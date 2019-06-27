ALHURIYAT ALSALAM EADALAT ! FREE SOUDAN !

ALHURIYAT ALSALAM EADALAT !



Alllajiiyn alsuwdaniiyn min ajl aldiymuqratia taswit

30 yuniu 2019 min 1 msa’an iilaa 6 msa’an kl alswdany fi biljika lil taswit min ajl mustaqbal alsuwdan

min 1 msa’an iilaa 10 msa’an

mutamarat hawl alsuwdan - alttarikh, amanfaa, alaistiqbal fi biljika,

alsueubat, ..., alrusum almuttaharrikat walmusiqaa

’ayn ? : Allée du kaai, avenue du Port, 53 1000 Bruxelles



FREE SOUDAN !

vote of soudani, conferences for belgian, party for all !

From 6 pm to 10 pm

program :

VOTE :

soudani refugee ’ s for democracy invites a ll people in belgium to observe the referendum for future of soudan

From 1 pm to 6 pm . Results of the vote : 7 pm



CONFERENCES :

Soudani refugee ’ s for democracy understand what happens in Soudan and how the gouvernement and the people in belgium treat sudani refugees.

From 2 pm to 6 pm



PARTY :

soudani refugee ’ s for democracy invites all people in belgium to make the party with food , music , show and more

From 6 pm to 10 pm



The place to be : Allee du kaai , avenue du port , 53 1000 Bruxelles