبقية المدن السودانية من بين هولاء القتلى عدد من الأطفال ويقدر عدد المعتقلين حتى الآن بالمئات في كل أنحاء السودان .


posté le 3 mars 2019 Alerter le collectif de modération à propos de la publication de cet article. Imprimer l'article
Top