Algemene vergadering / Assemblée génerale 8 maars

NL onderaan / EN below ⤵️
FR || Cette 7e AG sera l’occasion de discuter des stratégies à mettre en oeuvre pour préparer la Vrouwenstaking - Toutes en grève - Women’s strike 2020 comme il se doit, et de repenser le fonctionnement interne du collecti.e.f ✨
L’ordre du jour proposé est le suivant :
• Accueil
• Communication de la commission Inclusivité
• Présentation brève des finances
• Synthèse des évaluations de la dernière AG
• Stratégie de terrain pour organiser la grève et possible structure
• Communications urgentes
Vous recevrez les documents de discussion sous peu 📩
Curieuses ou motivées à rejoindre le processus, vous y êtes toutes* conviées ! Nous refusons par contre toute récupération par des partis politiques.
► EN PRATIQUE
Pour que l’assemblée se passe au mieux et que toutes puissent y participer pleinement, voici quelques informations :
💪 Tu peux nous aider pour la logistique et/ou la traduction à l’AG ? On à besoin d’aide pour installer, tenir l’accueil, le bar, etc. N’hésite pas à nous le signaler avec ton numéro de téléphone à 8mars8maart@gmail.com
🌯 Prenez votre pic-nic et n’hésitez pas à apporter des choses à partager 😉
📜 Pour rappel, tu trouveras tous les textes et documents du Collecti.e.f (revendications etc.) sur le Drive : https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1NJyS5nB8jWibR64yZpVEkM38TYiUI7BJ
🔎 Et le resumé de la dernière AG ? Ici : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1xeBTgT2PzPB1ROwLD0LuRyR8l8JIuQL5tkaNysUIsrU/edit?usp=sharing
📅 Quand ? Dimanche 16 juin 2019 de 13h à 18h
📍 Où ? Au Garcia Lorca à Bruxelles, rue des Foulons 47-49
🍼 Une garderie est prévue. Pour un soucis d’organisation, les inscriptions sont obligatoires (formulaire bientôt dispo).
📧 Contact : 8maart8mars@gmail.com
Venez toutes construire le collectif pour l’organisation de la grève des femmes 2020. Nous vous attendons nombreuses !
NL II Op deze 7de AV bespreken we de strategieën die moeten worden ingezet om de staking goed voor te bereiden en het interne functioneren van het collectief opnieuw te bekijken ✨
De voorgestelde agenda is als volgt :
• Ontvangst
• Mededeling van de Inclusiviteitscommissie
• Korte presentatie van de financiën
• Samenvatting van de evaluaties van de laatste AG
• Strategie voor de organisatie van de staking en mogelijke structuur ter plaatse
• Dringende communicatie
Spoedig zullen er nog discussiepunten aan worden toegevoegd 📩
Iedereen* welkom 😁 We weigeren echter elke vorm van politieke recuperatie.
►PRAKTISCH
Om ervoor te zorgen dat de vergadering zo vlot mogelijk verloopt en dat iedereen ten volle kan deelnemen, de volgende info :
💪 Kunt u ons helpen met logistiek en/of vertaling bij de AG ? We hebben hulp nodig bij het opzetten, runnen van de receptie, de bar, etc. Laat het ons gerust weten met uw telefoonnummer op 8mars8maart@gmail.com
🌯 Neem uw picknick mee en neem gerust iets mee om te delen 🙂
📜 Ter herinnering, alle teksten en documenten van het Collecti.e.f. (claims, etc.) vindt u op de Drive : https://drive.google.com/…/1NJyS5nB8jWibR64yZpVEkM38TYiUI7BJ
🔎 De samenvatting van onze laatste vergadering vindt u hier https://docs.google.com/document/d/1xeBTgT2PzPB1ROwLD0LuRyR8l8JIuQL5tkaNysUIsrU/edit?usp=sharing
📅 Zondag 16 juni 2019 van 13 tot 18u
📍 Garcia Lorca-gebouw, Volderstraat 47-49, 1000 Brussel
🍼 Een kinderopvang wordt voorzien. Om dit goed te kunnen organiseren is inschrijven verplicht (formulier volgt).
📧 Contact : 8maart8mars@gmail.com
Kom en bouw mee aan het collectief voor de organisatie van de vrouwenstaking van 2020. We hopen jullie met velen te mogen verwelkomen !
EN || At this 7th GA, we will discuss the strategies to properly prepare the Vrouwenstaking - Toutes en grève - Women’s strike 2020, and rethink the internal functioning of the Collecti.e.f ✨
The proposed agenda is as follows :
• Reception
• Communication from the Inclusivity Commission
• Brief presentation of the finances
• Summary of the evaluations of the last GA
• Field strategy for organising the strike and possible structure
• Urgent communications
Soon you will receive a document with information about the discussion we will be having 📩
Curious or excited to join the process ? All of you* are invited !
We look forward to seeing you there ! However, we refuse any recovery by political parties.
► PRACTICALLY
To ensure that the meeting goes as smoothly as possible and that everyone can participate fully, here is some information :
💪 Can you help us with logistics and/or translation at the GA ? We need help to set up, run the reception, the bar, etc. Feel free to let us know with your phone number at 8mars8maart@gmail.com
🌯 Take your picnic and feel free to bring something to share 🙂
📜 As a reminder, you will find all the texts and documents of the Collecti.e.f (claims, etc.) on the Drive : https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1NJyS5nB8jWibR64yZpVEkM38TYiUI7BJ
🔎 You can find a summary of the last meeting here https://docs.google.com/document/d/1xeBTgT2PzPB1ROwLD0LuRyR8l8JIuQL5tkaNysUIsrU/edit?usp=sharing
📅 Sunday, June 16th from 1pm to 6 pm
📍 Garcia Lorca, rue des Foulons 47-49, 1000 Brussels
🍼 A daycare for the little ones is being organized. Thanks for subscribing (link available soon).
📧 Contact : 8maart8mars@gmail.com
Come and build the collective for the organization of the 2020 women’s strike. We hope to see you there on Saturday !
* Toute personne s’identifiant et/ou étant identifiée comme femme
* Personen die henzelf als vrouwen identificeren en/of haar in deze identiteit herkennen
* Any person who identifies themselves and/or is identified as a woman
#8MAARS #VROUWENSTAKING #WOMENSTRIKE #TOUTESENGREVE #ALLONSTRIKE
