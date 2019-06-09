((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
RSS articles
Français  | 
Nederlands
Contacter le collectif Contacter le collectif
Agenda
dimanche 9 juin 2019
13h00 - Rêver les montagnes - La fête ! posté le 06/06/19 - Agenda
jeudi 13 juin 2019
20h00 - [projection] La bataille du libre posté le 07/06/19 - Agenda
vendredi 14 juin 2019
19h00 - Soirée DYNAMITE Avond *No Tap Dance* posté le 05/06/19 - Agenda
dimanche 16 juin 2019
13h00 - Algemene vergadering / Assemblée génerale 8 maars posté le 09/06/19 - Agenda
13h30 - TDM183 Brunch argentin posté le 03/06/19 - Agenda
mardi 18 juin 2019
19h00 - FAIRE du DESIGN (outil) (espace) URBAIN : exposition de fin d’année posté le 03/06/19 - Agenda
mercredi 19 juin 2019
19h00 - Join us to Ende Gelände posté le 14/05/19 - Agenda
vendredi 21 juin 2019
18h00 - Expo Visa pour le monde chez "No Bord’aRt" posté le 06/06/19 - Agenda
samedi 22 juin 2019
13h30 - Lobby tour armement - politiques migratoires européennes posté le 16/04/19 - Agenda
19h00 - Projection / Projectie : Les résistantes posté le 09/06/19 - Agenda
jeudi 27 juin 2019
17h30 - Café Congé Argentina (TDM183 #28) posté le 03/06/19 - Agenda
jeudi 1er août 2019
06h00 - 1-4 Aout Camp No border (Pays-Bas) posté le 04/05/19 - Agenda
dimanche 8 décembre 2019
11h00 - manif gilets jaunes 8/12 posté le 07/12/18 - Agenda
Voir tout l'agenda
Agenda
Algemene vergadering / Assemblée génerale 8 maars
posté le 09/06/19 par Collecti.e.f 8 maars
dimanche 16 juin 2019 13:00
lieu : Garcia Lorca
adresse : 47/49 rue des Foulons, Bruxelles
0484 06 99 46
info@garcialorca.be
Mots-clés  féminisme  luttes sociales  réflexion / analyse 

NL onderaan / EN below ⤵️

FR || Cette 7e AG sera l’occasion de discuter des stratégies à mettre en oeuvre pour préparer la Vrouwenstaking - Toutes en grève - Women’s strike 2020 comme il se doit, et de repenser le fonctionnement interne du collecti.e.f ✨

L’ordre du jour proposé est le suivant :
• Accueil
• Communication de la commission Inclusivité
• Présentation brève des finances
• Synthèse des évaluations de la dernière AG
• Stratégie de terrain pour organiser la grève et possible structure
• Communications urgentes

Vous recevrez les documents de discussion sous peu 📩

Curieuses ou motivées à rejoindre le processus, vous y êtes toutes* conviées ! Nous refusons par contre toute récupération par des partis politiques.

► EN PRATIQUE
Pour que l’assemblée se passe au mieux et que toutes puissent y participer pleinement, voici quelques informations :

💪 Tu peux nous aider pour la logistique et/ou la traduction à l’AG ? On à besoin d’aide pour installer, tenir l’accueil, le bar, etc. N’hésite pas à nous le signaler avec ton numéro de téléphone à 8mars8maart@gmail.com
🌯 Prenez votre pic-nic et n’hésitez pas à apporter des choses à partager 😉
📜 Pour rappel, tu trouveras tous les textes et documents du Collecti.e.f (revendications etc.) sur le Drive : https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1NJyS5nB8jWibR64yZpVEkM38TYiUI7BJ
🔎 Et le resumé de la dernière AG ? Ici : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1xeBTgT2PzPB1ROwLD0LuRyR8l8JIuQL5tkaNysUIsrU/edit?usp=sharing
📅 Quand ? Dimanche 16 juin 2019 de 13h à 18h
📍 Où ? Au Garcia Lorca à Bruxelles, rue des Foulons 47-49
🍼 Une garderie est prévue. Pour un soucis d’organisation, les inscriptions sont obligatoires (formulaire bientôt dispo).
📧 Contact : 8maart8mars@gmail.com

Venez toutes construire le collectif pour l’organisation de la grève des femmes 2020. Nous vous attendons nombreuses !

