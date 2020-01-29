Whistleblowers and Taxi Drivers

A talk by Naomi Colvin, who ran the campaign that saved British-Finnish hactivist Lauri Love from being extradited to the United States. She works in whistlelowing research and policy, as well as improving public understanding of key threats to modern digital reporting at Bridges for Media Freedom. She tweets @auerfeld . (en)
