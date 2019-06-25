((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
RSS articles
Français  | 
Nederlands
Contacter le collectif Contacter le collectif
Agenda
mardi 25 juin 2019
19h00 - Séance d’info - No Border Camp posté le 17/06/19 - Agenda
jeudi 27 juin 2019
17h30 - Café Congé Argentina (TDM183 #28) posté le 03/06/19 - Agenda
samedi 29 juin 2019
14h00 - Balade mensuelle au quartier Volta - Boondael posté le 25/06/19 - Agenda
21h00 - Soli-Squatparty for Anarchists Italians prisonners (Tekno/tribe/acid/Elektro/Breaks) posté le 24/06/19 - Agenda
dimanche 30 juin 2019
13h00 - Algemene vergadering / Assemblée génerale 8 maars posté le 23/06/19 - Agenda
vendredi 5 juillet 2019
20h00 - KAFC mini fest posté le 24/06/19 - Agenda
samedi 6 juillet 2019
14h00 - Réglons nos contes posté le 23/06/19 - Agenda
jeudi 1er août 2019
06h00 - 1-4 Aout Camp No border (Pays-Bas) posté le 04/05/19 - Agenda
Voir tout l'agenda
Agenda
Soli-Squatparty for Anarchists Italians prisonners (Tekno/tribe/acid/Elektro/Breaks)
posté le 24/06/19 par KAFC
samedi 29 juin 2019 21:00
lieu : KAFC Liège
Mots-clés  action  luttes sociales  répression / contrôle social  alternatives  solidarité  antifa  Liège 

SNMD FAMILY & FRIENDS presents

SOLI- SQUAT PARTY @ KAFC

TeKno tRiBe aCiD eLktrO BrEaKs

In Benefits of Anarchists Italians prisoners, victims of "Operazione Renata"

To know more :

If they are innocent they deserve our solidarity

if they are guilty

they deserve it

even more

On the 19th of february the “political” police of Carabinieri , Polizia di Stato and Antiterrorismo made 50 searches in Trento, Rovereto, Bolzano, Napoli, Cagliari and arrested 7 comrades : Agnese, Luca (called Stecco), Giulio, Roberto (called Rupert), Andrea (called Poza), Nico e Sasha.

Sasha was pregnant so she was deteined in house arrest since the first moment. Now she has the restriction of being at home between 21.00 and 7.00. On the 9th of May, the judge caring about the investigation until the process downsized the charges of the prosecutor (art.270 bis, subversive association with terroristic goal for the first 4, and art.280, terroristic attack for the other 3) and accepted to give house arrests to the imprisoned. Only Stecco is still deteined for a sentence to 1 year for an antimilitaristic article.

At the beginning, they were all brought in different prisons of north Italy, than scattered in “special jails” for anarchists. They were imprisoned in an High Level of Surveillance (AS), organized to keep the comrades away from the “common prisoners”.

Agnese, after Rebibbia (Rome), togheter with the anarchist prisoners Anna (Scripta Manent)* and Silvia (Scintilla)* was deported to L’Aquila, a prison with 41bis rows, a torture regime established in 1992 against Mafia prisoners but than used against Brigate Rosse, and now used as a model to repress and torture anarchists and all the prisoners “incorrigible” : only 6 clothes in the cell, only 2 books for time, body search every time you go in and out of the cell, harassement by the prison police. In L’Aquila, and all the prisons with 41bis rows, there is a special corp called G.O.M. (famous for the tortures in prison in Genova 2001).

Stecco, when the other were released, has been moved to Ferrara, far away from the family but the conditions are better because he is toghether with other anarchists.

...and “the Fight goes on”...

*(Silvia and Anna are on hungerstrike from the 29th of May).

The comrades from Trento charged of subversive association are the 4 joining the editing of a ‘zine named “I giorni e le notti” (“days and nights”). For the prosecutor this is a proof of guilt.

They are charged of been the authors of 3 actions :

- the arson of CRYPTOLAB, an encrypted writing lab of the Mathematic and Physic University of Povo (Trento) collaborating with the Army ;

- the arson of a radio-tv link also used by Carabinieri for their communications, owened by the company Spa Tower ;

- a failed arson of 9 cars of the Local Police in Trento.

