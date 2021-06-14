Theatre screening @ ULB

ENG : Saturday 19th of june at 20:00 an international group of artists from the JAMMIN projects invites you to come and watch the screening of our theatre on inclusion, diversity and migration.

The screening will take place at the ULB cafétaria where currently for almost a month unregistered workers are on a hunger strike as part of the political occupation since January 31st. Another 250 persons undergo the hunger strike at the VUB campus and the Béguinage church.

Let us reflect together on the screening and its link to the current struggle of the workers our society wants to ignore and hide. Come support their struggle, see and hear it with your own eyes.

TIMETABLE :

20:30 : screening

21:00 : reflection and witness stories

21:30 : music jam outside ULB

JAMMIN stands for Joint Artistic Methodologies for Migrants’ INclusion and INtegration and got supported by the Erasmus+ project of the European Union. More info about our project : https://www.jamminproject.eu/

Screening at Béguinage :

https://fb.me/e/2sJHQwz6v

Screening at VUB : https://fb.me/e/2E0v1dQtO

FR/

Samedi 19 juin à 20h00 un groupe international d’artistes des projets JAMMIN vous invite à venir assister à la projection de notre théâtre sur l’inclusion, la diversité et la migration.

La projection aura lieu à la cafétaria de l’ULB où actuellement depuis près d’un mois des travailleurs non enregistrés sont en grève de la faim dans le cadre de l’occupation politique depuis le 31 janvier. 250 autres personnes font la grève de la faim sur le campus de la VUB et à l’église du Béguinage.

Réfléchissons ensemble sur le dépistage et son lien avec la lutte actuelle des travailleurs que notre société veut ignorer et cacher. Venez soutenir leur combat, voyez et entendez-le de vos propres yeux.

PLANNING :

20h30 : projection

21h00 : réflexion et témoignages

21h30 : music jam devant l’ULB

JAMMIN signifie Joint Artistic Methodologies for Migrants’ INclusion and INtegration et a été soutenu par le projet Erasmus+ de l’Union européenne. Plus d’infos sur notre projet : https://www.jamminproject.eu/

Screening at Béguinage :

https://fb.me/e/2sJHQwz6v

Screening at VUB : https://fb.me/e/2E0v1dQtO

NL/

Zaterdag 19 juni om 20:00 uur nodigt een internationale groep kunstenaars van de JAMMIN-projecten je uit om de vertoning van ons theater over inclusie, diversiteit en migratie te komen bekijken.

De vertoning vindt plaats in het café van de ULB, waar momenteel bijna een maand lang niet-geregistreerde arbeiders in hongerstaking zijn als onderdeel van de politieke bezetting sinds 31 januari. Nog eens 250 personen ondergaan de hongerstaking op de VUB-campus en de Begijnhofkerk.

Laten we samen nadenken over de screening en de link met de huidige strijd van de arbeiders die onze samenleving wil negeren en verbergen. Kom hun strijd steunen, zie en hoor het met eigen ogen.

PLANNING :

20:30 : vertoning

21:00 : reflectie en getuigenverhalen

21:30 : muziekjam buiten ULB

JAMMIN staat voor Joint Artistic Methodologies for Migrants’ INclusion and INtegration en werd ondersteund door het Erasmus+ project van de Europese Unie. Meer info over ons project : https://www.jamminproject.eu/

Screening at Béguinage :

https://fb.me/e/2sJHQwz6v

Screening at VUB : https://fb.me/e/2E0v1dQtO