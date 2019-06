ALHURIYAT ALSALAM EADALAT ! FREE SUDAN !

Invitation à des conférences, informations sur le Soudan , vote sur la démocration au Soudan et soirée "party for all" à partir de 18 h

FREE SOUDAN !

vote of soudani, conferences for belgian, party for all !

program :

VOTE :

soudani refugee ’ s for democracy invites a ll people in belgium to observe the referendum for future of soudan

From 1 pm to 6 pm . Results of the vote : 7 pm

CONFERENCES :

Soudani refugee ’ s for democracy understand what happens in Soudan and how the gouvernement and the people in belgium treat sudani refugees.

From 2 pm to 6 pm

PARTY :

soudani refugee ’ s for democracy invites all people in belgium to make the party with food , music , show and more

From 6 pm to 10 pm