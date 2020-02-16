Niemand is Illegaal Benefit

NIEMAND IS ILLEGAAL BENEFIET/BENEFIT

4rd BENEFIT FOR PEOPLE WITHOUT PAPERS

The Partridge Ambulance

Lavender Witch

Unofficial : Tuvalu

Les Slugs

Victor De Roo

Vieze Meisje

SAWT

DJ in between concerts : Selim Dion and Gijs Teerlynck(Stadskanker)

More TBC

Entrance : Free Contribution

All Profit go to squat of people without papers and projects supporting them.

Activities :

Atelier Serigraphie :

Take a T-shirt or hoodie

Table d’hotes by :

Free Contribution

Activist Kermess

Come and throw some heads off

Stickers (2€ for 150) and T-shirts(25€) in dutch for sale

No Borders, No Nations

No Sexism, No Racism, No Homophobia, No Facism