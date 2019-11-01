((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
RSS articles
Français  |  Nederlands
Contacter le collectif Contacter le collectif
Agenda
vendredi 1er novembre 2019
12h00 - Coconstruction du / coconstructie van de de "Barabara" posté le 17/10/19 - Agenda
samedi 2 novembre 2019
21h00 - Dystopian Surrealism Post-Halloween party (FÊTE) posté le 29/10/19 - Agenda
dimanche 3 novembre 2019
09h30 - stage d’autodéfense féministe en mixité choisie de femmes (cis et trans) posté le 02/10/19 - Agenda
19h00 - 03 19:00 Rythmes de Résistance, atelier d’initiation. [FR] [NL] [EN] posté le 01/11/19 - Agenda
lundi 4 novembre 2019
19h00 - Médias et « sans-papiers » : comment sortir de la criminalisation et de la victimisation ? posté le 14/10/19 - Agenda
mardi 5 novembre 2019
18h00 - Ripailles et Tenailles posté le 28/10/19 - Agenda
19h00 - Filmer « sur » et « avec » les « sans-papiers » posté le 14/10/19 - Agenda
mercredi 6 novembre 2019
19h00 - Projection : In der Dämmerstunde Berlin de l’aube à la nuit posté le 22/10/19 - Agenda
jeudi 7 novembre 2019
19h00 - The global BDS movement : from Palestine to Belgium posté le 28/10/19 - Agenda
20h00 - Ciné-Débat avec Amnesty International autour des Violences sexuelles posté le 18/10/19 - Agenda
samedi 9 novembre 2019
15h00 - Evénement de soutien à l’Hôtel Flambeau posté le 30/09/19 - Agenda
lundi 11 novembre 2019
09h30 - Coconstruction du / coconstructie van de de "Barabara" posté le 17/10/19 - Agenda
mardi 12 novembre 2019
18h30 - Ciné Libertaire • Tu enfanteras dans la douleur posté le 01/11/19 - Agenda
mercredi 13 novembre 2019
17h00 - Balade sur la vidéosurveillance dans l’espace public à Bruxelles posté le 23/10/19 - Agenda
samedi 16 novembre 2019
18h00 - Exposition - Un regard citoyen sur la prison posté le 18/10/19 - Agenda

1 | 2

Voir tout l'agenda
Agenda
03 19:00 Rythmes de Résistance, atelier d’initiation. [FR] [NL] [EN]
posté le 01/11/19 par RoR - BxL
dimanche 3 novembre 2019 19:00
lieu : La Petite Maison
adresse : rue Jan Blockx 22, Schaerbeek
Mots-clés  art  féminisme  luttes sociales 

[FR] Rythmes de Résistance, atelier d’initiation.

Salut à tous·tes !

Ce dimanche, si tu as envie de taper (des tambours), viens donc à notre répétition ouverte !

Nous sommes un groupe de percussions militantes, et jouons essentiellement pendant des manifestations ou des actions directes.

Nous utilisons des instruments brésiliens et jouons un style de musique proche de la batucada.

Rythmes de résistance est un réseau international qui emploie de partout les mêmes morceaux et les mêmes signes pour communiquer.
Cela nous permet de ne (presque) pas avoir besoin du même langage parlé pour jouer ensemble !

Il y a des groupes dans beaucoup de pays d’Europe, mais aussi au Canada, au Mexique et en Israël.

Nous nous revendiquons comme :
anti capitalistes,
anti sexistes,
anti racistes,
luttant pour la justice sociale et écologique.

Nous tentons d’éviter les rapports hiérarchiques dans le groupe et dans le réseau.
Nous prenons nos décisions au consensus.

Si tu as envie de tester, venir voir ou poser des questions, tu es la·le bienvenu·e !
Pas besoin d’avoir un passif de musicien·ne pour entrer dans le groupe, ne sois pas timide, on a tous·tes commencé un jour !

Et tout ça, c’est gratuit, évidemment.

RENDEZ-VOUS :
ce dimanche 3 novembre à 19h au
rue Jan Blockx 22, 1030 Schaerbeek.

Plus d’infos ici :
https://www.rhythms-of-resistance.org/fr/about-us/who-we-are-and-what-we-do/

[NL]

Rhythms of Resistance, initiatief workshop.

Dag iedereen !

Als je zin hebt om te trommelen, kom dan deze zondag naar onze initiatief workshop !

We zijn een groep activisten die percussie speelt, voornamelijk tijdens betogingen en directe actie.

We gebruiken Braziliaanse instrumenten en spelen een muziekstijl die op de batucada lijkt.

Rhythmes of Resistance is een internationaal netwerk die overal dezelfde muziekstukken en communicatiesymbolen gebruikt. Daardoor kunnen we samen spelen zonder dezelfde taal te spreken (of bijna) !

Er zijn veel groepen in Europa, maar ook in Canada, in Mexico en Israël.

We definieren ons als (of streven ernaar) :

anti capitalistisch,
anti sexisitisch,
anti racistisch,
strijdend voor sociale en ecologische justitie.

We proberen zoveel mogelijk hiërarchische relaties te voorkomen in onze groep en in het netwerk. We nemen beslissingen met een consensus.

