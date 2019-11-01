[FR] Rythmes de Résistance, atelier d’initiation.

Salut à tous·tes !

Ce dimanche, si tu as envie de taper (des tambours), viens donc à notre répétition ouverte !

Nous sommes un groupe de percussions militantes, et jouons essentiellement pendant des manifestations ou des actions directes.

Nous utilisons des instruments brésiliens et jouons un style de musique proche de la batucada.

Rythmes de résistance est un réseau international qui emploie de partout les mêmes morceaux et les mêmes signes pour communiquer.

Cela nous permet de ne (presque) pas avoir besoin du même langage parlé pour jouer ensemble !

Il y a des groupes dans beaucoup de pays d’Europe, mais aussi au Canada, au Mexique et en Israël.

Nous nous revendiquons comme :

anti capitalistes,

anti sexistes,

anti racistes,

luttant pour la justice sociale et écologique.

Nous tentons d’éviter les rapports hiérarchiques dans le groupe et dans le réseau.

Nous prenons nos décisions au consensus.

Si tu as envie de tester, venir voir ou poser des questions, tu es la·le bienvenu·e !

Pas besoin d’avoir un passif de musicien·ne pour entrer dans le groupe, ne sois pas timide, on a tous·tes commencé un jour !

Et tout ça, c’est gratuit, évidemment.

RENDEZ-VOUS :

ce dimanche 3 novembre à 19h au

rue Jan Blockx 22, 1030 Schaerbeek.

Plus d’infos ici :

https://www.rhythms-of-resistance.org/fr/about-us/who-we-are-and-what-we-do/

[NL]

Rhythms of Resistance, initiatief workshop.

Dag iedereen !

Als je zin hebt om te trommelen, kom dan deze zondag naar onze initiatief workshop !

We zijn een groep activisten die percussie speelt, voornamelijk tijdens betogingen en directe actie.

We gebruiken Braziliaanse instrumenten en spelen een muziekstijl die op de batucada lijkt.

Rhythmes of Resistance is een internationaal netwerk die overal dezelfde muziekstukken en communicatiesymbolen gebruikt. Daardoor kunnen we samen spelen zonder dezelfde taal te spreken (of bijna) !

Er zijn veel groepen in Europa, maar ook in Canada, in Mexico en Israël.

We definieren ons als (of streven ernaar) :

anti capitalistisch,

anti sexisitisch,

anti racistisch,

strijdend voor sociale en ecologische justitie.

We proberen zoveel mogelijk hiërarchische relaties te voorkomen in onze groep en in het netwerk. We nemen beslissingen met een consensus.

Als je zin hebt om te testen, komen kijken of vragen te stellen, dat ben je meer dan welkom !

Het is niet nodig om een muziekachtergrond te hebben, wees niet verlegen, iedereen is een beginner geweest !

Het is natuurlijk allemaal gratis.

AFSPRAAK :

Deze zondag 3 november om 19u te Jan Blockxstraat 22, 1030 Schaarbeek.

Meer info :

https://www.rhythms-of-resistance.org/nl/about-us/who-we-are-and-what-we-do/

[EN]

Rhythms of Resistance, beginners workshop.

Hi everyone !

This sunday, if you wanna hit (drums), just come to our rehearsal !

We are a band of political drumming, and we’re mainly playing during demonstration or direct actions.

We’re using some brazilian instruments, and are playing in style that is close to batucada.

Rhythms of Resistance is an international network why uses everywhere the same tunes and also the same signs to communicate.

This, allowing us to drum together (almost) without the need of a common spoken langage !

There are bands in many countries of Europe, and also in Canada, Mexico and Israël.

We’re defining ourselves as :

anti capitalists,

anti sexists,

anti racist,

struggling for social and environnemental justice.

We’re trying to avoid any hierarchical position, within our local bands, and in the network.

We’re making decisions through a consensus process.

If you want to try, come and see or ask questions, feel free to come !

No need of a musical training to be in the band, don’t be shy, we’ve all been beginners someday !

Everything is for free, of course !

MEETING :

this sunday november the 3rd, at 7pm at

rue Jan Blockx 22, 1030 Schaerbeek.

More infos here :

https://www.rhythms-of-resistance.org/about-us/who-we-are-and-what-we-do/