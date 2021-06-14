Theatre screening @ Béguinage

ENG :

Saturday 19th of june at 15:00 an artistic international youth group from the JAMMIN projects invites you to come and watch the screening of our theatre on inclusion, diversity and migration.

The screening will take place at the Béguinage church where currently for almost a month around 200 unregistered workers are on a hunger strike as part of the political occupation of the church since January 31st. Another 250 persons undergo the hunger strike at the VUB and ULB university campuses.

Let us reflect together on the screening and its link to the current struggle of the workers our society wants to ignore and hide. Come support their struggle, see and hear it with your own eyes.

TIMETABLE :

15:30 : screening

16:00 : reflection and witness stories

16:30 : music jam outside Béguinage

JAMMIN stands for Joint Artistic Methodologies for Migrants’ INclusion and INtegration and got supported by the Erasmus+ project of the European Union. More info about our project : https://www.jamminproject.eu/

Screening at VUB : https://fb.me/e/2E0v1dQtO

Screening at ULB : https://fb.me/e/dG5tXjYKJ

FR :

Samedi 19 juin à 15h00 un groupe artistique international de jeunes de projet JAMMIN vous invite à venir assister à la projection de notre théâtre sur l’inclusion, la diversité et la migration.

La projection aura lieu à l’église du Béguinage où actuellement environ 200 travailleurs non enregistrés font une grève de la faim pendant presque un mois dans le cadre de l’occupation politique de l’église depuis le 31 janvier. 250 autres personnes font la grève de la faim sur les campus universitaires de la VUB et de l’ULB.

Réfléchissons ensemble sur le dépistage et son lien avec la lutte actuelle des travailleurs que notre société veut ignorer et cacher. Venez soutenir leur combat, voyez et entendez-le de vos propres yeux.

PLANNING :

16h30 : projection

17h00 : réflexion et témoignages

17h30 : jam music devant le Béguinage

JAMMIN signifie Joint Artistic Methodologies for Migrants’ INclusion and INtegration et a été soutenu par le projet Erasmus+ de l’Union Européenne. Plus d’infos sur notre projet : https://www.jamminproject.eu/

Screening at VUB : https://fb.me/e/2E0v1dQtO

Screening at ULB : https://fb.me/e/dG5tXjYKJ

NL :

Zaterdag 19 juni om 15:00 uur nodigt een een artistieke internationale jongerengroep van het JAMMIN-project je uit om de vertoning van ons theater over inclusie, diversiteit en migratie te komen bekijken.

De vertoning vindt plaats in de Begijnhofkerk waar momenteel ongeveer 200 niet-geregistreerde arbeiders al bijna een maand in hongerstaking zijn als onderdeel van de politieke bezetting van de kerk sinds 31 januari. Nog eens 250 personen ondergaan de hongerstaking op de universiteitscampussen van de VUB en de ULB.

Laten we samen nadenken over de screening en de link maken met de huidige strijd van deze arbeiders die onze samenleving wil negeren en verbergen. Kom hun strijd steunen, zie en hoor het met je eigen ogen.

PLANNING :

15:30 : filmvertoning

16:00 : reflectie en getuigenverhalen

16:30 : muziekjam buiten Begijnhofkerk

JAMMIN staat voor Joint Artistic Methodologies for Migrants’ INclusion and INtegration en werd ondersteund door het Erasmus+ project van de Europese Unie. Meer info over ons project : https://www.jamminproject.eu/

Screening at VUB : https://fb.me/e/2E0v1dQtO

Screening at ULB : https://fb.me/e/dG5tXjYKJ