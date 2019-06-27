((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
jeudi 27 juin 2019
17h30 - Café Congé Argentina (TDM183 #28) posté le 03/06/19 - Agenda
samedi 29 juin 2019
14h00 - Balade mensuelle au quartier Volta - Boondael posté le 25/06/19 - Agenda
21h00 - Soli-Squatparty for Anarchists Italians prisonners (Tekno/tribe/acid/Elektro/Breaks) posté le 24/06/19 - Agenda
dimanche 30 juin 2019
13h00 - Algemene vergadering / Assemblée génerale 8 maars posté le 23/06/19 - Agenda
13h00 - ALHURIYAT ALSALAM EADALAT ! FREE SOUDAN ! posté le 25/06/19 - Agenda
vendredi 5 juillet 2019
20h00 - KAFC mini fest posté le 24/06/19 - Agenda
samedi 6 juillet 2019
14h00 - Réglons nos contes posté le 23/06/19 - Agenda
jeudi 1er août 2019
06h00 - 1-4 Aout Camp No border (Pays-Bas) posté le 04/05/19 - Agenda
ALHURIYAT ALSALAM EADALAT ! FREE SOUDAN !
posté le 25/06/19 par Soudani refugee's for democracy
dimanche 30 juin 2019 13:00
lieu : Allée du Kaai
adresse : Avenue du port 53, 1000 Bruxelles
Mots-clés  répression / contrôle social 

ALHURIYAT ALSALAM EADALAT !
 
Alllajiiyn alsuwdaniiyn min ajl aldiymuqratia taswit
30 yuniu 2019 min 1 msa’an iilaa 6 msa’an kl alswdany fi biljika lil taswit min ajl mustaqbal alsuwdan
min 1 msa’an iilaa 10 msa’an
mutamarat hawl alsuwdan - alttarikh, amanfaa, alaistiqbal fi biljika,
alsueubat, ..., alrusum almuttaharrikat walmusiqaa
’ayn ? : Allée du kaai, avenue du Port, 53 1000 Bruxelles
 
FREE SOUDAN !
vote of soudani, conferences for belgian, party for all !
From 6 pm to 10 pm
program :
VOTE :
soudani refugee ’ s for democracy invites a ll people in belgium to observe the referendum for future of soudan
From 1 pm to 6 pm . Results of the vote : 7 pm
 
CONFERENCES :
Soudani refugee ’ s for democracy understand what happens in Soudan and how the gouvernement and the people in belgium treat sudani refugees.
From 2 pm to 6 pm
 
PARTY :
soudani refugee ’ s for democracy invites all people in belgium to make the party with food , music , show and more
From 6 pm to 10 pm
 
The place to be : Allee du kaai , avenue du port , 53 1000 Bruxelles