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

NL II Op deze 7de AV bespreken we de strategieën die moeten worden ingezet om de staking goed voor te bereiden en het interne functioneren van het collectief opnieuw te bekijken ✨

De voorgestelde agenda is als volgt :
• Ontvangst
• Mededeling van de Inclusiviteitscommissie
• Korte presentatie van de financiën
• Samenvatting van de evaluaties van de laatste AG
• Strategie voor de organisatie van de staking en mogelijke structuur ter plaatse
• Dringende communicatie

Spoedig zullen er nog discussiepunten aan worden toegevoegd 📩

Iedereen* welkom 😁 We weigeren echter elke vorm van politieke recuperatie.

►PRAKTISCH
Om ervoor te zorgen dat de vergadering zo vlot mogelijk verloopt en dat iedereen ten volle kan deelnemen, de volgende info :

💪 Kunt u ons helpen met logistiek en/of vertaling bij de AG ? We hebben hulp nodig bij het opzetten, runnen van de receptie, de bar, etc. Laat het ons gerust weten met uw telefoonnummer op 8mars8maart@gmail.com
🌯 Neem uw picknick mee en neem gerust iets mee om te delen 🙂
📜 Ter herinnering, alle teksten en documenten van het Collecti.e.f. (claims, etc.) vindt u op de Drive : https://drive.google.com/…/1NJyS5nB8jWibR64yZpVEkM38TYiUI7BJ
🔎 De samenvatting van onze laatste vergadering vindt u hier https://docs.google.com/document/d/1xeBTgT2PzPB1ROwLD0LuRyR8l8JIuQL5tkaNysUIsrU/edit?usp=sharing
📅 Zondag 16 juni 2019 van 13 tot 18u
📍 Garcia Lorca-gebouw, Volderstraat 47-49, 1000 Brussel
🍼 Een kinderopvang wordt voorzien. Om dit goed te kunnen organiseren is inschrijven verplicht (formulier volgt).
📧 Contact : 8maart8mars@gmail.com

Kom en bouw mee aan het collectief voor de organisatie van de vrouwenstaking van 2020. We hopen jullie met velen te mogen verwelkomen !

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

EN || At this 7th GA, we will discuss the strategies to properly prepare the Vrouwenstaking - Toutes en grève - Women’s strike 2020, and rethink the internal functioning of the Collecti.e.f ✨

The proposed agenda is as follows :
• Reception
• Communication from the Inclusivity Commission
• Brief presentation of the finances
• Summary of the evaluations of the last GA
• Field strategy for organising the strike and possible structure
• Urgent communications

Soon you will receive a document with information about the discussion we will be having 📩

Curious or excited to join the process ? All of you* are invited !
We look forward to seeing you there ! However, we refuse any recovery by political parties.

► PRACTICALLY
To ensure that the meeting goes as smoothly as possible and that everyone can participate fully, here is some information :

💪 Can you help us with logistics and/or translation at the GA ? We need help to set up, run the reception, the bar, etc. Feel free to let us know with your phone number at 8mars8maart@gmail.com
🌯 Take your picnic and feel free to bring something to share 🙂
📜 As a reminder, you will find all the texts and documents of the Collecti.e.f (claims, etc.) on the Drive : https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1NJyS5nB8jWibR64yZpVEkM38TYiUI7BJ
🔎 You can find a summary of the last meeting here https://docs.google.com/document/d/1xeBTgT2PzPB1ROwLD0LuRyR8l8JIuQL5tkaNysUIsrU/edit?usp=sharing
📅 Sunday, June 16th from 1pm to 6 pm
📍 Garcia Lorca, rue des Foulons 47-49, 1000 Brussels
🍼 A daycare for the little ones is being organized. Thanks for subscribing (link available soon).
📧 Contact : 8maart8mars@gmail.com

Come and build the collective for the organization of the 2020 women’s strike. We hope to see you there on Saturday !

