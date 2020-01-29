Art & Engagement

A conversation about the socio-political responsibility of artists with Davide Dormino, Sonia Dermience & Rosanna Gangemi.

Davide Dormino, sculptor and visual artist. His piece “Anything to Say ?” will be on display in Brussels between Jan 29-31 at Place de la Monnaie/Muntplein, for more info click here. https://davidedormino.com/

Sonia Dermience (°1971, BE) studied art history and had several positions as curator and editor before she founded Komplot in Brussels in 2002, a curatorial collective concerned with contextual creative practices. Under the name of Catherine Vertige, she conducted extensive research into post ’68 collaborative art practices in Belgium with seminars and the two documentary films ‘Sad In Country’ with Kosten Koper. In 2009 Komplot founded the participative educational program The Public School Brussels, which is soon to become The Komplot School Of Curating. Between 2010 and 2015 Komplot was located in a converted warehouse dedicated to exhibitions, residencies, and studios. Komplot published three issues of YEAR magazine between 2011 and 2013. Whereas Komplot increasingly develops participative practices in the public space in Brussels. In 2015, Sonia Dermience re-initiated an individual curatorial practice with TRUST, The Copenhagen Arts Festival, at Charlottenborg Kunsthal, Nikolaj Kunsthal, Gammel Strand, Overgaden, Den Frie and other semi-public locations in Copenhagen. More recently, she is working in linking green development and art as a social practice.

Rosanna Gangemi (Turin, 1976), journalist, researcher (ULB / Sorbonne Nouvelle) and essayist, she studied Communication, Media and Cultural Heritage in Rome, and specialized in Philosophy of Art and Aesthetics in Lille. She has been regular contributor for ETC MEDIA and was the editor-in-chief of DROME magazine (2004-2015), which she co-founded, thematically exploring the complexity of contemporary cultural scenes and the constant incursions between arts through paper, web, exhibitions and other events. She has teached Theory of Images, Visual Arts and Video Art at University Paris-Est Marne-la-Vallée. She wrote among others about urban art experiences, and particularly the phenomenology of ‘tag’, about the texts on art of political Philosopher Günther Anders, the Dardenne brothers’ cinema, the theory of gender (Mutamento sociale, diritti, parità di genere, 2004 ; La traversée culturelle du genre, 2018). She has the co-editor of Tra due rive. Autrici del Novecento europeo sul confino (2020). Since 2012 she lives in Brussels.

Q&A to follow.