Global Strike For Future Belgium III

[FR] GRÈVE CLIMATIQUE

Le vendredi 20 septembre prochain, des millions de jeunes et d’adultes partout dans le monde feront la grève pour le climat. Notre maison est en train de brûler donc plus le temps de tarder.

Nous quitterons nos postes de travail ou notre domicile pour rappeler à nos politiciens que la fenêtre d’opportunité se referme tant qu’ils ne traitent pas la situation comme ce qu’elle est : une crise civilisationnelle. Nous exigeons bien plus d’ambition à tous les niveaux et une politique climatique équitable pour tout le monde.

Les différentes générations joignent leurs forces : jeunes, adultes, grands-parents. Le mouvement climatique belge est plus fort que jamais ! Cette grève climatique marquera le coup d’envoi d’une semaine d’action dans notre pays, la veille du grand sommet climatique des Nations Unies à New York.

Montrez votre soutien et venez avec vos ami.e.s et vos collègues ! Rendez-vous à la gare de Bruxelles Nord à 13h30.

[NL] KLIMAATSTAKING

Op vrijdag 20 september staken wereldwijd miljoenen jongeren en volwassenen samen voor het klimaat 🍀 De aarde - ons huis !- staat in brand dus geen getreuzel meer.

We leggen het werk neer en komen op straat om onze politici eraan te herinneren dat de tijd dringt om de klimaatcrisis aan te pakken. Wij eisen veel meer ambitie op elk politiek niveau, en een klimaatbeleid dat eerlijk is voor iedereen.

Over de generaties heen slaan we de handen in elkaar : jongeren, volwassenen, grootouders. De Belgische klimaatbeweging staat sterker dan ooit ! Deze klimaatstaking vormt het startschot voor een week vol actie in ons land, aan de vooravond van de belangrijke VN-klimaattop in New York.

Kom je steun betuigen samen met vrienden en collega’s ! Afspraak op 20 september, om 13u30 aan het station van Brussel Noord.

[ENG] CLIMATE STRIKE

This Friday 20 September, millions of young and adult people worldwide will strike for climate 🍀 Our house is on fire - no time to waste.

We will stop working and hit the streets to remind our politicians that the ‘window of opportunity’ is getting smaller as long as they don’t treat this situation as a civilizational crisis. No time to waste : we demand more ambitious climate action on every political level, that leaves no one behind.

All generations join forces : youth, adults, grandparents. The Belgian climate movement is stronger than ever ! This strike will be the kick-off for an entire action week in our country, three days out from the UN’s climate summit in New York.

Come and show your support with your friends and colleagues ! Meet-up at Brussels North station at 13:30.

******

More info about strike day :

http://www.klimaatcoalitie.be/klimaatstaking

http://www.klimaatcoalitie.be/node/536

More info about action week :

https://www.facebook.com/globalweekforfuturebelgium/

*****

"Young people have led the climate strikes. Now we need adults to join us too. We can’t stave off global heating by ourselves. Together, on 20 September, we can unleash mass resistance"

Greta Thunberg, Kyra Gantois and 45 youth activists.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/may/23/greta-thunberg-young-people-climate-strikes-20-september

"The adults respond : we are joining the climate strikes ! Prominent figures from every continent are pledging their support to join the Climate Strikes in September."

Naomi Klein, Naom Chomski, Sharan Burrow, general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), and many others.

https://globalclimatestrike.net/the-adults-are-joining-the-climate-strikes