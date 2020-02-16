Niemand is Illegaal Benefit

NIEMAND IS ILLEGAAL BENEFIET/BENEFIT
4rd BENEFIT FOR PEOPLE WITHOUT PAPERS
The Partridge Ambulance
Lavender Witch
Unofficial : Tuvalu
Les Slugs
Victor De Roo
Vieze Meisje
SAWT
DJ in between concerts : Selim Dion and Gijs Teerlynck(Stadskanker)
More TBC
Entrance : Free Contribution
All Profit go to squat of people without papers and projects supporting them.
Activities :
Atelier Serigraphie :
Take a T-shirt or hoodie
Table d’hotes by :
Free Contribution
Activist Kermess
Come and throw some heads off
Stickers (2€ for 150) and T-shirts(25€) in dutch for sale
No Borders, No Nations
No Sexism, No Racism, No Homophobia, No Facism
Les commentaires ont pour objectif de compléter l’information donnée dans l’article, argumenter, apporter une interrogation ou un questionnement par rapport au sujet de la contribution. Les avis personnels qui n’apportent rien de plus à l’article pourront être considérés comme discussion de forum ne répondant pas aux objectifs pré-cités.Tout commentaire ne répondant pas à ces objectifs, ou étant contraire aux règles éditoriales sera supprimé définitivement du site.