Algemene vergadering / Assemblée génerale 8 maars

NL onderaan / EN below ⤵️

- - - - - - - - - - -

FR || Cette 8e AG sera l’occasion de discuter des stratégies à mettre en oeuvre pour préparer la Vrouwenstaking - Toutes en grève - Women’s strike 2020 comme il se doit, et de repenser le fonctionnement interne du collecti.e.f ✨

L’ordre du jour proposé est le suivant :

* Accueil

* Présentation sur les finances

* Discussion pour une stratégie de terrain pour organiser la grève et pour une possible structure interne pour le collectif

* Divers

Curieuses ou motivées à rejoindre le processus, vous y êtes toutes* conviées ! Nous refusons par contre toute récupération par des partis politiques.

► EN PRATIQUE

Pour que l’assemblée se passe au mieux et que toutes puissent y participer pleinement, voici quelques informations :

✍️ Tu peux nous aider pour la logistique et/ou la traduction à l’AG ? On à besoin d’aide pour installer, tenir l’accueil, le bar, etc. N’hésite pas à nous le signaler avec ton numéro de téléphone à 8mars8maart@gmail.com

🥕 Prenez votre picnic et n’hésitez pas à apporter des choses à partager

📝 Pour rappel, tu trouveras tous les textes et documents du Collecti.e.f (revendications etc.) sur le Drive : https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1NJyS5nB8jWibR64yZpVEkM38TYiUI7BJ

💬 Et le resumé de la dernière AG ? Ici : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1U2dk0DwPJU47cUjgi988Bl9sY267AqFMaFQ4b1-W7lk/edit?usp=sharing

📅Quand ? Dimanche 30 juin 2019 de 13h à 18h

📍 Mundo-B, 26 rue d’Edimbourgh, 1050 Bruxelles

🎨 Une garderie est prévue. Pour un soucis d’organisation, les inscriptions sont obligatoires : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLp_xwS9BJ0tk9DrSfX7ZO8tXRMlmuunrpBiOhfbxO54er3A/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1g2hsq5NgFHAOD0JKt91fOTuCsoZCHaSuUC3PsmHpBVSzP75FsWxhJ9MI

✉️Contact : 8maart8mars@gmail.com

Venez toutes construire le collectif pour l’organisation de la grève des femmes 2020. Nous vous attendons nombreuses ! 💜

- - - - - - - - - -

NL II Op deze 8de AV bespreken we de strategieën die moeten worden ingezet om de Vrouwenstaking - Toutes en grève - Women’s strike 2020 goed voor te bereiden en het interne functioneren van het collectief opnieuw te bekijken ✨

De voorgestelde agenda is als volgt :

* Ontvangst

* Korte presentatie van de financiën

* Strategie voor de organisatie van de staking en mogelijke structuur ter plaatse

* Diverse

Iedereen* welkom ! We weigeren echter elke vorm van politieke recuperatie.

►PRAKTISCH

Om ervoor te zorgen dat de vergadering zo vlot mogelijk verloopt en dat iedereen ten volle kan deelnemen, de volgende info :

✍️ Kunt u ons helpen met logistiek en/of vertaling bij de AG ? We hebben hulp nodig bij het opzetten, runnen van de receptie, de bar, etc. Laat het ons gerust weten met uw telefoonnummer op 8mars8maart@gmail.com

🥕Neem uw picknick mee en neem gerust iets mee om te delen

📝 Ter herinnering, alle teksten en documenten van het Collecti.e.f. (claims, etc.) vindt u op de Drive : https://drive.google.com/…/1NJyS5nB8jWibR64yZpVEkM38TYiUI7BJ

💬 De samenvatting van onze laatste vergadering vindt u hier : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1U2dk0DwPJU47cUjgi988Bl9sY267AqFMaFQ4b1-W7lk/edit?usp=sharing

📅 Zondag 30 juni 2019 van 13 tot 18u

📍 Mundo-B, 26 Edinburgstraat, 1050 Brussel

🎨 Een kinderopvang wordt voorzien. Om dit goed te kunnen organiseren is inschrijven verplicht : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLp_xwS9BJ0tk9DrSfX7ZO8tXRMlmuunrpBiOhfbxO54er3A/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1g2hsq5NgFHAOD0JKt91fOTuCsoZCHaSuUC3PsmHpBVSzP75FsWxhJ9MI

✉️ Contact : 8maart8mars@gmail.com

Kom en bouw mee aan het collectief voor de organisatie van de vrouwenstaking van 2020. We hopen jullie met velen te mogen verwelkomen ! 💜

- - - - - - - - - -

EN || At this 8th GA, we will discuss the strategies to properly prepare the Vrouwenstaking - Toutes en grève - Women’s strike 2020, and rethink the internal functioning of the Collecti.e.f ✨

The proposed agenda is as follows :

* Reception

* Brief presentation of finances

* Field strategy for organising the strike and possible structure

* Other

Curious or excited to join the process ? All of you* are invited !

We look forward to seeing you there ! However, we refuse any recovery by political parties.

► PRACTICALLY

To ensure that the meeting goes as smoothly as possible and that everyone can participate fully, here is some information :

✍️ Can you help us with logistics and/or translation at the GA ? We need help to set up, run the reception, the bar, etc. Feel free to let us know with your phone number at 8mars8maart@gmail.com

🥕 Take your picnic and feel free to bring something to share

📝 As a reminder, you will find all the texts and documents of the Collecti.e.f (claims, etc.) on the Drive : https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1NJyS5nB8jWibR64yZpVEkM38TYiUI7BJ

💬 You can find a summary of the last GA here : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1U2dk0DwPJU47cUjgi988Bl9sY267AqFMaFQ4b1-W7lk/edit?usp=sharing

📅 Sunday, June 30th from 1pm to 6 pm

📍 Mundo-B, 26 Rue d’Edimbourgh, 1050 Bruxelles

🎨 A daycare for the little ones is organized. Please sign up here : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLp_xwS9BJ0tk9DrSfX7ZO8tXRMlmuunrpBiOhfbxO54er3A/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1g2hsq5NgFHAOD0JKt91fOTuCsoZCHaSuUC3PsmHpBVSzP75FsWxhJ9MI

✉️ Contact : 8maart8mars@gmail.com

Come and build the collective for the organization of the 2020 women’s strike. We hope to see you there on Sunday ! 💜

- - - - - - - - - -

* Toute personne s’identifiant et/ou étant identifiée comme femme

* Personen die henzelf als vrouwen identificeren en/of haar in deze identiteit herkennen

* Any person who identifies themselves and/or is identified as a woman