Als je zin hebt om te testen, komen kijken of vragen te stellen, dat ben je meer dan welkom !

Het is niet nodig om een muziekachtergrond te hebben, wees niet verlegen, iedereen is een beginner geweest !

Het is natuurlijk allemaal gratis.

AFSPRAAK :

Deze zondag 3 november om 19u te Jan Blockxstraat 22, 1030 Schaarbeek.

Meer info :

https://www.rhythms-of-resistance.org/nl/about-us/who-we-are-and-what-we-do/

[EN]

Rhythms of Resistance, beginners workshop.

Hi everyone !

This sunday, if you wanna hit (drums), just come to our rehearsal !

We are a band of political drumming, and we’re mainly playing during demonstration or direct actions.

We’re using some brazilian instruments, and are playing in style that is close to batucada.

Rhythms of Resistance is an international network why uses everywhere the same tunes and also the same signs to communicate.
This, allowing us to drum together (almost) without the need of a common spoken langage !

There are bands in many countries of Europe, and also in Canada, Mexico and Israël.

We’re defining ourselves as :
anti capitalists,
anti sexists,
anti racist,
struggling for social and environnemental justice.

We’re trying to avoid any hierarchical position, within our local bands, and in the network.
We’re making decisions through a consensus process.

If you want to try, come and see or ask questions, feel free to come !
No need of a musical training to be in the band, don’t be shy, we’ve all been beginners someday !

Everything is for free, of course !

MEETING :
this sunday november the 3rd, at 7pm at
rue Jan Blockx 22, 1030 Schaerbeek.

More infos here :
https://www.rhythms-of-resistance.org/about-us/who-we-are-and-what-we-do/


posté le 1er novembre 2019  par RoR - BxL  Alerter le collectif de modération à propos de la publication de cet article. Imprimer l'article
Commentaires
  • Aucun commentaire

Avertissement

Les commentaires ont pour objectif de compléter l’information donnée dans l’article, argumenter, apporter une interrogation ou un questionnement par rapport au sujet de la contribution. Les avis personnels qui n’apportent rien de plus à l’article pourront être considérés comme discussion de forum ne répondant pas aux objectifs pré-cités.Tout commentaire ne répondant pas à ces objectifs, ou étant contraire aux règles éditoriales sera supprimé définitivement du site.

Lien vers la politique éditoriale du collectif

Qui êtes-vous ?
Votre message

Pour créer des paragraphes, laissez simplement des lignes vides.

Lien hypertexte

(Si votre message se réfère à un article publié sur le Web, ou à une page fournissant plus d’informations, vous pouvez indiquer ci-après le titre de la page et son adresse.)

www.indymedia.org
africa
Ambazonia Canarias estrecho / madiaq Kenya Nigeria South Africa
canada
London, Ontario Maritimes Montreal Ontario Ottawa Quebec Thunder Bay Vancouver Victoria Windsor
east asia
burma Jakarta Japan Korea Manila QC Saint-Petersburg
europe
Abruzzo Alacant Andorra Antwerpen Armenia Athens Austria Barcelona Belarus Belgium belgrade Bristol Brussels Bulgaria Calabria Croatia Cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq Euskal Herria Galiza Germany grenoble Hungary Ireland Istanbul Italy La Plana Liege liguria Lille linksunten lombardia London Madrid Malta Marseille Nantes Napoli Netherlands Nice Northern England Norway Nottingham Oost-Vlaanderen Paris/Île-de-France Patras Piemonte Poland Portugal Roma Romania Russia Sardegna Scotland Sverige Switzerland Torun Toscana Toulouse Ukraine United Kingdom Valencia
latin america
Argentina Bolivia Chiapas Chile Chile Sur CMI Brasil CMI Sucre Colombia Ecuador Mexico Peru Puerto Rico Qollasuyu Rosario santiago Tijuana Uruguay Valparaiso Venezuela
oceania
Aotearoa Brisbane burma darwin Jakarta Manila Melbourne Perth QC Sydney
south asia
India Mumbai
united states
Arizona Arkansas Asheville Atlanta Austin Austin Indymedia Baltimore Big Muddy Binghamton Boston Buffalo Charlottesville Chicago Cleveland Colorado Columbus DC Hawaii Houston Hudson Mohawk Kansas City LA Madison Maine Miami Michigan Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New Orleans North Carolina North Texas NYC Oklahoma Philadelphia Pittsburgh Portland Richmond Rochester Rogue Valley Saint Louis San Diego San Francisco San Francisco Bay Area Santa Barbara Santa Cruz, CA Sarasota Seattle Tampa Bay Tennessee Urbana-Champaign Vermont Western Mass Worcester
west asia
Armenia Beirut Israel Palestine
process
FBI/Legal Updates Mailing Lists Process & IMC Docs Tech Volunteer
projects
Print Radio Satellite TV Video
regions
United States
topics
Biotech

copyleft Copyleft Indymédia (Independent Média Center). Sauf au cas où un auteur ait formulé un avis contraire, les documents du site sont libres de droits pour la copie, l'impression, l'édition, etc, pour toute publication sur le net ou sur tout autre support, à condition que cette utilisation soit NON COMMERCIALE.

RSS articlesRSS articles |  Site réalisé avec spip 3.2.5 [24404]
Top