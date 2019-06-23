((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
Agenda
dimanche 23 juin 2019
12h00 - Après midi de quartier et de partage posté le 21/06/19 - Agenda
mardi 25 juin 2019
19h00 - Séance d’info - No Border Camp posté le 17/06/19 - Agenda
jeudi 27 juin 2019
17h30 - Café Congé Argentina (TDM183 #28) posté le 03/06/19 - Agenda
dimanche 30 juin 2019
13h00 - Algemene vergadering / Assemblée génerale 8 maars posté le 23/06/19 - Agenda
jeudi 1er août 2019
06h00 - 1-4 Aout Camp No border (Pays-Bas) posté le 04/05/19 - Agenda
Voir tout l'agenda
Algemene vergadering / Assemblée génerale 8 maars
posté le 23/06/19 par Collecti.e.f 8 maars
dimanche 30 juin 2019 13:00
lieu : Mundo-B
adresse : Rue d'Edimbourg 26, Ixelles
Mots-clés  féminisme  luttes sociales  réflexion / analyse 

NL onderaan / EN below ⤵️

- - - - - - - - - - - -

FR || Cette 8e AG sera l’occasion de discuter des stratégies à mettre en oeuvre pour préparer la Vrouwenstaking - Toutes en grève - Women’s strike 2020 comme il se doit, et de repenser le fonctionnement interne du collecti.e.f ✨

L’ordre du jour proposé est le suivant :
* Accueil
* Présentation sur les finances
* Discussion pour une stratégie de terrain pour organiser la grève et pour une possible structure interne pour le collectif
* Divers

Curieuses ou motivées à rejoindre le processus, vous y êtes toutes* conviées ! Nous refusons par contre toute récupération par des partis politiques.

► EN PRATIQUE
Pour que l’assemblée se passe au mieux et que toutes puissent y participer pleinement, voici quelques informations :

✍️ Tu peux nous aider pour la logistique et/ou la traduction à l’AG ? On à besoin d’aide pour installer, tenir l’accueil, le bar, etc. N’hésite pas à nous le signaler avec ton numéro de téléphone à 8mars8maart@gmail.com

🥕 Prenez votre picnic et n’hésitez pas à apporter des choses à partager

📝 Pour rappel, tu trouveras tous les textes et documents du Collecti.e.f (revendications etc.) sur le Drive : https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1NJyS5nB8jWibR64yZpVEkM38TYiUI7BJ

💬 Et le resumé de la dernière AG ? Ici : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1U2dk0DwPJU47cUjgi988Bl9sY267AqFMaFQ4b1-W7lk/edit?usp=sharing

📅Quand ? Dimanche 30 juin 2019 de 13h à 18h

📍 Mundo-B, 26 rue d’Edimbourgh, 1050 Bruxelles

🎨 Une garderie est prévue. Pour un soucis d’organisation, les inscriptions sont obligatoires : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLp_xwS9BJ0tk9DrSfX7ZO8tXRMlmuunrpBiOhfbxO54er3A/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1g2hsq5NgFHAOD0JKt91fOTuCsoZCHaSuUC3PsmHpBVSzP75FsWxhJ9MI

✉️Contact : 8maart8mars@gmail.com

Venez toutes construire le collectif pour l’organisation de la grève des femmes 2020. Nous vous attendons nombreuses ! 💜

- - - - - - - - - - -

NL II Op deze 8de AV bespreken we de strategieën die moeten worden ingezet om de Vrouwenstaking - Toutes en grève - Women’s strike 2020 goed voor te bereiden en het interne functioneren van het collectief opnieuw te bekijken ✨

De voorgestelde agenda is als volgt :
* Ontvangst
* Korte presentatie van de financiën
* Strategie voor de organisatie van de staking en mogelijke structuur ter plaatse
* Diverse

Iedereen* welkom ! We weigeren echter elke vorm van politieke recuperatie.

