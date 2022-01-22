Demonstration for democracy -contre le CST
The recent events show us action is needed. We aim for no less than the biggest demo in western europe to make this statement :
For freedom
For democracy
For human rights
UNITED WE STAND
... and we will never give up !
January 23, at Noordstation/Gare Du Nord. We start the march at 12. You can join till 14.
Most of those expenses are payed for by the organisers and gifts but after a year of demonstrations our pockets are almost empty. That is the price we payed for our ideals.
To pay for promotion, a professional stage and tools for our prefessional team of stewards, we’re still in need of support.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/1-million-march
any amount helps, thank you so much for your support !
if you can’t come and can’t fund, you can still support us by spreading this event on your personal profile. It is all of us together who makes this big for a common cause.