They are also charged for false documents manufacturing.

The 3 comrades from Rovereto are charged for the explosion of a big firecracker at the headquarter of Lega ( Salvini’s Party) in a little town in the south of Trentino, another firecracker at the Unicredit Bank, involved in Erdogan business, and another one at Randstad.

If you want to write to Stecco :

LUCA DOLCE

via Arginone 327

– 44122 – Ferrara

(FE) - Italy

For more news on the Operazione Scripta Manent and Operazione Scintilla and and on the hungerstrike of many anarchist prisoners in Italy read www.roundrobin.info.
Date & heure :
Samedi, 29 Juin, 2019 - 21:00
Catégorie :

bar/cafémusiquefête

Prix :

par donation


posté le 24 juin 2019  par KAFC  Alerter le collectif de modération à propos de la publication de cet article. Imprimer l'article
Commentaires
  • Aucun commentaire

Avertissement

Les commentaires ont pour objectif de compléter l’information donnée dans l’article, argumenter, apporter une interrogation ou un questionnement par rapport au sujet de la contribution. Les avis personnels qui n’apportent rien de plus à l’article pourront être considérés comme discussion de forum ne répondant pas aux objectifs pré-cités.Tout commentaire ne répondant pas à ces objectifs, ou étant contraire aux règles éditoriales sera supprimé définitivement du site.

Lien vers la politique éditoriale du collectif


Saisissez votre commentaire

Pour créer des paragraphes, laissez simplement des lignes vides.

www.indymedia.org
africa
Ambazonia Canarias estrecho / madiaq Kenya Nigeria South Africa
canada
London, Ontario Maritimes Montreal Ontario Ottawa Quebec Thunder Bay Vancouver Victoria Windsor
east asia
burma Jakarta Japan Korea Manila QC Saint-Petersburg
europe
Abruzzo Alacant Andorra Antwerpen Armenia Athens Austria Barcelona Belarus Belgium belgrade Bristol Brussels Bulgaria Calabria Croatia Cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq Euskal Herria Galiza Germany grenoble Hungary Ireland Istanbul Italy La Plana Liege liguria Lille linksunten lombardia London Madrid Malta Marseille Nantes Napoli Netherlands Nice Northern England Norway Nottingham Oost-Vlaanderen Paris/Île-de-France Patras Piemonte Poland Portugal Roma Romania Russia Sardegna Scotland Sverige Switzerland Torun Toscana Toulouse Ukraine United Kingdom Valencia
latin america
Argentina Bolivia Chiapas Chile Chile Sur CMI Brasil CMI Sucre Colombia Ecuador Mexico Peru Puerto Rico Qollasuyu Rosario santiago Tijuana Uruguay Valparaiso Venezuela
oceania
Aotearoa Brisbane burma darwin Jakarta Manila Melbourne Perth QC Sydney
south asia
India Mumbai
united states
Arizona Arkansas Asheville Atlanta Austin Austin Indymedia Baltimore Big Muddy Binghamton Boston Buffalo Charlottesville Chicago Cleveland Colorado Columbus DC Hawaii Houston Hudson Mohawk Kansas City LA Madison Maine Miami Michigan Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New Orleans North Carolina North Texas NYC Oklahoma Philadelphia Pittsburgh Portland Richmond Rochester Rogue Valley Saint Louis San Diego San Francisco San Francisco Bay Area Santa Barbara Santa Cruz, CA Sarasota Seattle Tampa Bay Tennessee Urbana-Champaign Vermont Western Mass Worcester
west asia
Armenia Beirut Israel Palestine
process
FBI/Legal Updates Mailing Lists Process & IMC Docs Tech Volunteer
projects
Print Radio Satellite TV Video
regions
United States
topics
Biotech

copyleft Copyleft Indymédia (Independent Média Center). Sauf au cas où un auteur ait formulé un avis contraire, les documents du site sont libres de droits pour la copie, l'impression, l'édition, etc, pour toute publication sur le net ou sur tout autre support, à condition que cette utilisation soit NON COMMERCIALE.

RSS articlesRSS articles |  Site réalisé avec spip 3.1.7
Top