Première assemblée générale de la fondation Marius Jacob

[English below]

Il y aura une traduction prévue sur place vers l’anglais et/ou le néerlandais !

There will be a translation during the assembly towards English /andor Dutch !

Er zal een vertaal naar Nederlands en/or Engels tijdens de vergadering.

SAVE THE DATE ! Ce sera l’occasion d’une première assemblée collective afin de faire le point sur l’avancement du projet et discuter (et décider) ensemble les critères d’attributions des bourses, les conditions pour le 1er appel, la procédure d’attribution et les balises pour la création de fonds.

COMMENT ? RDV pour une assemblée et une auberge espagnole :

=> à partir de 18h : accueil

=> à 18h30 : Début de l’assemblée

=> 20h : pause et auberge espagnol

=> 21h30 : fin et échanges autour d’un verre.

POUR QUI ? Pour ceux et celles déjà impliqué.e.s au sein de de la fondation, que ce soit en participant financièrement au fond de mutualisation, dans un des groupes de travail ou via une implication ponctuelle.

Si vous ne participez pas encore, mais que vous souhaitez participer à l’AG (en tant qu’invité.e), envoyez nous un mail à contact@fondationmariusjacob.org pour recevoir les documents qui y seront discutés. Attention, il ne s’agit pas de séance d’info.

It is the first general assembly to present the advancement of the project and discuss (and decide) together the criterias of atribution of the funds, the conditions for the first call, the process of attribution and the guidelines for the creation of specific funds.

HOW ? Let’s meet for an assembly and a shared meal :

=> from 6PM : welcome time

=> from 6:30 : staart of the assembly

=> 8PM : break and dinner, bring some food to share !

=> 9:30 : end and discussions over a drink

FOR WHOM ? For the people who already decided to get involved in the foundation, through monthly/punctual contribution or time in a working group.

If you’re not part of this yet, pease send us a mail to contact@fondationmariusjacob.org to receive the documents we’ll discuss about. Please note this is not an info event.