Algemene vergadering / Assemblée génerale 8 maars

NL onderaan / EN below ⤵️
- - - - - - - - - - -
FR || Cette 8e AG sera l’occasion de discuter des stratégies à mettre en oeuvre pour préparer la Vrouwenstaking - Toutes en grève - Women’s strike 2020 comme il se doit, et de repenser le fonctionnement interne du collecti.e.f ✨
L’ordre du jour proposé est le suivant :
* Accueil
* Présentation sur les finances
* Discussion pour une stratégie de terrain pour organiser la grève et pour une possible structure interne pour le collectif
* Divers
Curieuses ou motivées à rejoindre le processus, vous y êtes toutes* conviées ! Nous refusons par contre toute récupération par des partis politiques.
► EN PRATIQUE
Pour que l’assemblée se passe au mieux et que toutes puissent y participer pleinement, voici quelques informations :
✍️ Tu peux nous aider pour la logistique et/ou la traduction à l’AG ? On à besoin d’aide pour installer, tenir l’accueil, le bar, etc. N’hésite pas à nous le signaler avec ton numéro de téléphone à 8mars8maart@gmail.com
🥕 Prenez votre picnic et n’hésitez pas à apporter des choses à partager
📝 Pour rappel, tu trouveras tous les textes et documents du Collecti.e.f (revendications etc.) sur le Drive : https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1NJyS5nB8jWibR64yZpVEkM38TYiUI7BJ
💬 Et le resumé de la dernière AG ? Ici : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1U2dk0DwPJU47cUjgi988Bl9sY267AqFMaFQ4b1-W7lk/edit?usp=sharing
📅Quand ? Dimanche 30 juin 2019 de 13h à 18h
📍 Mundo-B, 26 rue d’Edimbourgh, 1050 Bruxelles
🎨 Une garderie est prévue. Pour un soucis d’organisation, les inscriptions sont obligatoires : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLp_xwS9BJ0tk9DrSfX7ZO8tXRMlmuunrpBiOhfbxO54er3A/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1g2hsq5NgFHAOD0JKt91fOTuCsoZCHaSuUC3PsmHpBVSzP75FsWxhJ9MI
✉️Contact : 8maart8mars@gmail.com
Venez toutes construire le collectif pour l’organisation de la grève des femmes 2020. Nous vous attendons nombreuses ! 💜
- - - - - - - - - -
NL II Op deze 8de AV bespreken we de strategieën die moeten worden ingezet om de Vrouwenstaking - Toutes en grève - Women’s strike 2020 goed voor te bereiden en het interne functioneren van het collectief opnieuw te bekijken ✨
De voorgestelde agenda is als volgt :
* Ontvangst
* Korte presentatie van de financiën
* Strategie voor de organisatie van de staking en mogelijke structuur ter plaatse
* Diverse
Iedereen* welkom ! We weigeren echter elke vorm van politieke recuperatie.
►PRAKTISCH
Om ervoor te zorgen dat de vergadering zo vlot mogelijk verloopt en dat iedereen ten volle kan deelnemen, de volgende info :
✍️ Kunt u ons helpen met logistiek en/of vertaling bij de AG ? We hebben hulp nodig bij het opzetten, runnen van de receptie, de bar, etc. Laat het ons gerust weten met uw telefoonnummer op 8mars8maart@gmail.com
🥕Neem uw picknick mee en neem gerust iets mee om te delen
📝 Ter herinnering, alle teksten en documenten van het Collecti.e.f. (claims, etc.) vindt u op de Drive : https://drive.google.com/…/1NJyS5nB8jWibR64yZpVEkM38TYiUI7BJ
💬 De samenvatting van onze laatste vergadering vindt u hier : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1U2dk0DwPJU47cUjgi988Bl9sY267AqFMaFQ4b1-W7lk/edit?usp=sharing
📅 Zondag 30 juni 2019 van 13 tot 18u
📍 Mundo-B, 26 Edinburgstraat, 1050 Brussel
🎨 Een kinderopvang wordt voorzien. Om dit goed te kunnen organiseren is inschrijven verplicht : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLp_xwS9BJ0tk9DrSfX7ZO8tXRMlmuunrpBiOhfbxO54er3A/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1g2hsq5NgFHAOD0JKt91fOTuCsoZCHaSuUC3PsmHpBVSzP75FsWxhJ9MI
✉️ Contact : 8maart8mars@gmail.com
Kom en bouw mee aan het collectief voor de organisatie van de vrouwenstaking van 2020. We hopen jullie met velen te mogen verwelkomen ! 💜
- - - - - - - - - -
EN || At this 8th GA, we will discuss the strategies to properly prepare the Vrouwenstaking - Toutes en grève - Women’s strike 2020, and rethink the internal functioning of the Collecti.e.f ✨
The proposed agenda is as follows :
* Reception
* Brief presentation of finances
* Field strategy for organising the strike and possible structure
* Other
Curious or excited to join the process ? All of you* are invited !
We look forward to seeing you there ! However, we refuse any recovery by political parties.
► PRACTICALLY
To ensure that the meeting goes as smoothly as possible and that everyone can participate fully, here is some information :
✍️ Can you help us with logistics and/or translation at the GA ? We need help to set up, run the reception, the bar, etc. Feel free to let us know with your phone number at 8mars8maart@gmail.com
🥕 Take your picnic and feel free to bring something to share
📝 As a reminder, you will find all the texts and documents of the Collecti.e.f (claims, etc.) on the Drive : https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1NJyS5nB8jWibR64yZpVEkM38TYiUI7BJ
💬 You can find a summary of the last GA here : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1U2dk0DwPJU47cUjgi988Bl9sY267AqFMaFQ4b1-W7lk/edit?usp=sharing
📅 Sunday, June 30th from 1pm to 6 pm
📍 Mundo-B, 26 Rue d’Edimbourgh, 1050 Bruxelles
🎨 A daycare for the little ones is organized. Please sign up here : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLp_xwS9BJ0tk9DrSfX7ZO8tXRMlmuunrpBiOhfbxO54er3A/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1g2hsq5NgFHAOD0JKt91fOTuCsoZCHaSuUC3PsmHpBVSzP75FsWxhJ9MI
✉️ Contact : 8maart8mars@gmail.com
Come and build the collective for the organization of the 2020 women’s strike. We hope to see you there on Sunday ! 💜
- - - - - - - - - -
* Toute personne s’identifiant et/ou étant identifiée comme femme
* Personen die henzelf als vrouwen identificeren en/of haar in deze identiteit herkennen
* Any person who identifies themselves and/or is identified as a woman
Les commentaires ont pour objectif de compléter l’information donnée dans l’article, argumenter, apporter une interrogation ou un questionnement par rapport au sujet de la contribution. Les avis personnels qui n’apportent rien de plus à l’article pourront être considérés comme discussion de forum ne répondant pas aux objectifs pré-cités.Tout commentaire ne répondant pas à ces objectifs, ou étant contraire aux règles éditoriales sera supprimé définitivement du site.