mercredi 29 janvier 2020
10h00 - La 5G ? Avec Alain tout va bien ! "Petit-déjeuner franc et constructif avec le Ministre Alain Maron" posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
jeudi 30 janvier 2020
19h00 - XR Ixelles - Talk (FR) posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
20h00 - Art & Engagement posté le 29/01/20 - Agenda
vendredi 31 janvier 2020
18h00 - Palestine, de la Nakba 1948 à la Naksa 1967 à aujourd’hui [Exposition de photographies] posté le 07/01/20 - Agenda
19h00 - Femmes et Pouvoir en Islam posté le 02/01/20 - Agenda
19h00 - C’est vendredi, c’est 8 maars training posté le 19/01/20 - Agenda
19h30 - Whistleblowers and Taxi Drivers posté le 29/01/20 - Agenda
samedi 1er février 2020
09h00 - OFFDEM posté le 15/01/20 - Agenda
09h30 - How to organize - formation posté le 24/12/19 - Agenda
10h00 - Occupy Le Space posté le 11/01/20 - Agenda
dimanche 2 février 2020
09h30 - stage d’autodéfense féministe en mixité choisie de femmes (cis et trans) posté le 08/01/20 - Agenda
18h00 - Documentaire : Minga voix de résistance posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
lundi 3 février 2020
19h00 - Nouveaux territoires de la précarité, retour à l’enquête ouvrière posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
mardi 4 février 2020
12h00 - Cycle décolonisation | folklore et traditions : tout est permis ? posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
13h00 - Focus sur les couilles posté le 06/01/20 - Agenda

1 | 2 | 3 | 4

Whistleblowers and Taxi Drivers
posté le 29/01/20 par Hungry for Press Freedom?
vendredi 31 janvier 2020 19:30
lieu : Plug & Pop
adresse : Rue Blaes 132, Bruxelles
Mots-clés  luttes numériques / internet  luttes sociales  médias  solidarité  projection / débat / concert 

A talk by Naomi Colvin, who ran the campaign that saved British-Finnish hactivist Lauri Love from being extradited to the United States. She works in whistlelowing research and policy, as well as improving public understanding of key threats to modern digital reporting at Bridges for Media Freedom. She tweets @auerfeld . (en)


