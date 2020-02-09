Appel à rassemblement Ambassade Pays bas à Bruxelles ce 12/02/2020, 12 heures pour exiger sa libération du centre de rétention à Rotterdam

Samenkomst voor de Nederrlandse ambassade op 12/02/2020 om 12 uur om zijn vrijheid te eisen uit het retentiecentrum in Rotterdam

Kortenberglaan 4-10- avenue de Kortenberg (Schuman)

1040 Brussels

Belgique

Free Anton !https://tweebosbuurt.noblogs.org/post/2020/02/07/121/#more-121

https://enoughisenough14.org/2020/02/08/rotterdam-tweebosbuurt-free-anton/



Laat Anton vrij !

English below / Français plus bas

Hij heeft een lachend gezicht, tedere ogen, en in stilte hoor ik hem nog schreeuwen Fuck them and their law.

Hij bevindt zich nu in een gesloten centrum in Rotterdam.

Hij vertelt ons hoe hij aangehouden werd. Hoe hij gewoon naar vrienden wou gaan, en politie zag voorbijlopen. Geen geluk, ze volgen hem. Misbruik van identiteitscontrole. De arrestatie veranderde snel in een achtervolging, vernedering en extreem geweld. Hij was het eerste slachtoffer van de toenemende repressie in de wijk. 22 januari tweeduizendtwintig. 13u12.

Hij laat ons zien hoe de politieman hem in zijn maag kniet. Hij is in elkaar geslagen.

En ondanks de fracturen veroorzaakt door zijn gewelddadige arrestatie, ontving hij geen medische behandeling. Hij krijgt pijnstillers zonder psychologische hulp. Onmenselijke realiteit van deze gesloten plaatsen.

Ze weigerden hem vrij te laten voordat zijn oordeel word uitgesproken. Hij zal dus alleen achter tralies moeten wachten.

Maar we gaan hem niet in stilte laten gaan.

Hij denkt terug aan Wit-Rusland, de gevangenis, de politieke vervolging ; aan de gruwelijkheid waarnaar hij terug zal worden gestuurd.

Ik denk terug aan hoe onze wegen op een hoopvol kruispund waren gekomen. Hoe we binnekort gescheiden zullen zijn.

Op 12 februari 2020 wordt het asiel aanvraag van Anton gehoord. Zes dagen om te beslissen over iemands leven of dood.

Anton schreef zijn asielaanvraag alleen, zonder advocaten, overwonnen door de emotie van zijn vlucht en de onderdrukking van zijn dromen. Ze zal daarom zeker worden geweigerd, omdat ze niet in staat zijn de waarheid te horen die hij in zijn eigen woorden uitdrukt.

Anton loopt daarom het risico deze laatste rechtzaak te verliezen en zal waarschijnlijk op 12 februarie, in de avond in een vliegtuig worden gegooid.

Anton zal dan naar Polen worden gestuurd, waar hij gedublineerd is, maar de fascistische drift van de regering zal hem snel de lucht in nemen naar Wit-Rusland.

Anton heeft geen kracht meer en riskeert zijn lot voor een laatste keer in eigen handen te nemen.

Anton riskeert de dood hier of elders.

Voor Anton, omdat niemand zo’n behandeling zou moeten ondergaan, verzamelen we ons deze 12 februari voor de rechtbank van Rotterdam (Wilhelminanplein 100-125) of voor de dichtsijzijnde Nederlandse Ambassade !

Laat Anton vrij !

Meer info : squat-vestia@riseup.net

================

Libérons Anton !

Il a le visage souriant, le yeux remplis de douceur et dans le silence, je l’entends encore crier Fuck them and their law.

Il est maintenant en centre fermé à Rotterdam.

Il nous raconte comment il s’est fait arrêter. Comment il voulait juste aller voir des amis, a vu des flics passer. Manque de bol, ils le suivent. Contrôle d’identité abusif. L’arrestation tourne vite en course poursuite, humiliation et extrême violence. Il aura été la première victime de la montée de la répression dans le quartier, ce 22 janvier deux mille vingt. 13h12.

Il nous montre comment le policier lui donne un coup de genou dans le ventre. Il s’est fait tabasser.

Et malgré les fractures provoquées par son arrestation violente, il n’a pas reçu de soins médicaux. On lui donne des analgésiques sans avoir eu recours à une aide psychologique. L’infame réalité de ces lieux fermés.

Ils ont refusé de le libérer le temps du rendu de son jugement. L’attente se fera donc seul derrière les barreaux.

Mais nous n’allons pas le laisser partir dans le silence.

Il repense à la Biélorussie, à la prison, à la persécution politique ; à l’horreur vers laquelle il sera renvoyé.

Je repense à comment nos chemins perdus se sont croisés. Comment bientôt nous serons séparés.

Ce 12 février 2020, la demande d’asile d’Anton sera jugée. Six jours pour décider de la vie ou de la mort de quelqu’un.

Anton a rédigé sa demande d’asile seul, sans avocats, abattu par la déchirure de sa fuite, l’oppression de son souffle et l’étouffement de ses rêves. Elle sera donc surement refusée, car ils sont incapables d’entendre la vérité qu’il exprime avec ses propres mots.

Anton risque donc de perdre ce dernier procès et sera probablement jeté dans un avion ce 12 février au soir.

Anton fera alors escale en Pologne, ou il est dubliné, mais la dérive fasciste du gouvernement le portera vite dans les airs jusqu’en Biélorussie.

Anton n’a plus la force et risque de prendre pour la dernière fois son destin en main.

Anton risque la mort ici ou ailleurs.

Pour Anton, car nul ne devrait subir pareil traitement, RDV ce 12 février au tribunal de Rotterdam (Wilhelminanplein 100-125) ou devant l’ambassade hollandaise la plus proche de chez vous !

Libérons Anton !

Plus d’infos : squat-vestia@riseup.net

================

Free Anton !

He has a smiling face, his eyes are filled with sweetness and in the midst of silence, I can still hear him shouting Fuck them and their law.

He recounts how he got arrested. How he just wanted to go back to see some friends, saw cops passing. And no luck, they started following him. Abusive identity check. The arrest quickly turned into a humiliating and violent chase. He was the first victim of the heightening repression in the neighbourhood. January the 22nd two thousand and twenty. 1:12 p.m.

He shows us how the policeman kneed him in the stomach. They beat him.

And despite the fractures caused by his violent arrest, he has not received medical treatment. He is simply given painkillers without any psychological assistance. Inhumane reality of these closed places.

They refuse to release him before his hearing. He will therefore have to wait alone behind bars.

But we are not going to let him go in silence.

He remembers Belarus, prison, political persecution ; the horror to which they want to send him back.

I recall how our lost paths crossed in Tweebosbuurt. How soon we will be separated.

On February 12th, 2020, Anton’s demand for asylum will be heard. Six days to decide on someone’s life or death.

Anton wrote his asylum request alone, without a lawyer, beaten by the heartbreak of his flight and the suffocation of his dreams. It will surely be refused. They’re incapable of hearing the truth which he expresses in his own words.

Anton is thus at risk of losing his last trial and will probably be thrown on a plane on the evening of February the 12th.

Anton will then arrive in Poland, where he is dublinized, but the fascist drift of the government will quickly take him up in the air to Belarus.

Anton has no strength left and risks taking his destiny in his own hands for one the last time.

Anton risks death here or elsewhere.

For Anton, because no one should undergo such treatment, let’s come together this February 12th at the court of Rotterdam (Wilhelminanplein 100-125) or in front of the Dutch embassy closest to you !

Free Anton !