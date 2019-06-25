KAFC mini fest

5th JULY - TUNHELL GIG
Our friends from Tunhell squat got evicted a few weeks ago and as their fest, this gig will happen at KAFC
From 20H
Desacato Civil ( punk brasil )
Antieverything ( punk Trinidad and Tobago)
Beastien ( crustpunk czech republic)
6th JULY - MINI ANARCHO FOLK FEST
From 13H till late !!
BIP (USA)
TARRAC (IR)
ZTRATILA SE KOCKA (mon cul)
SOSIO VALIENTE (CHI)
FABIAN MADDISON (UK)
VALINOR (SP)
PLAGUEBEARERS (NL)
NONO AND THE SINKING SHIP (NL)
and more to be confirmed !!!
WORKSHOPS :
Accro (circus)
Woodcut
Zines
Cryptoparty
Expression
On the 6TH of july there will VEGAN FOOD, WORKSHOPS, INFOS TABLE all on donations !!
We need help for cooking !!!
You can come camp (no running water or electricity ! bring your bottle, charge your phone before or bring your solar panel ;) )
contact : danslculdanku AT gmail DOT com
