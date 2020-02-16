((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
dimanche 16 février 2020
14h00 - Palestine, de la Nakba 1948 à la Naksa 1967 à aujourd’hui [Exposition de photographies] posté le 03/02/20 - Agenda
15h00 - un café féministe posté le 09/02/20 - Agenda
17h30 - A Public Debate : Press Freedom and State Secrets posté le 03/02/20 - Agenda
lundi 17 février 2020
10h00 - Action stop contrôle Grapa devant le ministère des pensions ! posté le 22/01/20 - Agenda
18h00 - discussion non mixte sur l’amour, les relations, et le sexe posté le 14/02/20 - Agenda
mardi 18 février 2020
17h30 - Contre la venue du MR sur l’ULB ! posté le 14/02/20 - Agenda
mercredi 19 février 2020
13h30 - les sans-papiers veulent rencontrer La première ministre posté le 03/02/20 - Agenda
17h00 - Goûter - Retour sur la mission civile au Sahara occidental posté le 03/02/20 - Agenda
18h30 - Présentation du "Petit manuel pour une géographie de combat" posté le 10/02/20 - Agenda
19h30 - [Ciné-Débat] Avant la prison, déjà la prison ? posté le 10/02/20 - Agenda
jeudi 20 février 2020
09h30 - EXPO | Feminism in Belgium in the 1970s posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
19h00 - Quels mots pour changer la prison ? posté le 13/01/20 - Agenda
19h30 - Express Yourself (While You Can) posté le 29/01/20 - Agenda
20h00 - Ma Petite Robe Rose et mes Nibards : Conférence Gesticulée posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda

Niemand is Illegaal Benefit
posté le 25/01/20
samedi 22 février 2020 18:00
lieu : VK
adresse : Manchesterstraat 13-15, Bruxelles
Mots-clés  solidarité  antifa 

NIEMAND IS ILLEGAAL BENEFIET/BENEFIT

4rd BENEFIT FOR PEOPLE WITHOUT PAPERS

The Partridge Ambulance

Lavender Witch

Unofficial : Tuvalu

Les Slugs

Victor De Roo

Vieze Meisje

SAWT

DJ in between concerts : Selim Dion and Gijs Teerlynck(Stadskanker)

More TBC

Entrance : Free Contribution
All Profit go to squat of people without papers and projects supporting them.

Activities :

- Atelier Serigraphie :
Take a T-shirt or hoodie

- Table d’hotes by :
Free Contribution

- Activist Kermess
Come and throw some heads off

- Stickers (2€ for 150) and T-shirts(25€) in dutch for sale

No Borders, No Nations
No Sexism, No Racism, No Homophobia, No Facism


