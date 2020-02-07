((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
vendredi 7 février 2020
12h00 - Rassemblement contre l’accord du siècle de Trump. لا لصفقة القرن posté le 06/02/20 - Agenda
18h30 - 3ieme Assemblée Générale - 3de Algemene Vergadering posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
19h00 - La Brèche II "Des peines et du travail" posté le 23/01/20 - Agenda
19h00 - Feminist Strike D-30 Countdown PARTY @ Naast Monique posté le 26/01/20 - Agenda - 2 commentaires
samedi 8 février 2020
14h00 - Palestine, de la Nakba 1948 à la Naksa 1967 à aujourd’hui [Exposition de photographies] posté le 03/02/20 - Agenda
20h00 - Bruxelles sabote la honte posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
dimanche 9 février 2020
14h00 - Palestine, de la Nakba 1948 à la Naksa 1967 à aujourd’hui [Exposition de photographies] posté le 03/02/20 - Agenda
lundi 10 février 2020
19h00 - Verre de rentrée de l’anarchive ! posté le 06/02/20 - Agenda
mardi 11 février 2020
18h30 - soirée d’infos projets internationaux posté le 21/01/20 - Agenda
19h00 - Les écritures qui libèrent posté le 13/01/20 - Agenda
mercredi 12 février 2020
19h00 - Livre "Silvio de Clabecq" - Rencontre et dédicace posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
jeudi 13 février 2020
12h30 - Midi info : Désobéir à la loi face à l’urgence climatique ? posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
20h00 - [Cinéma d’Attac] XY Chelsea posté le 02/02/20 - Agenda
vendredi 14 février 2020
19h00 - C’est vendredi, c’est 8 maars training posté le 19/01/20 - Agenda
samedi 15 février 2020
13h00 - Journée banderoles pour la manif sur le droit au logement posté le 05/02/20 - Agenda

A Public Debate : Press Freedom and State Secrets
posté le 03/02/20 par Hungry For Press Freedom
dimanche 16 février 2020 17:30
lieu : Plug & Pop
adresse : Rue Blaes 132, Bruxelles
hungryfpf@protonmail.com
Mots-clés  réflexion / analyse  projection / débat / concert  solidarité  répression / contrôle social  médias  luttes sociales  luttes numériques / internet  histoire / archive 

17h30 : Julian Assange divides opinion. The founder of the site WikiLeaks has been called a ‘traitor’ by some and a ‘hero’ by others. On the weekend before his extradition hearing begins in London, we will debate whether freedom of press should extend to state secrets. Two teams will present the pros and cons. Come as an observer or bring your questions to challenge the participants and be ready to change your mind or those of others.

Brussels Debaters facilitates the session. It is one of Belgium’s biggest debating clubs aiming to make our society more inclusive by empowering individuals to exchange views with people from different backgrounds. The group organizes debates on different topics every Wednesday. For more information, go to : https://www.meetup.com/Brussels-Debaters/. (en)


