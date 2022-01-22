Demonstration for democracy -contre le CST

The recent events show us action is needed. We aim for no less than the biggest demo in western europe to make this statement :

For freedom

For democracy

For human rights

UNITED WE STAND

... and we will never give up !

January 23, at Noordstation/Gare Du Nord. We start the march at 12. You can join till 14.

Most of those expenses are payed for by the organisers and gifts but after a year of demonstrations our pockets are almost empty. That is the price we payed for our ideals.

To pay for promotion, a professional stage and tools for our prefessional team of stewards, we’re still in need of support.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/1-million-march

any amount helps, thank you so much for your support !

if you can’t come and can’t fund, you can still support us by spreading this event on your personal profile. It is all of us together who makes this big for a common cause.

Facebook :

https://fb.me/e/1cFnIhmRv

Website :

https://www.europeansunited.eu

Telegram :

https://t.me/europeansunited