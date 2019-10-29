((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
RSS articles
Français  |  Nederlands
Contacter le collectif Contacter le collectif
Agenda
mardi 29 octobre 2019
17h30 - Rassemblement devant le cabinet De Block posté le 16/10/19 - Agenda
mercredi 30 octobre 2019
19h00 - Atelier de création de fanzine collectif sur le féminisme posté le 02/10/19 - Agenda
vendredi 1er novembre 2019
12h00 - Coconstruction du / coconstructie van de de "Barabara" posté le 17/10/19 - Agenda
dimanche 3 novembre 2019
09h30 - stage d’autodéfense féministe en mixité choisie de femmes (cis et trans) posté le 02/10/19 - Agenda
lundi 4 novembre 2019
19h00 - Médias et « sans-papiers » : comment sortir de la criminalisation et de la victimisation ? posté le 14/10/19 - Agenda
mardi 5 novembre 2019
18h00 - Ripailles et Tenailles posté le 28/10/19 - Agenda
19h00 - Filmer « sur » et « avec » les « sans-papiers » posté le 14/10/19 - Agenda
mercredi 6 novembre 2019
19h00 - Projection : In der Dämmerstunde Berlin de l’aube à la nuit posté le 22/10/19 - Agenda
jeudi 7 novembre 2019
19h00 - The global BDS movement : from Palestine to Belgium posté le 28/10/19 - Agenda
20h00 - Ciné-Débat avec Amnesty International autour des Violences sexuelles posté le 18/10/19 - Agenda
samedi 9 novembre 2019
15h00 - Evénement de soutien à l’Hôtel Flambeau posté le 30/09/19 - Agenda
lundi 11 novembre 2019
09h30 - Coconstruction du / coconstructie van de de "Barabara" posté le 17/10/19 - Agenda
mercredi 13 novembre 2019
17h00 - Balade sur la vidéosurveillance dans l’espace public à Bruxelles posté le 23/10/19 - Agenda
samedi 16 novembre 2019
18h00 - Exposition - Un regard citoyen sur la prison posté le 18/10/19 - Agenda
jeudi 21 novembre 2019
19h00 - La révolution féministe. Rencontre avec Aurore Koechlin posté le 30/09/19 - Agenda

1 | 2

Voir tout l'agenda
Agenda
The global BDS movement : from Palestine to Belgium
posté le 28/10/19
jeudi 7 novembre 2019 19:00
lieu : Boom café
adresse : rue Plétinckx, 7, Bruxelles
Mots-clés  luttes décoloniales  luttes sociales 

Since Palestinians called for Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) in 2005, the movement has achieved significant successes at the local, national and global levels, bringing hope and renewal to the struggle for justice for all Palestinians.

The basic demand of BDS is that Israel ends its historical and ongoing oppression of Palestinians, and that all Palestinians are entitled to the same rights and dignity as the rest of humanity. The BDS call urges non-violent pressure on Israel until it complies with international law by ending its occupation of Palestinian territories, granting equal rights to Palestinian citizens of Israel and recognising the right of Palestinian refugees to return.

The thirtheen-year old movement, led by Palestinian civil society, has gathered support from organisations, grassroots groups, municipalities, university groups and citizens around the world, and with this global reach it is putting increasing pressure on Israel and on international complicity to end the ongoing oppression of Palestinians. However, the movement has also faced challenges, including Israel’s ongoing effort to criminalise BDS activism.

To discuss the historical roots of the BDS movement, its successes, challenges, tools and tactics, Cafe Palestine will welcome Ziyaad Yousef, who has coordinated BDS campaigns globally with the Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC). To put BDS into local context, we will also welcome Fiona Ben Chekroun from Intal Globalize Solidarity who will tell us about the upcoming BDS campaign in Belgium in 2019-2020. As part of a European-wide campaign, Belgian activists will call the AXA financial and insurance group to withdraw its investment from the Israeli weapon firm “Elbit” and other companies who profit from the Israeli occupation.

Join us on Thursday 7 November at 19:00 in Café Boom (rue Plétinckx / Pletinckxstraat 7, 1000 Brussels).

The event will be in English | Free entrance.


posté le 28 octobre 2019 Alerter le collectif de modération à propos de la publication de cet article. Imprimer l'article
Commentaires
  • Aucun commentaire

Avertissement

Les commentaires ont pour objectif de compléter l’information donnée dans l’article, argumenter, apporter une interrogation ou un questionnement par rapport au sujet de la contribution. Les avis personnels qui n’apportent rien de plus à l’article pourront être considérés comme discussion de forum ne répondant pas aux objectifs pré-cités.Tout commentaire ne répondant pas à ces objectifs, ou étant contraire aux règles éditoriales sera supprimé définitivement du site.

Lien vers la politique éditoriale du collectif

Qui êtes-vous ?
Votre message

Pour créer des paragraphes, laissez simplement des lignes vides.

Lien hypertexte

(Si votre message se réfère à un article publié sur le Web, ou à une page fournissant plus d’informations, vous pouvez indiquer ci-après le titre de la page et son adresse.)

www.indymedia.org
africa
Ambazonia Canarias estrecho / madiaq Kenya Nigeria South Africa
canada
London, Ontario Maritimes Montreal Ontario Ottawa Quebec Thunder Bay Vancouver Victoria Windsor
east asia
burma Jakarta Japan Korea Manila QC Saint-Petersburg
europe
Abruzzo Alacant Andorra Antwerpen Armenia Athens Austria Barcelona Belarus Belgium belgrade Bristol Brussels Bulgaria Calabria Croatia Cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq Euskal Herria Galiza Germany grenoble Hungary Ireland Istanbul Italy La Plana Liege liguria Lille linksunten lombardia London Madrid Malta Marseille Nantes Napoli Netherlands Nice Northern England Norway Nottingham Oost-Vlaanderen Paris/Île-de-France Patras Piemonte Poland Portugal Roma Romania Russia Sardegna Scotland Sverige Switzerland Torun Toscana Toulouse Ukraine United Kingdom Valencia
latin america
Argentina Bolivia Chiapas Chile Chile Sur CMI Brasil CMI Sucre Colombia Ecuador Mexico Peru Puerto Rico Qollasuyu Rosario santiago Tijuana Uruguay Valparaiso Venezuela
oceania
Aotearoa Brisbane burma darwin Jakarta Manila Melbourne Perth QC Sydney
south asia
India Mumbai
united states
Arizona Arkansas Asheville Atlanta Austin Austin Indymedia Baltimore Big Muddy Binghamton Boston Buffalo Charlottesville Chicago Cleveland Colorado Columbus DC Hawaii Houston Hudson Mohawk Kansas City LA Madison Maine Miami Michigan Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New Orleans North Carolina North Texas NYC Oklahoma Philadelphia Pittsburgh Portland Richmond Rochester Rogue Valley Saint Louis San Diego San Francisco San Francisco Bay Area Santa Barbara Santa Cruz, CA Sarasota Seattle Tampa Bay Tennessee Urbana-Champaign Vermont Western Mass Worcester
west asia
Armenia Beirut Israel Palestine
process
FBI/Legal Updates Mailing Lists Process & IMC Docs Tech Volunteer
projects
Print Radio Satellite TV Video
regions
United States
topics
Biotech

copyleft Copyleft Indymédia (Independent Média Center). Sauf au cas où un auteur ait formulé un avis contraire, les documents du site sont libres de droits pour la copie, l'impression, l'édition, etc, pour toute publication sur le net ou sur tout autre support, à condition que cette utilisation soit NON COMMERCIALE.

RSS articlesRSS articles |  Site réalisé avec spip 3.2.5 [24404]
Top