((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
RSS articles
Français  | 
Nederlands
Contacter le collectif Contacter le collectif
Agenda
vendredi 8 mars 2019
08h30 - GREVE - Vrouwenstaking - Toutes en grève - Women’s strike posté le 31/01/19 - Agenda
14h30 - [ixelles] lutte contre la violence étatique, sociale et domestique envers les femmes en Iran - rassemblement face de l’ambassade iranienne - (...) posté le 06/03/19 - Agenda
17h30 - MARCHE - Pour le 8 mars, et les droits des femmes marchons ! posté le 31/01/19 - Agenda - 1 commentaire
20h30 - Projection du documentaire "La Domination Masculine" posté le 04/03/19 - Agenda - 3 commentaires
samedi 9 mars 2019
14h00 - Manifestation de solidartité avec les migrant.e.s soudanais.es posté le 03/03/19 - Agenda
dimanche 10 mars 2019
14h00 - Manif Centre fermé Vottem : 20 ans ! on n’accepte toujours pas posté le 02/03/19 - Agenda
lundi 11 mars 2019
19h00 - Discussion autour de l’anarchie posté le 30/01/19 - Agenda
jeudi 14 mars 2019
20h00 - Propaganda, la fabrique du consentement [ciné-club Attac] posté le 06/03/19 - Agenda
samedi 16 mars 2019
11h00 - Week-end : Action directe non-violente et désobéissance civile posté le 06/02/19 - Agenda
dimanche 17 mars 2019
11h00 - Week-end : Action directe non-violente et désobéissance civile posté le 06/02/19 - Agenda
lundi 18 mars 2019
18h30 - Cryptoparty posté le 06/03/19 - Agenda
19h00 - Discussion sur le "manifeste contre le travail" posté le 30/01/19 - Agenda
samedi 23 mars 2019
10h00 - Foire internationale du livre alternatif et libertaire posté le 14/02/19 - Agenda
11h00 - Marche contre la maxi-prison de Haren et son monde posté le 04/03/19 - Agenda
lundi 25 mars 2019
17h00 - CryptoParty posté le 30/01/19 - Agenda - 1 commentaire

1 | 2

Voir tout l'agenda
Agenda
Cryptoparty
posté le 06/03/19
lundi 18 mars 2019 18:30
lieu : Hackerspace Brussels
adresse : Rue des Goujons 152, Anderlecht
lafuente@riseup.net
Mots-clés  luttes numériques / internet 

Crypt that party !

A new edition, this time digging into secure communication !

We can divide into devices :

mobile phone / tablet (android, iOS)
laptop (linux, mac, windows)
Or we can divide into directness of communication

direct (sms, text chat, voice, video chat)
indirect (mail, unread messages, unreceived messages, snailmail)
We can decide on the spot if and how long of an introduction is needed based on people’s experience.

Bring your own device(s), for a more practical, hands-on workshop.

If possible, we can try to implement the unConference model again, so if you feel like you’ve got nothing to learn anymore. Come over !

Some sources : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unconference

An unconference is a participant-driven meeting. The term "unconference" has been applied, or self-applied, to a wide range of gatherings that try to avoid one or more aspects of a conventional conference, such as fees, sponsored presentations, and top-down organization. According to Tim O’Reilly, the first unconference (reducing the usual emphasis on formal speeches and emphasizing informal connections instead) was organized by Alexander von Humboldt in 1828. Unconferences often use variations...

https://www.cryptoparty.in/
https://www.cryptoparty.in/brussels#next_date…

Place to be : hackerspace Brussels - https://hsbxl.be/
Rue des Goujons 152, 1070 Anderlecht

Danse like nobody’s watching, encrypt like everybody’s watching !


posté le 6 mars 2019 Alerter le collectif de modération à propos de la publication de cet article. Imprimer l'article
Commentaires
  • Aucun commentaire

Avertissement

Les commentaires ont pour objectif de compléter l’information donnée dans l’article, argumenter, apporter une interrogation ou un questionnement par rapport au sujet de la contribution. Les avis personnels qui n’apportent rien de plus à l’article pourront être considérés comme discussion de forum ne répondant pas aux objectifs pré-cités.Tout commentaire ne répondant pas à ces objectifs, ou étant contraire aux règles éditoriales sera supprimé définitivement du site.

Lien vers la politique éditoriale du collectif


Saisissez votre commentaire

Pour créer des paragraphes, laissez simplement des lignes vides.

www.indymedia.org
africa
Ambazonia Canarias estrecho / madiaq Kenya Nigeria South Africa
canada
London, Ontario Maritimes Montreal Ontario Ottawa Quebec Thunder Bay Vancouver Victoria Windsor
east asia
burma Jakarta Japan Korea Manila QC Saint-Petersburg
europe
Abruzzo Alacant Andorra Antwerpen Armenia Athens Austria Barcelona Belarus Belgium belgrade Bristol Brussels Bulgaria Calabria Croatia Cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq Euskal Herria Galiza Germany grenoble Hungary Ireland Istanbul Italy La Plana Liege liguria Lille linksunten lombardia London Madrid Malta Marseille Nantes Napoli Netherlands Nice Northern England Norway Nottingham Oost-Vlaanderen Paris/Île-de-France Patras Piemonte Poland Portugal Roma Romania Russia Sardegna Scotland Sverige Switzerland Torun Toscana Toulouse Ukraine United Kingdom Valencia
latin america
Argentina Bolivia Chiapas Chile Chile Sur CMI Brasil CMI Sucre Colombia Ecuador Mexico Peru Puerto Rico Qollasuyu Rosario santiago Tijuana Uruguay Valparaiso Venezuela
oceania
Aotearoa Brisbane burma darwin Jakarta Manila Melbourne Perth QC Sydney
south asia
India Mumbai
united states
Arizona Arkansas Asheville Atlanta Austin Austin Indymedia Baltimore Big Muddy Binghamton Boston Buffalo Charlottesville Chicago Cleveland Colorado Columbus DC Hawaii Houston Hudson Mohawk Kansas City LA Madison Maine Miami Michigan Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New Orleans North Carolina North Texas NYC Oklahoma Philadelphia Pittsburgh Portland Richmond Rochester Rogue Valley Saint Louis San Diego San Francisco San Francisco Bay Area Santa Barbara Santa Cruz, CA Sarasota Seattle Tampa Bay Tennessee Urbana-Champaign Vermont Western Mass Worcester
west asia
Armenia Beirut Israel Palestine
process
FBI/Legal Updates Mailing Lists Process & IMC Docs Tech Volunteer
projects
Print Radio Satellite TV Video
regions
United States
topics
Biotech

copyleft Copyleft Indymédia (Independent Média Center). Sauf au cas où un auteur ait formulé un avis contraire, les documents du site sont libres de droits pour la copie, l'impression, l'édition, etc, pour toute publication sur le net ou sur tout autre support, à condition que cette utilisation soit NON COMMERCIALE.

RSS articlesRSS articles |  Site réalisé avec spip 3.1.7 [23768]
Top