KAFC mini fest

5th JULY - TUNHELL GIG

Our friends from Tunhell squat got evicted a few weeks ago and as their fest, this gig will happen at KAFC

From 20H

Desacato Civil ( punk brasil )

Antieverything ( punk Trinidad and Tobago)

Beastien ( crustpunk czech republic)

6th JULY - MINI ANARCHO FOLK FEST

From 13H till late !!

BIP (USA)

TARRAC (IR)

ZTRATILA SE KOCKA (mon cul)

SOSIO VALIENTE (CHI)

FABIAN MADDISON (UK)

VALINOR (SP)

PLAGUEBEARERS (NL)

NONO AND THE SINKING SHIP (NL)

and more to be confirmed !!!

WORKSHOPS :

Accro (circus)

Woodcut

Zines

Cryptoparty

Expression

On the 6TH of july there will VEGAN FOOD, WORKSHOPS, INFOS TABLE all on donations !!

We need help for cooking !!!

You can come camp (no running water or electricity ! bring your bottle, charge your phone before or bring your solar panel ;) )

contact : danslculdanku AT gmail DOT com