►PRAKTISCH
Om ervoor te zorgen dat de vergadering zo vlot mogelijk verloopt en dat iedereen ten volle kan deelnemen, de volgende info :

✍️ Kunt u ons helpen met logistiek en/of vertaling bij de AG ? We hebben hulp nodig bij het opzetten, runnen van de receptie, de bar, etc. Laat het ons gerust weten met uw telefoonnummer op 8mars8maart@gmail.com

🥕Neem uw picknick mee en neem gerust iets mee om te delen

📝 Ter herinnering, alle teksten en documenten van het Collecti.e.f. (claims, etc.) vindt u op de Drive : https://drive.google.com/…/1NJyS5nB8jWibR64yZpVEkM38TYiUI7BJ

💬 De samenvatting van onze laatste vergadering vindt u hier : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1U2dk0DwPJU47cUjgi988Bl9sY267AqFMaFQ4b1-W7lk/edit?usp=sharing

📅 Zondag 30 juni 2019 van 13 tot 18u

📍 Mundo-B, 26 Edinburgstraat, 1050 Brussel

🎨 Een kinderopvang wordt voorzien. Om dit goed te kunnen organiseren is inschrijven verplicht : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLp_xwS9BJ0tk9DrSfX7ZO8tXRMlmuunrpBiOhfbxO54er3A/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1g2hsq5NgFHAOD0JKt91fOTuCsoZCHaSuUC3PsmHpBVSzP75FsWxhJ9MI

✉️ Contact : 8maart8mars@gmail.com

Kom en bouw mee aan het collectief voor de organisatie van de vrouwenstaking van 2020. We hopen jullie met velen te mogen verwelkomen ! 💜

- - - - - - - - - - -

EN || At this 8th GA, we will discuss the strategies to properly prepare the Vrouwenstaking - Toutes en grève - Women’s strike 2020, and rethink the internal functioning of the Collecti.e.f ✨

The proposed agenda is as follows :
* Reception
* Brief presentation of finances
* Field strategy for organising the strike and possible structure
* Other

Curious or excited to join the process ? All of you* are invited !
We look forward to seeing you there ! However, we refuse any recovery by political parties.

► PRACTICALLY
To ensure that the meeting goes as smoothly as possible and that everyone can participate fully, here is some information :

✍️ Can you help us with logistics and/or translation at the GA ? We need help to set up, run the reception, the bar, etc. Feel free to let us know with your phone number at 8mars8maart@gmail.com

🥕 Take your picnic and feel free to bring something to share

📝 As a reminder, you will find all the texts and documents of the Collecti.e.f (claims, etc.) on the Drive : https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1NJyS5nB8jWibR64yZpVEkM38TYiUI7BJ

💬 You can find a summary of the last GA here : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1U2dk0DwPJU47cUjgi988Bl9sY267AqFMaFQ4b1-W7lk/edit?usp=sharing

📅 Sunday, June 30th from 1pm to 6 pm

📍 Mundo-B, 26 Rue d’Edimbourgh, 1050 Bruxelles

🎨 A daycare for the little ones is organized. Please sign up here : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLp_xwS9BJ0tk9DrSfX7ZO8tXRMlmuunrpBiOhfbxO54er3A/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1g2hsq5NgFHAOD0JKt91fOTuCsoZCHaSuUC3PsmHpBVSzP75FsWxhJ9MI

✉️ Contact : 8maart8mars@gmail.com

Come and build the collective for the organization of the 2020 women’s strike. We hope to see you there on Sunday ! 💜

- - - - - - - - - - -

* Toute personne s’identifiant et/ou étant identifiée comme femme
* Personen die henzelf als vrouwen identificeren en/of haar in deze identiteit herkennen
* Any person who identifies themselves and/or is identified as a woman


posté le 23 juin 2019  par Collecti.e.f 8 maars  Alerter le collectif de modération à propos de la publication de cet article. Imprimer l'article
64927287_2346538(...).jpg