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

* Toute personne s’identifiant et/ou étant identifiée comme femme
* Personen die henzelf als vrouwen identificeren en/of haar in deze identiteit herkennen
* Any person who identifies themselves and/or is identified as a woman

#8MAARS #VROUWENSTAKING #WOMENSTRIKE #TOUTESENGREVE #ALLONSTRIKE


posté le 9 juin 2019  par Collecti.e.f 8 maars  Alerter le collectif de modération à propos de la publication de cet article. Imprimer l'article
Liste des documents liés à la contribution
59878985_2270309(...).jpg

Commentaires
  • Aucun commentaire

Avertissement

Les commentaires ont pour objectif de compléter l’information donnée dans l’article, argumenter, apporter une interrogation ou un questionnement par rapport au sujet de la contribution. Les avis personnels qui n’apportent rien de plus à l’article pourront être considérés comme discussion de forum ne répondant pas aux objectifs pré-cités.Tout commentaire ne répondant pas à ces objectifs, ou étant contraire aux règles éditoriales sera supprimé définitivement du site.

Lien vers la politique éditoriale du collectif


Saisissez votre commentaire

Pour créer des paragraphes, laissez simplement des lignes vides.

www.indymedia.org
africa
Ambazonia Canarias estrecho / madiaq Kenya Nigeria South Africa
canada
London, Ontario Maritimes Montreal Ontario Ottawa Quebec Thunder Bay Vancouver Victoria Windsor
east asia
burma Jakarta Japan Korea Manila QC Saint-Petersburg
europe
Abruzzo Alacant Andorra Antwerpen Armenia Athens Austria Barcelona Belarus Belgium belgrade Bristol Brussels Bulgaria Calabria Croatia Cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq Euskal Herria Galiza Germany grenoble Hungary Ireland Istanbul Italy La Plana Liege liguria Lille linksunten lombardia London Madrid Malta Marseille Nantes Napoli Netherlands Nice Northern England Norway Nottingham Oost-Vlaanderen Paris/Île-de-France Patras Piemonte Poland Portugal Roma Romania Russia Sardegna Scotland Sverige Switzerland Torun Toscana Toulouse Ukraine United Kingdom Valencia
latin america
Argentina Bolivia Chiapas Chile Chile Sur CMI Brasil CMI Sucre Colombia Ecuador Mexico Peru Puerto Rico Qollasuyu Rosario santiago Tijuana Uruguay Valparaiso Venezuela
oceania
Aotearoa Brisbane burma darwin Jakarta Manila Melbourne Perth QC Sydney
south asia
India Mumbai
united states
Arizona Arkansas Asheville Atlanta Austin Austin Indymedia Baltimore Big Muddy Binghamton Boston Buffalo Charlottesville Chicago Cleveland Colorado Columbus DC Hawaii Houston Hudson Mohawk Kansas City LA Madison Maine Miami Michigan Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New Orleans North Carolina North Texas NYC Oklahoma Philadelphia Pittsburgh Portland Richmond Rochester Rogue Valley Saint Louis San Diego San Francisco San Francisco Bay Area Santa Barbara Santa Cruz, CA Sarasota Seattle Tampa Bay Tennessee Urbana-Champaign Vermont Western Mass Worcester
west asia
Armenia Beirut Israel Palestine
process
FBI/Legal Updates Mailing Lists Process & IMC Docs Tech Volunteer
projects
Print Radio Satellite TV Video
regions
United States
topics
Biotech

copyleft Copyleft Indymédia (Independent Média Center). Sauf au cas où un auteur ait formulé un avis contraire, les documents du site sont libres de droits pour la copie, l'impression, l'édition, etc, pour toute publication sur le net ou sur tout autre support, à condition que cette utilisation soit NON COMMERCIALE.

RSS articlesRSS articles |  Site réalisé avec spip 3.1.7 [23768]
Top