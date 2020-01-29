((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
mercredi 29 janvier 2020
10h00 - La 5G ? Avec Alain tout va bien ! "Petit-déjeuner franc et constructif avec le Ministre Alain Maron" posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
jeudi 30 janvier 2020
19h00 - XR Ixelles - Talk (FR) posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
vendredi 31 janvier 2020
18h00 - Palestine, de la Nakba 1948 à la Naksa 1967 à aujourd’hui [Exposition de photographies] posté le 07/01/20 - Agenda
19h00 - Femmes et Pouvoir en Islam posté le 02/01/20 - Agenda
19h00 - C’est vendredi, c’est 8 maars training posté le 19/01/20 - Agenda
samedi 1er février 2020
09h00 - OFFDEM posté le 15/01/20 - Agenda
09h30 - How to organize - formation posté le 24/12/19 - Agenda
10h00 - Occupy Le Space posté le 11/01/20 - Agenda
dimanche 2 février 2020
09h30 - stage d’autodéfense féministe en mixité choisie de femmes (cis et trans) posté le 08/01/20 - Agenda
18h00 - Documentaire : Minga voix de résistance posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
lundi 3 février 2020
19h00 - Nouveaux territoires de la précarité, retour à l’enquête ouvrière posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
mardi 4 février 2020
12h00 - Cycle décolonisation | folklore et traditions : tout est permis ? posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
13h00 - Focus sur les couilles posté le 06/01/20 - Agenda
18h30 - Réunion pour la gestion collective de l’espace Bara-Bara posté le 27/01/20 - Agenda
19h00 - Les écritures qui enferment posté le 13/01/20 - Agenda

The ICC in Palestine : Continued Impunity or Justice at Last ?
posté le 25/01/20
jeudi 6 février 2020 19:00
lieu : Boom café
adresse : rue Plétinckx, 7, Bruxelles
Mots-clés  luttes décoloniales  répression / contrôle social 

On 20 December 2019, Fatou Bensouda, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), announced that there is sufficient evidence to investigate alleged war crimes committed in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

The announcement followed a five year preliminary investigation into alleged crimes by both Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance groups, and signalled that the court was preparing to open a formal investigation. This decision has been portrayed as a major landmark in international efforts to bring justice to Palestine and hold perpetrators accountable.
However, criticisms have highlighted that the current investigation includes numerous omissions, treats Israel and Palestine as equal parties, while questions around the jurisdiction of the Court still remain.

In this edition of Café Palestine we are pleased to invite Prof. Eric David, expert in international law at the Université Libre de Bruxelles, and Mr. Mahmoud Abu Rahma, human rights activist from Gaza, to further discuss the details of these developments and what they mean for justice in Palestine.

We look forward to seeing you on Thursday 6 February at 19:00 at BOOM - Café associatif (rue Plétinckx / Pletinckxstraat 7, 1000 Brussels).

The event will be in English | Free entrance


