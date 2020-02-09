((( Publiez ! ))) ((( Publiez ! )))
Agenda
Guest Workshop : The GAFAM Alternative
posté le 08/02/20 par Hungry for Press Freedom
samedi 15 février 2020 14:00
lieu : Plug & Pop
adresse : Rue Blaes 132, Bruxelles
fightforinfo@protonmail.com
Mots-clés  alternatives  luttes numériques / internet  luttes sociales 

14h00-17h00 : Free & Open Software, as a concrete alternative to Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon & Microsoft

To get the most out of this event the organizers ask you to bring your PC, tablet and/or smartphone and a usb key (ideally 32 GB). The workshop will be given in French, Italian & English according to your needs.

Participation is free, places are limited. Subscribe via : fightforinfo@protonmail.com


