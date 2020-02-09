14h00-17h00 : Free & Open Software, as a concrete alternative to Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon & Microsoft
To get the most out of this event the organizers ask you to bring your PC, tablet and/or smartphone and a usb key (ideally 32 GB). The workshop will be given in French, Italian & English according to your needs.
Participation is free, places are limited. Subscribe via : fightforinfo@protonmail.com
Les commentaires ont pour objectif de compléter l’information donnée dans l’article, argumenter, apporter une interrogation ou un questionnement par rapport au sujet de la contribution. Les avis personnels qui n’apportent rien de plus à l’article pourront être considérés comme discussion de forum ne répondant pas aux objectifs pré-cités.Tout commentaire ne répondant pas à ces objectifs, ou étant contraire aux règles éditoriales sera supprimé définitivement du site.