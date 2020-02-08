((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
samedi 8 février 2020
14h00 - Palestine, de la Nakba 1948 à la Naksa 1967 à aujourd’hui [Exposition de photographies] posté le 03/02/20 - Agenda
20h00 - Bruxelles sabote la honte posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
dimanche 9 février 2020
14h00 - Palestine, de la Nakba 1948 à la Naksa 1967 à aujourd’hui [Exposition de photographies] posté le 03/02/20 - Agenda
lundi 10 février 2020
18h30 - Conférence : Écologie sociale & municipalisme libertaire posté le 07/02/20 - Agenda
19h00 - Verre de rentrée de l’anarchive ! posté le 06/02/20 - Agenda
mardi 11 février 2020
18h30 - soirée d’infos projets internationaux posté le 21/01/20 - Agenda
19h00 - Les écritures qui libèrent posté le 13/01/20 - Agenda
mercredi 12 février 2020
19h00 - Livre "Silvio de Clabecq" - Rencontre et dédicace posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
jeudi 13 février 2020
12h00 - Rassemblement devant siège parti MR pour une régularisation des sans papiers posté le 07/02/20 - Agenda
12h30 - Midi info : Désobéir à la loi face à l’urgence climatique ? posté le 25/01/20 - Agenda
20h00 - [Cinéma d’Attac] XY Chelsea posté le 02/02/20 - Agenda
vendredi 14 février 2020
16h00 - Amoureux, Vos Papiers : Action Saint Valentin ! posté le 07/02/20 - Agenda
19h00 - C’est vendredi, c’est 8 maars training posté le 19/01/20 - Agenda
19h30 - Hacking Justice documentary film posté le 08/02/20 - Agenda
samedi 15 février 2020
13h00 - Journée banderoles pour la manif sur le droit au logement posté le 05/02/20 - Agenda

Hacking Justice documentary film
posté le 08/02/20 par Hungry For Press Freedom
vendredi 14 février 2020 19:30
lieu : Plug & Pop
adresse : Rue Blaes 132, Bruxelles
hungryfpf@protonmail.com
Mots-clés  luttes numériques / internet  luttes sociales  médias  solidarité  projection / débat / concert 

Dirs. Clara Lopez Rubio & Juan Pancorbo

This documentary looks back on the meetings between Julian Assange and Baltasar Garzon- one of the most competent lawyers in his field-to help resolve this important, complex and international case. With privileged access over several years the filmmakers followed the defense team up close. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly affect the freedom of information worldwide.

Since Julian Assange’s arrest on April 11th, 2019 he has been sentenced to 50 weeks in jail-by the British justice system-for skipping bail. Currently he is locked up in Belmarsh high security prison, just outside London. His trial starts on February 24, 2020, and will decide on his possible extradition to the U.S. .

2017/ 90 min/VO st FR

- free entrance-


Liste des documents liés à la contribution
hacking-justice-(...).jpg

