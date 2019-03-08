1 | 2
Crypt that party !
A new edition, this time digging into secure communication !
We can divide into devices :
mobile phone / tablet (android, iOS)
laptop (linux, mac, windows)
Or we can divide into directness of communication
direct (sms, text chat, voice, video chat)
indirect (mail, unread messages, unreceived messages, snailmail)
We can decide on the spot if and how long of an introduction is needed based on people’s experience.
Bring your own device(s), for a more practical, hands-on workshop.
If possible, we can try to implement the unConference model again, so if you feel like you’ve got nothing to learn anymore. Come over !
Some sources : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unconference
An unconference is a participant-driven meeting. The term "unconference" has been applied, or self-applied, to a wide range of gatherings that try to avoid one or more aspects of a conventional conference, such as fees, sponsored presentations, and top-down organization. According to Tim O’Reilly, the first unconference (reducing the usual emphasis on formal speeches and emphasizing informal connections instead) was organized by Alexander von Humboldt in 1828. Unconferences often use variations...
https://www.cryptoparty.in/
https://www.cryptoparty.in/brussels#next_date…
Place to be : hackerspace Brussels - https://hsbxl.be/
Rue des Goujons 152, 1070 Anderlecht
Danse like nobody’s watching, encrypt like everybody’s watching !
