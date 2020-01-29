On 20 December 2019, Fatou Bensouda, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), announced that there is sufficient evidence to investigate alleged war crimes committed in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

The announcement followed a five year preliminary investigation into alleged crimes by both Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance groups, and signalled that the court was preparing to open a formal investigation. This decision has been portrayed as a major landmark in international efforts to bring justice to Palestine and hold perpetrators accountable.

However, criticisms have highlighted that the current investigation includes numerous omissions, treats Israel and Palestine as equal parties, while questions around the jurisdiction of the Court still remain.

In this edition of Café Palestine we are pleased to invite Prof. Eric David, expert in international law at the Université Libre de Bruxelles, and Mr. Mahmoud Abu Rahma, human rights activist from Gaza, to further discuss the details of these developments and what they mean for justice in Palestine.

We look forward to seeing you on Thursday 6 February at 19:00 at BOOM - Café associatif (rue Plétinckx / Pletinckxstraat 7, 1000 Brussels).

The event will be in English | Free entrance